Predator: Badlands Prequel in The Daily LITG, 22nd of August, 2025
Predator: Badlands Gets An Official Prequel was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Predator Badlands Prequel and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Predator: Badlands Gets An Official Prequel In November
- Marvel Comics Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- New Look Captain America in The Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2025
- Marvel To Publish Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 in December
- For All Mankind Creators Preview Season 5's Earth vs Mars Escalation
- Captain Kingdom And Captain France Join Marvel Comics' Captain America
- Marvel Cancels Red Hulk In November
- Marvel Comics November 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined So Far,,,
- Star Trek: "Extraordinary Honor" Joining Paramount Franchise: Kinberg
- Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, Now The Late Halloween
- Marvel Comics To Publish Meals To Astonish #1 In December
- AWA November 2025 Full Solicits With The End Of Charlamagne Tha God
- AMP Comics November 2025 Full Solicits, Neverwars, Jessamy And Dusk
- Is The 2026 Angoulême Boycott Still On? Yes, No, Depends Who You Ask
- Asterix Collector Vol 5: Asterix And The Banquet Comes To America
- Wiccan And Hulking No Longer Emperors, So Come To Earth For New Series
- What If Spike From Buffy Was A Teenage Girl? Bite Me, Next Summer
- DC Comics To Publish DC's K.O. Blind Bag Programme Called "Lights Out"
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman's Eighth Printing, And Many More
LITG one year ago, Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker
- Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)
- Mongul of Infinite Earths Threatens the Future of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Spoilers, Collectors, Gotham City Sirens #3 Has A Big First Appearance
- Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen?
- Rewriting Nightwing's Origin One More Time (Big Time Spoilers)
- New Chase DC Comics Figures Revealed for McFarlane's DC Multiverse
- A New Look For Eddie Brock… Or Dylan Brock… In Venom War Finale
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Attorney Addresses Specific Allegations
- This Is What Shiny Xerneas Will Look Like In Pokemon GO
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series
- Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, Sonic in IDW November 2024 Full Solicits
- Aabria Iyengar & Mari Costa's The Fade from Boom Studios in November
- Arthur Ranson's Button Man Gets A Massive Original Art Apex Edition
- Star Wars Comics Finally Leads Into Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- DC Comics To Celebrate 90th Anniversary Next Year With a Coloring Book
- Mad Cave Launch Nakama Imprint for Manga, Manhwa, Manfra and Manhua
- What Did Star Wars' Doctor Aphra Do In The Battle Of Jakku?
- Dstlry: James Tynion IV & Elsa Charretier's The City Beneath Her Feet
- Swiped Panels, And Swiped Clothes in Phoenix #2 (Spoilers)
- Our First Look At Ellie Wilson As The New Deadpool (#5 Spoilers)
- Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo is Utter Fanfic
LITG two years ago, The Ultimate Universe
- Marvel's Ultimate Universe With Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther
- Rick and Morty Season 7: Rick Prime, Evil Morty & A Missed Opportunity
- Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion
- Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In August 2023
- X-Force #43 Preview: Colossus Throws His Weight Around
- Image Comics Full November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
- Christian Cage Loses on AEW Collision in Blatant Disrespect to Edge
- Suits, The Rookie, "Chicago" NBC Shows & More: Ending Geek Snobbery
- The Ongoing Effects of Lazarus Juice In The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- Signs & Counter Signs of Gotham War Ahead From DC Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- US Public Library Bans Heartstopper Graphic Novels For Under 17s
- Captain Ginger #1 in Ahoy Comics November 2023 Solicits
- Gaffen, Barrios & Govar's Tuskers in CEX November 2023 Solicits
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 19th August 2023
- Catians, Vectors & This Little Piggy in Scout November 2023 Solicits
- Vault Comics November 2023 Solicits – Unnatural Order Previewed
- Tishler & Frenda's Edenfrost #1 in Mad Cave November 2023 Solicits
- Becky Cloonan & Tula Lotay's Somna #1 in Dstlry November 2023 Solicits
- X in The Daily LITG, the 21st August of 2023
LITG three years ago, The Long Wait For Sandman #12
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
- The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Infinity Train Creator Updates "Straight Up Slimy" WBD/HBO Max Move
- Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
- The Sandman: Gaiman on S02 Not Being a Given; Midsummer Promise
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
- The Green Lantern Comic That Saw Alan Moore Trend This Weekend
- Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
- The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Run
- Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
- Doll Man Hits the Big Time on Feature Comics #30, Up for Auction
- The Funnies Fight and Feature Comics #21, Up for Auction
- Daredevil Beats Fortnite X Marvel in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Blackbirds & Black Feathers – Thank FOC It's Sunday, 21st of August
- Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 Gets A Preview For FOC
- Shy, A New Manga Superheroine in Yen Press November 2022 Solicits
- Will Jessica Jones She-Hulk Rumours Boost Back Issue Auction Sales?
