Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
KPop Demon Hunters Uber Alles in The Daily LITG, 10th of February 2026
Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories... but that day was not yesterday.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters collectables once again top the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool.
- Spotlight on the latest Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters collab and Mattel’s new figure lineup.
- Catch up on trending comics news, industry gossip, and milestone anniversaries from past years.
- Stay updated with exclusive sneak peeks, breaking collectibles news, and the hot topics of 2026.
Some day people reading Bleeding Cool will want to read more than KPop Demon Hunters collectables stories… but that day was not yesterday, as it was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab
- Doctor Who: Disney Delaying "Land/Sea" Spinoff: Method to the Madness?
- Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls
- Storm's Daughter Furaha And More In Marvel's X-Men May 2026 Solicits
- DC KO #4 Preview: Final Four Face Omega-Powered Chaos
- Batman, K.O & Absolute in Bleeding Cool Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List
- Comics! The Magazine Gets Over 100,000 Orders For Its First Issue
- Marvel Changes the Content of X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus
- Marvel Comics Confirms Mark Ruffalo Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- Marvel Repeats Its Ken Lashley Variant Covers For The End 2099 #1 & #2
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Comics-To-Animation Deals Will Be Done At MIFA In France This June
- Oni Press To End Rick And Morty Forever With Rick And Morty Forever #0
- Madeleine Holly-Rosing Brings Back Lady Mechanika With Joe Benitez
- Absolute Wonder Woman Annual Tops 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
- Ike Perlmutter Expands His Justice League, Donating Another $2,500,000
- Brett Bean's D'Orc #1, Standard Cover, Now Sold For $61 On eBay, Raw
- The Return Of The Wampus by Jean-Marc Lofficier & Luciano Bernasconi
- KPop Demon Hunters Still Tops The Daily LITG, 9th of February 2026
LITG one year ago, Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond
- What Is Happening To Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond Bankruptcy?
- Super Bowl LIX: Your Viewing Guide to Pregame, Halftime & Much More
- McFarlane Debuts New Batman Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive Statue
- Captain America: Brave New World Gets A [Boring] New Logo
- Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game: Team Speed/Team Kai Viewing Guide
- LEGO Debuts New Fast and Furious Toyota Supra MK4 Technic Set
- What Absolute Batman Does With Two Hundred Million Dollars (Spoilers)
- High Potential & HPI: So How Do These Genius Detectives Compare?
- Superman Sneak Peek: Fillion's Guy Gardner Has His Own "Super Bowl"
- Comic Store In Your Future 2025 Starting Like A Dumpster Fire
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- KC Carlson, Legion Of Super-Heroes Editor, Dies Aged 68
- Star Trek's Colm Meaney On Films Being "All F***ing Comic Books"
- Phillip Knott Joins Simon Furman On Astrobots Volume 2 From Massive
- Captain America's Boring Logo in The Daily LITG, 9th February 2025
LITG two years ago… Superman leak
- SCOOP: DC Comics Kills Off Major Superman Figure Ahead Of 2025 Event
- Wonder Woman Vs… The Sovereign Seven? Tom King, Seriously…
- Jonathan Hickman & Sanford Greene's Doom Launching In May From Marvel
- Rebecca Ferguson Clears The Air About Departing Mission: Impossible
- A Look Inside Scott Pilgrim's 20th Anniversary Boxes Launches
- Brian Bolland Seeking His Original Art To Killing Joke And More
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 Will Change Everything. Again.
- Disney's Robin Hood Enters the Inklands for Disney Lorcana (Exclusive)
- Finally We Get A Look At Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton…
- Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
- A Look At The Joker's Past And Future In Batman #143 Preview
- Comic Creators React To… The Vladimir Putin/Tucker Carlson Interview
- UK Government Ban V For Vendetta Masks At Protests And More
- Joe Sinnott's Secret Life In Sixties Romance Comics, Up for Auction
- Martin Scorsese May Hate Comic Book Films But Now Has A Graphic Novel
- Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton in The Daily LITG, 9th February 2024
LITG three years ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- Justin Roiland MIA in Rick and Morty Writers' Room "Absolutely True"
- Marvel Goes Goblin Mode With Red Goblin & Gold Goblin (SpiderSpoilers)
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Is That Alan Moore In Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman?
