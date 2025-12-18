Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

Comics Giveaway Day in The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2025

Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Comics Giveaway Day dominates headlines with top stories from Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and Marvel
  • Lying In The Gutters tracks the most-read comics news from the past day and previous seven years
  • See how top comic book stories, industry gossip, and anniversaries shaped the pop culture landscape
  • Stay updated with major comics events, creator birthdays, and links to daily must-read stories

Comics Giveaway Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Comics Giveaway Day and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. 22 Comics For Comics Giveaway Day From Boom, IDW, Dark Horse & Marvel
  2. How Wonder Woman Turned Into The James Gunn Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Today, X-Men Age Of Revelation Reveals Doug Ramsey's Ego (XSpoilers)
  4. Superman Vs Homelander in DC's K.O. Boss Battle In 2026
  5. How Guy Gardner Gets That Haircut, Revealed (Superman Spoilers)
  6. Spider-Man & Venom's Marvel Comics March 2026 Death Spiral Solicits
  7. Marvel's Version Of Free Comic Book Day & Armageddon & Queen In Black
  8. Lobo, Batwoman and Deathstroke for DC Next Level in March 2026
  9. Quest For DC's Holy Grail In Wonder Woman #28 & Titans #30 (Spoilers)
  10. DC's K.O. Brings A New Match: Booster Gold Vs Gorilla Grodd (Spoilers)

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Spoilers

Comics Giveaway Day in The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2025

  1. To Lose One Limb May Be Considered Unfortunate – Major Marvel Spoilers
  2. Irving Anderson, Parliamentarian, Has Died, Aged 40
  3. Kitty Pryde & Gambit in Ultimate Marvel Comics March 2024 Solicits
  4. Bengali, Pumyra, Lynx-O, Ligon & Niko in ThunderCats: Lost in March
  5. Is Galactus 2099 Coming To 2025 Next Year from Marvel Comics?
  6. Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four For March 2025
  7. First Appearance Of Jeff The Land Shark Sells For $525 On eBay
  8. DC Studios Kicks Off "Fan First" For All Things New DCU & More
  9. Beware the Fury of the New LEGO Creator Medieval Dragon Set
  10. Comic Book Creator Matthew Clark Starts Fundraiser After Heart Bypass
  11. Bitter Root Sequel From David F Walker, Chuck Brown & Sanford Greene
  12. Cullen Bunn & Zamudio Launch Arcana Royale from Dark Horse Comics
  13. Yellowstone Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 17th of December, 2024

LITG two years ago, Weapon X-Men

Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2023
Weapon X-Men
  1. Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024
  2. Echo Arrives Early; New Teaser Brings Marvel/Netflix-Level Violence
  3. Snyder, Tynion IV & Azzarello New Comics in Dstlry March 2024 Solicits
  4. The Rookie: Lisseth Chavez Kicks Off Season 6 as Series Regular
  5. War Rages with LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack
  6. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return
  7. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman No Longer Posting, Replying on Twitter/X
  8. Neil Gaiman, George RR Martin & Jim Starlin in IPI March 2024 Solicits
  9. Warrior Nun: Simon Barry on Film Involvement, Season 3 Plans & More
  10. To Me, My X-Men! Cyclops Kicks Off Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wave 2 
  11. Donald Trump Support Empowers Colby Covington to Lose UFC 296
  12. A Second Year for Seven Years In Darkness in CEX March 2024 Solicits
  13. Slash's Deathstalker in Vault Comics March 2024 Solicits
  14. Alex Segura & David Hahn's Dusk in Scout Comics March 2024 Solicits
  15. Nacelleverse, Night Terrors, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2024 Solicits
  16. Morning Star & Mushroom Knight in Mad Cave March 2024 Solicits
  17. Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2023

LITG three years ago, Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life

Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life in The Daily LITG, 18th December 2022

  1. Warrior Nun "Still In The Fight"? Showrunner Simon Barry Offers Update
  2. Nightwing To Lead A Replacement For The Justice League In 2023?
  3. Torchwood: "All Is Fine" with Eve Myles, John Barrowman; Reboot Update
  4. After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventure Returns
  5. Mark Millar Buys A London Private Members Club
  6. Young Justice's The Light to be the Big Bad for DC Comics in 2023?
  7. The Try Guys Set Live "Without A Recipe" Fan Interactive Season Finale
  8. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022 
  9. X-Men Annual #1 Preview: Mutant Credibility Problem 
  10. DC Comics March 2023 Solicits & Solicitations- More Than Just Batman
  11. 6 New Number One in Scout Comics March 2023 Solicits
  12. Dina Norlund's Snowcat Prince, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2023 Solicits
  13. Stefano Cardoselli Don't Spit In The Wind- Mad Cave March '23 Solicits
  14. Matt Carr & Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place in CEX March 2023 Solicits
  15. Joanne Starer & Elena Gogou's The Gimmick #1- Ahoy March 2023 Solicits
  16. Cullen Bunn & Mike Deodato's Red Zone #1 in AWA March 2023 Solicits
  17. Dungeons & Dragons & Saturdays in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2022

