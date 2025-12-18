Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, newlitg
Comics Giveaway Day in The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2025
Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Comics Giveaway Day dominates headlines with top stories from Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and Marvel
- Lying In The Gutters tracks the most-read comics news from the past day and previous seven years
- See how top comic book stories, industry gossip, and anniversaries shaped the pop culture landscape
- Stay updated with major comics events, creator birthdays, and links to daily must-read stories
Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Comics Giveaway Day and the top ten stories from yesterday
- 22 Comics For Comics Giveaway Day From Boom, IDW, Dark Horse & Marvel
- How Wonder Woman Turned Into The James Gunn Superman (Spoilers)
- Today, X-Men Age Of Revelation Reveals Doug Ramsey's Ego (XSpoilers)
- Superman Vs Homelander in DC's K.O. Boss Battle In 2026
- How Guy Gardner Gets That Haircut, Revealed (Superman Spoilers)
- Spider-Man & Venom's Marvel Comics March 2026 Death Spiral Solicits
- Marvel's Version Of Free Comic Book Day & Armageddon & Queen In Black
- Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level in March 2026
- Quest For DC's Holy Grail In Wonder Woman #28 & Titans #30 (Spoilers)
- DC's K.O. Brings A New Match: Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd (Spoilers)
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Dozens Of Events Spring Up To Replace The Angoulême Comic Art Festival
- Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Spoilers
- To Lose One Limb May Be Considered Unfortunate – Major Marvel Spoilers
- Irving Anderson, Parliamentarian, Has Died, Aged 40
- Kitty Pryde & Gambit in Ultimate Marvel Comics March 2024 Solicits
- Bengali, Pumyra, Lynx-O, Ligon & Niko in ThunderCats: Lost in March
- Is Galactus 2099 Coming To 2025 Next Year from Marvel Comics?
- Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four For March 2025
- First Appearance Of Jeff The Land Shark Sells For $525 On eBay
- DC Studios Kicks Off "Fan First" For All Things New DCU & More
- Beware the Fury of the New LEGO Creator Medieval Dragon Set
- Comic Book Creator Matthew Clark Starts Fundraiser After Heart Bypass
- Bitter Root Sequel From David F Walker, Chuck Brown & Sanford Greene
- Cullen Bunn & Zamudio Launch Arcana Royale from Dark Horse Comics
- Yellowstone Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 17th of December, 2024
LITG two years ago, Weapon X-Men
- Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024
- Echo Arrives Early; New Teaser Brings Marvel/Netflix-Level Violence
- Snyder, Tynion IV & Azzarello New Comics in Dstlry March 2024 Solicits
- The Rookie: Lisseth Chavez Kicks Off Season 6 as Series Regular
- War Rages with LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman No Longer Posting, Replying on Twitter/X
- Neil Gaiman, George RR Martin & Jim Starlin in IPI March 2024 Solicits
- Warrior Nun: Simon Barry on Film Involvement, Season 3 Plans & More
- To Me, My X-Men! Cyclops Kicks Off Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wave 2
- Donald Trump Support Empowers Colby Covington to Lose UFC 296
- A Second Year for Seven Years In Darkness in CEX March 2024 Solicits
- Slash's Deathstalker in Vault Comics March 2024 Solicits
- Alex Segura & David Hahn's Dusk in Scout Comics March 2024 Solicits
- Nacelleverse, Night Terrors, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2024 Solicits
- Morning Star & Mushroom Knight in Mad Cave March 2024 Solicits
- Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2023
LITG three years ago, Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life
- Warrior Nun "Still In The Fight"? Showrunner Simon Barry Offers Update
- Nightwing To Lead A Replacement For The Justice League In 2023?
- Torchwood: "All Is Fine" with Eve Myles, John Barrowman; Reboot Update
- After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
- Mark Millar Buys A London Private Members Club
- Young Justice's The Light to be the Big Bad for DC Comics in 2023?
