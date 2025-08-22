Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands Prequel in The Daily LITG, 22nd of August, 2025

Predator: Badlands Gets An Official Prequel was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Predator: Badlands receives an official prequel, generating major buzz among comic fans.

Top stories include Marvel's November 2025 solicits and changes to Captain America, Red Hulk, and more.

Daily Lying In The Gutters highlights the biggest comic news and anniversaries in pop culture.

Exclusive look back at trending stories from the past six years, including Batman and The Umbrella Academy.

Predator Badlands Prequel and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker

LITG two years ago, The Ultimate Universe

LITG three years ago, The Long Wait For Sandman #12

LITG four years ago: The Umbrella Academy:

LITG five years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and X-Men

LITG six years ago,

Batman #77 featured the death of Alfred. We were certain it had all been set up as some kind of trick. And indeed, that seems to have been the original intention. But then something changed…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ken L. Jones, writer of Donald Duck comics

writer of Donald Duck comics Will Shetterly, creator of Captain Confederacy

creator of Captain Confederacy Anna-Maria B. Cool , artist on Barbie, Elvira.

, artist on Barbie, Elvira. Dan Chichester , writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gerry Turnbull, comics colourist

comics colourist Eric Lehtonen, sketch card artist

sketch card artist Rob Davis , writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures.

, writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures. Alan Henderson, creator of The Penned Guins.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