LITG four years ago, Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets: Melanie Lynskey Teases Dramatic Showtime Series
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS, "101". Photo credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME.
  1. Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News
  2. Full DC Comics March 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman But Not All Batman
  3. Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
  4. Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  5. Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach To Get Physical Release
  6. Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends
  7. The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)
  8. Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022
  9. Marvel Finally Announces Gambit by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian
  10. How I Met Your Father: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for HIMYM Spinoff
  11. Promise Collection 1949: Captain America and the Red Skull in Hell
  12. Justice League Annual 2021 Slips To February 2022 – Oops!
  13. Astro City One Shot Celebrates Image Comics With Creator Self-Swipes
  14. Marvel Cancels Star Wars Halcyon Legacy Orders, And Other Delays
  15. Did Your Copy Of The Immortal Hulk Vol 10 Have A Major Misprint?
  16. Genocidal Villain Cassandra Nova Joins New Marauders Team
  17. First Cheetah, Wonder Woman #6 CGC 9.4 From 1943, For Auction Today
  18. First Appearance Of Captain Marvel Sells For $300,000 Or More Today
  19. Stillwater Gets One-Shot With Guest Creators In March 2022
  20. Six Copies Of 1963's X-Men #1 Go Under The Hammer Today
  21. Betty & Veronica Do Video Games In Archie Comics March 2022 Solicits
  22. Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye in The Daily LITG 17th December 2021

LITG five years ago, Leaving Pokemon Go

DC Comics Tweets Out Infinite Frontier Images
Credit: DC

  1. Niantic Says Jessie & James Are Not Leaving Pokémon GO Yet
  2. Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
  3. DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
  4. Now DC Comics Tweets Out "DC Infinite" Variant Covers For March 2021
  5. House of the Dragon: HBO Max Promo Features 2022 GoT Series Teaser
  6. Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig's Back at SNL Home for Table Reads
  7. Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Rufflet Outside Of Pokémon GO
  8. AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Return to Normal, Still Beat NXT
  9. Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures.
  10. Infinite Frontier #1 – The DC Comics Omniverse Special For March 2021
  11. "Unexpected Twists" to Come in Marvel's New America Chavez Comic
  12. Free Comic Book Day Scheduled For August 2021 – But What About DC?
  13. Jeremy Adams and Brandon Peterson on Flash #768 in March 2021
  14. New Gods with Bewbs and Dongs: A Secret 2021 Comic Book Project
  15. DC Future State Gossip: Dee-Dee Joins Poison Ivy and Catwoman?
  16. DC Future State Gossip: The Return Of The Authority?
  17. C.B. Cebulski Gets His Million-Read Marvel Comic – Deadpool Samurai
  18. DC Future State Gossip: Tim Fox, The Next Batman, What Of His Family?
  19. Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo On Nightwing #78 with Batgirl – Married?
  20. Last Ronin, Crossover, Once & Future, Scout Comics Get More Printings
  21. Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer-Facing Website
  22. King In Black Ends In March With Scream, Wiccan & Hulkling One-Shots
  23. Stephanie Phillips, Meghan Hetrick Launch Sensational Wonder Woman

LITG six years ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel

And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

  1. Mark Millar's Christmas Surprise Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
  3. The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
  4. "American Gods" Crucified Black American God Mr Nancy [OPINION]
  5. Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
  6. Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
  7. Marvel Comics Launches New Cable Series by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto in March 2020
  8. FCBD X-Men Book Leads to "Game-Changing" Marvel Event
  9. Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
  10. What Will Jonathan Hickman Bring to Image Comics in 2020 After East Of West Comes to an End?

LITG seven years ago… that was an obviously false story.

But we were bang on regarding DC…

  1. Hot Fuzz 2 Officially Greenlit, Posts Nick Frost
  2. DC Comics March 2019 Solicits Subject to Cover Leaks – Including Detective Comics #1000
  3. Frankensteining DC Comics March 2019 Solicitations – Heroes In Crisis, Detective Comics #1000, Watchmen
  4. YouTube Channel "Super Best Friends" Ending After Internal Issues
  5. Frankensteining Marvel Comics March 2019 Solicitations

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Neville, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist. 
  • Ted Boonthanakit, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton
  • Gary Fields, comic book letterer and cartoonist.
  • David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.