- The Flash Season 9 "The Final Run" Key Art Honors Arrowverse Series
- Welcome Jon Ironfire To The X-Men And Sins Of Sinister (XSpoilers)
- Jack Kamen Covers the Controversial Claire Voyant, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Golden Age Dr. Strange, Thrilling Comics #1 at Auction
- Dave McKean To Dave Gibbons, Comica London Comics Festival In March
- Marvel's X-Men Have A Very Different Take On Black History Month
- Black Cat Can "See The Attraction" In Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)
- Checklist For The Future Of Sins Of Sinister, Today (XSpoilers)
- Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham's Miracleman By Way Of Alan Bennett
- The Expanse Expands in The Daily LITG for the 8th of February, 2023
LITG four years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable
- Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow
- The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- The Very Nature Of Solomon Grundy Revealed (Again (Spoilers))
- WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week
- The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope
- The Truth Behind A-Day Revealed In The Joker #12
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Finds The Force Strong in Misha Collins
- Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually
- Shang-Chi Gets His Ten Rings In The Marvel Comics As Well As The Film
- Marvel Gives Away Free Spidey And His Amazing Friends Comic
- New Image/Skybound Comic Needs Asterisks In Its Title
- DC Comics' Naomi To Be A Queen? More Glimpses Of The Future
- The Capitalist Alternative To Superman In Son Of Kal-El #8 (Spoilers)
- I Am Batman #6 Has DC's New Batman In Bed With New York City's Police
- Balmain Dreams 10:OR Graphic Novel Launch At Sofitel St James London
- Comics Reveal Harley Quinn HBO Season 3 Set In Flash's Central City?
- That 90's Show in The Daily LITG 8th February 2022
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Superman & Lois Promo Earns Stephen Amell's Arrowverse Approval
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
- Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6: Disco-mentary Is Definitely Dead
- Latias and Latios Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- David Tennant Pretended To Be His Own PA, Melissa Von Stressel
- Scott Snyder, Tony Daniels' Nocterra, Illuminating Our Own Dark Times
- Original Art for Frank Thorne's Weirdest Comic Up for AuctionKeanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Yet Another Delay (UPDATE)
- Neil Gaiman Writes Doctor Strange Poem For Hero Initiative Charity
- Ultramega #1 is Skybound's Biggest Launch Since Fire Power #1
- Brian Bendis' Creator Owned Comics Pulled Off ComiXology/Kindle Again
- J Scott Campbell's Rogue/Psylocke Tops $15K For Hero Charity Auction
- The Ultimate Spider-Man Collection To Be Auctioned For Millions
- Scholastic To Publish Transgender Tabas Webcomic, Magical Boy
- Michele Assarasakorn & Nathan Fairburn Create New Graphic Novel, Paws
- Adult Graphic Novels Sales In Bookstores More Than Double In A Year
LITG six years ago – the Joker knew all
And Death Note was back.
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Can You Hear Me?: Doctor's Not Alone [Preview]
- DC Spills the Beans on New Batman Villain Punchline Ahead of Joker War
- "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is Getting a New Exclusive Funko Pop
- Valiant Bans Mention Of Ban Idea On Facebook
LITG seven years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- LATE: Uncanny X-Men Winter's End Moves Into the Spring, Along with Doctor Strange
- Gossip Fills the Void at DC Comics' Burbank Offices
- Not Sure if 'Avengers: End Game' Promo Art is Real or Fake?
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Eliot Rahal, writer of Quantum & Woody, Paybacks, The Doorman,
- Blake Northcott, writer of Fathom, Executive Assistant: Iris, Agents of PACT
- Adan Jimenez, comics editor at LONTAR: The Journal of Southeast Asian Speculative Fiction
- Brent Frankenhoff, of Comics Buyer's Guide and the Standard Catalog of Comic Books.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.