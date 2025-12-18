Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, newlitg

Comics Giveaway Day in The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2025

Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Comics Giveaway Day and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Spoilers

LITG two years ago, Weapon X-Men

LITG three years ago, Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life

LITG four years ago, Yellowjackets Season 2

LITG five years ago, Leaving Pokemon Go

LITG six years ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel

And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG seven years ago… that was an obviously false story.

But we were bang on regarding DC…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Neville , creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist.

, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist. Ted Boonthanakit , artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton

, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton Gary Fields , comic book letterer and cartoonist.

, comic book letterer and cartoonist. David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