- One Punch Man Vol 24 in Viz Media Manga November 2022 Solicits
- Neil Gaiman Still God in The Daily LITG 21st August 2022
LITG four years ago: The Umbrella Academy:
- The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
- Jonathan Hickman Talks To Grant Morrison On Substack
- Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
- Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
- AEW's Handling of Brodie Lee's Death Influenced CM Punk's Return
- Brian Bendis Auctioned André Lima Araújo Comic, Not Going To Marvel
- DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
- Comic Store In Your Future: FCBD 2021 – The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
- On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
- Black Panther Sequel: Riri Williams, Ironheart, To Get Wakandan Armor
- Dr. Doom & Sub-Mariner's Epic Team-Up in Fantastic Four #6 at Auction
- New Ryan Benjamin Comic Book Characters, Leaked
- Yen Press Announces 13 Manga and Light Novels For February 2022
- Watchdogs Legion #1 Launches from Behemoth in November 2021 Solicits
- Chip Kidd To Examine Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel In New Book
- Heathens & Croak Launch in AfterShock Comics November 2021 Solicits
- Guillem March's Laura Launches In Ablaze November 2021 Solicitations
- Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021
LITG five years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and X-Men
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
- Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
- X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
- Pokémon GO Unova Week Review: Was This Event Worth The Time?
- Thirteenth Doctor Meets Rose Tyler in the New Doctor Who Comic #1
- Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Origins in Boom November 2020 Solicits
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- Dave Bautista Predicts Trump Will Turn on Son to Save "Bloated Ass"
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
- Sandman/Locke & Key and Spider-Man #1 in IDW November 2020 Solicits
- 4-Page Preview Of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #1
- Spider-Whore "Dishes The Dirt On Feminism" In New Cerebus In Hell
- Kick-Ass vs Hit-Girl Returns in Image Comics November 2020 Solicits
- Marvel Fortnite Crossover To Take Place During Donny Cates' Thor #4?
LITG six years ago,
Batman #77 featured the death of Alfred. We were certain it had all been set up as some kind of trick. And indeed, that seems to have been the original intention. But then something changed…
- Setting The Scene For The Magic Trick Of Batman #77 (Spoilers)
- WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
- "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
- Wolverine Goes Full John Constantine in Today's Marvel Comics Presents #8 (Spoilers)
- Today's Top Typo in Powers Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- Batman #77 Sells For Up to $30 on eBay Before Comic Stores Have Even Opened
- The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
- "Spider-Man": Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Disney-Sony Fallout
- Why Is Rocket Raccoon Dying Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ken L. Jones, writer of Donald Duck comics
- Will Shetterly, creator of Captain Confederacy
- Anna-Maria B. Cool, artist on Barbie, Elvira.
- Dan Chichester, writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Gerry Turnbull, comics colourist
- Eric Lehtonen, sketch card artist
- Rob Davis, writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures.
- Alan Henderson, creator of The Penned Guins.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