- The Try Guys Set Live "Without A Recipe" Fan Interactive Season Finale
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022
- X-Men Annual #1 Preview: Mutant Credibility Problem
- DC Comics March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations- More Than Just Batman
- 6 New Number One in Scout Comics March 2023 Solicits
- Dina Norlund's Snowcat Prince, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2023 Solicits
- Stefano Cardoselli Don't Spit In The Wind- Mad Cave March '23 Solicits
- Matt Carr & Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place in CEX March 2023 Solicits
- Joanne Starer & Elena Gogou's The Gimmick #1- Ahoy March 2023 Solicits
- Cullen Bunn & Mike Deodato's Red Zone #1 in AWA March 2023 Solicits
- Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Yellowjackets Season 2
- Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News
- Full DC Comics March 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman But Not All Batman
- Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
- Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach To Get Physical Release
- Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends
- The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)
- Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022
- Marvel Finally Announces Gambit by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian
- How I Met Your Father: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for HIMYM Spinoff
- Promise Collection 1949: Captain America and the Red Skull in Hell
- Justice League Annual 2021 Slips To February 2022 – Oops!
- Astro City One Shot Celebrates Image Comics With Creator Self-Swipes
- Marvel Cancels Star Wars Halcyon Legacy Orders, And Other Delays
- Did Your Copy Of The Immortal Hulk Vol 10 Have A Major Misprint?
- Genocidal Villain Cassandra Nova Joins New Marauders Team
- First Cheetah, Wonder Woman #6 CGC 9.4 From 1943, For Auction Today
- First Appearance Of Captain Marvel Sells For $300,000 Or More Today
- Stillwater Gets One-Shot With Guest Creators In March 2022
- Six Copies Of 1963's X-Men #1 Go Under The Hammer Today
- Betty & Veronica Do Video Games In Archie Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye in The Daily LITG 17th December 2021
LITG five years ago, Leaving Pokemon Go
- Niantic Says Jessie & James Are Not Leaving Pokémon GO Yet
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- Now DC Comics Tweets Out "DC Infinite" Variant Covers For March 2021
- House of the Dragon: HBO Max Promo Features 2022 GoT Series Teaser
- Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig's Back at SNL Home for Table Reads
- Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Rufflet Outside Of Pokémon GO
- AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Return to Normal, Still Beat NXT
- Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures.
- Infinite Frontier #1 – The DC Comics Omniverse Special For March 2021
- "Unexpected Twists" to Come in Marvel's New America Chavez Comic
- Free Comic Book Day Scheduled For August 2021 – But What About DC?
- Jeremy Adams and Brandon Peterson on Flash #768 in March 2021
- New Gods with Bewbs and Dongs: A Secret 2021 Comic Book Project
- DC Future State Gossip: Dee-Dee Joins Poison Ivy and Catwoman?
- DC Future State Gossip: The Return Of The Authority?
- C.B. Cebulski Gets His Million-Read Marvel Comic – Deadpool Samurai
- DC Future State Gossip: Tim Fox, The Next Batman, What Of His Family?
- Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo On Nightwing #78 with Batgirl – Married?
- Last Ronin, Crossover, Once & Future, Scout Comics Get More Printings
- Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer-Facing Website
- King In Black Ends In March With Scream, Wiccan & Hulkling One-Shots
- Stephanie Phillips, Meghan Hetrick Launch Sensational Wonder Woman
LITG six years ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel
And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.
- Mark Millar's Christmas Surprise Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
- The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
- "American Gods" Crucified Black American God Mr Nancy [OPINION]
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- Marvel Comics Launches New Cable Series by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto in March 2020
- FCBD X-Men Book Leads to "Game-Changing" Marvel Event
- Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
- What Will Jonathan Hickman Bring to Image Comics in 2020 After East Of West Comes to an End?
LITG seven years ago… that was an obviously false story.
But we were bang on regarding DC…
- Hot Fuzz 2 Officially Greenlit, Posts Nick Frost
- DC Comics March 2019 Solicits Subject to Cover Leaks – Including Detective Comics #1000
- Frankensteining DC Comics March 2019 Solicitations – Heroes In Crisis, Detective Comics #1000, Watchmen
- YouTube Channel "Super Best Friends" Ending After Internal Issues
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics March 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bill Neville, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist.
- Ted Boonthanakit, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton
- Gary Fields, comic book letterer and cartoonist.
- David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.