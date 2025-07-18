Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate
The End Of The Ultimate Universe in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2025
The End Of The Ultimate Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- Marvel teases the end of the Ultimate Universe with a new event, Ultimate Endgame, sparking major buzz
The End Of The Ultimate Universe and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Teasing The End Of The Ultimate Universe With Ultimate Endgame
- The DC Comics October 2025 Solicits For The Upcoming DC K.O. Event
- Scott Snyder Previews Absolute Catwoman From Nick Dragotta
- Mortal Kombat II: New Trailer Released Ahead Of Trailer Debut Tomorrow
- Firefly: Alan Tudyk Wants Joss Whedon Back; References Allegations
- Cloak Or Dagger, Undeadpool, X-Vengers- Final X-Men Age Of Revelation
- More X-Men Age Of Revelation Details Leaked On Amazon
- Image Comics Crossover – Spawn In Ghost Machine And/Or Massive-Verse?
- The Next Big DC Comics Event From DC Comics Is Called DC K.O.
- Now Marvel Does Their Own Version Of Fantastic Four/Gargoyles
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Comic Publishers Assemble! Against Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc
- Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan & Wallis Day Join Red Sonja SDCC Panel
- Mark Russell Writes About The Horrorshow That Is American Thanksgiving
- Image Comics Calls Readers To Nominate Their Shop For Retailer Award
- Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer T-Shirts Launch From Oni Press At SDCC
- Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt's New Comic by Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau
- Cult Of The Lamb Returns To Oni Press In October With A Schism Special
- Oni Press Launches New EC Comics Title, Outlaw Showdown, In October
- Dynamite Publish ThunderCats: Pumyra by Ed Brisson and Alice Leclert
- Titan Comics Publish Joe Simko's Crainiacs With Exclusive Trading Card
- Only The Women Will Fight Male Zombies In New Die!Namite Comic Book
- DC Comics' Absolute Evil in The Daily LITG, 17th of July 2025
LITG one year ago, DC All-In & Absolute Universe
- Darkseid Will Divide Absolute And Classic DC Universes For DC All-In
- Our First Look at Absolute Wonder Woman With Tattoos and Massive Sword
- DC All-In & Absolute Universe Details, Creators & Comics Confirmed
- Our First Look At Absolute Superman… With Floppy Hair
- A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
- X-Men Bonus Page Reveals Jean Grey's Big Bad (Phoenix #1 Spoilers)
- Mark Waid & Chris Samnee Launch Batman And Robin: Year One in October
- Hasbro Rolls Out New Transformers: The Movie Optimus Prime Figure
- Renaming Marvel's Prince Of Power To Be Less Like… She-Ra?
- Marvel Confirms a 'Brutal' Iron Man by Spencer Ackerman & Julius Ohta
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Robert Venditti's Tankers Comes With Free Fossil (When You Pay $450)
- DC All In, Superwoman And Darkseid's Absolute Universe, Announced
- DC Comics Creators' All-In Teasers Half An Hour Ahead Of Announcement
- Matt Baker Covers Teen-Age Romances #32, Up for Auction
- Deadpool & Wolverine Multiverse Hate in Weapon X-Traction (Spoilers)
- Only One Blood Hunt Comic Matters This Week… But Which? (Spoilers)
- Digital Comics Reader, Omnibus, Is To Close
- Ultimate X-Men Says The Word X-Men For The First Time, Five Issues In
- Will Marvel Launch West Coast Avengers After Iron Man? (Spoilers)
- The Case of the Disappearing Matt Baker Series, Authentic Police Cases
- Brian Azzarello & Vanesa Del Rey's The Creeping Below from Boom
- Vampirella Black, White & Blood Jae Lee Kickstarter Cover Gets $5000
- Ryan Parrott & Eleonora Carlini's Vicarious Launches From Boom Studios
- Chip Zdarsky's Zdarsky Comic News in The Daily LITG, 17th July 2024
LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower
And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!
- Superman Still In the Shower in The Daily LITG, 16th July 2023
- The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
- Marvel Confirms The Death Of Moon Knight
- Still In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th July 2023
- To Cosplay or Not To Cosplay? SDCC 2023 & SAG-AFTRA/WGA Update
- WhatNot/Massive Cancels Heavy Metal, Will Not Publish Volume Two
- "A Babylon Event Has Begun"- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS
- Frank Miller Will Be Supporting The Strikes At San Diego Comic-Con
- Matt Lesniewski's Faceless & The Family Comes to Oni Press For SDCC
- They Keep On Killing Off Batman- This Week's Knight Terrors Spoilers
- Emma Mills & Sarah Nicole Kennedy Create The Greenies Graphic Novels
- Safiya Zerrougui's Queer Gothic Romance OGN, Henna For The Jinn
- A Vicious Circle #2 Does More Than Punch Nazis, But Does That As Well
- The Return of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star to DC in Hawkgirl Spoilers)
- Matthew Erman & Sam Beck's Graphic Novel About Teens in an Ohio Cult
- Stuck In The Shower With Superman in The Daily LITG, 17th July 2023
LITG three years ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost
- Of Course Jon Hamm & Emma Frost Were An Item – X-Men's Hellfire Gala
- Chris Claremont's New Marvel Comic Is… X-Treme X-Men²
- Star Trek: SNW: Melissa Navia to Anti-Ortegas Bigots: "We All See You"
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans
- GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
- Today Is Starly Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- DC Publishes Tom King & Josh Adams' Tribute To Neal Adams This Week
- Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Sincerely Apologizes For Vecna
- Hasbro Debuts Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Three Peters Pack
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Has Theory on Star Wars Prequels Hate
- All The Comics Publishers You Have To Boycott If You Boycott NFTs
- Jack Knight and Starman's Legacy in Starman #0, Up for Auction
- Jose Gonzalez's Iconic Rendition of Vampi on Vampirella 19, at Auction
- Hellfire Gala & Daredevil Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- New Biography, Bryan Talbot: The Father of the British Graphic Novel
- Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men² in The Daily LITG July 17th 2022
LITG four years ago – Loki
- Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
- The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
- The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update
- Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
- Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
- James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
- Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
- Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021
- First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction
- Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More
- Speculator Corner: Moon Knight #1, Doctor Badr and Hunter Moon
- James Tynion IV To Make His Gotham Head Canon Into Batman Continuity
- Amanda Waller To Spark International Incident In Action Comics
- Expanding Something Is Killing The Children Into "The Slaughterverse"
- Low Key Loki In The Daily LITG, 17th Of July 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.
- Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
- 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
- American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
- Hasbro Retro GI Joe Line- Exclusive To Walmart, SDCC Commander In Sept
- DC Comics Solicitations October 2020 – Frankensteining Ten Titles
- Funko Announces Target Exclusive Designer Batman Pop Series
- DC Cancels Batman Who Laughs Orders, Reschedules Criminal Sanity #5
- Batgirl, Batman And The Outsiders, Justice League Odyssey Cancelled
Comic Book birthdays today
Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors
- Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.
- S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
