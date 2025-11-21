Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cerebus, newlitg
Fifty Three Years On This Planet in The Daily LITG, 21st November 2025
The Lateness of Batman and Fifty Three Years On This Planet in The Daily LITG, for the 21st of November 2025
The Lateness of Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Oh and look what I woke up to from my youngest today…
The Lateness of Batman and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Batman #163 By Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Delayed Till End Of March 2026
- Samurai Optimus Prime Arrives at Hasbro with New Transformers 2-Pack
- Marvel Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Marvel Launches X-Men United #1 In March 2026
- Monopoly: Wu-Tang Clan Edition Has Launched For The Holidays
- 37 Marvel Comics February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined
- Elsbeth: Our Updated S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns" Preview & More
- The Will Of Doom, Revealed Ahead Of Marvel's Armageddon (Big Spoilers)
- Separated At Birth: Frank Quitely, Batman/Deadpool And Longhorns Dance
- 14 DC February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined: K.O., Facsimile & Vertigo
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Archie x The Army of Darkness by Erik Burnham & Bill Galvan
- Star Wars Black History Month Covers From Disney/Marvel In February
- Grim Explodes On eBay After Netflix Adult Animation Announcement
- X-Men: Days Of Revelation Past, Present And Future (XSpoilers)
- Batman/Deadpool, New Gods & Ultimates Talking Directly To The Reader
- Absolute Flash Joins Ultimate Universe In Creating Portals (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Kent, A Very Single Superboy Under Those Glasses (Spoilers)
- Angoulême Mayor Calls For Cancellation Of Angoulême Comic Art Festival
- The Will Of Doom, Revealed In The Daily LITG, 20th November, 2025
In LITG one year ago, The Karate Kid Timeline
- Karate Kid: Legends Takes Place Three Years After Cobra Kai
- Marvel To Launch Predator Vs Spider-Man In 2025
- Nosferatu: 5 More High-Quality Images Have Been Released
- Ultimate Luke Cage in Ultimate Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits
- The Past And Future Of X-Men Comics, Today (Spoilers)
- Ben Reilly, Kaine Parker & Janine Godbe Will Return to Marvel in 2025
- Superman, The Justice League Watchtower & The Phantom Zone (Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery
- The Watchtower Love Life Of Renee Montoya, The Question (Spoilers)
- Son Of The Enchantress and More in Immortal Thor #17 (Big Spoilers)
- Godzilla 70th Anniversary But No Sonic in IDW February 2025 Solicits
- Marvel Finally Publish Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 5 Years Late
- Foreshadowing Lessons To Be Learned- Ultimate Spider-Man #11 Spoilers
- Dan Slott To Write Superman in the Daily LITG, 20th of November, 2024
LITG two years ago, Cats Vs Daleks
- DC Comics And The Return Of Cover Semi-Nudity In February 2024
- Justice Society Of America Getting Darker And Darker (Spoilers)
- Dick Grayson Vs Bea Vs Barbara Gordon in Nightwing #108 (Spoilers)
- Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2 Preview: DC's Monster Mash
- New Powers For Beast Boy & Starfire In Titans #5 (Spoilers)
- This Week's Hawkgirl May Need A Trigger Warning For Some (Spoilers)
- Popeye Revamped Like One Piece in Massive's February 2024 Solicits
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In November 2023
- ChatGPT Won't Copy Artist Styles Including Jim Lee & Frank Frazetta
- Marvel Will Fix Hank McCoy In 2024 For Reasons You All Already Know
- Opus Comics Promises To Pay Creators Before Publication
- Bad Idea Makes Point About Mae Catt & Alberto Ponticelli's Destroyer
- Mark Millar's Sharkey Vs Space Bandits For 2024, Nemesis III For 2025
- Big Barda, Barkham Asylum & Big DC Event For DC's Free Comic Book Day
- Flash Gordon & Gatchaman in Mad Cave Studios February 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics Clothing Optional in The Daily LITG, 20th of November 2023
LITG three years ago, Exterminate Me!
I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?
- In The 90s, Superboy Was Meant To Lose His Virginity To Knockout
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Star Sure She Was A Waterbender
- Jason David Frank, Original Green Power Ranger, Has Passed Away
- Power Rangers Green Rangers Gets Exclusive Bust from Gentle Giant
- DC Cancels Aquaman: Andromeda & Shazam Power of Hope Hardcover Orders
- DC Comics Dubs Conner Kent, Superboy, "The Twink Of Steel"
- The Comic Book Creator Credits Of Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest After Release Week
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
- The Beginning After the End: Tapas, Yen Press to Publish Six Volumes
- Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog and Blue Ribbon Comics, Up for Auction
- Opus Lives The Dream w/ Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer Cover Gallery
- When Marvel Gave Venom The Title "Lethal Protector" In 1993
- PrintWatch: Superman Death, Vampire Nation, Gold Goblin, Ninja Funk
- Zenescope Delivers Valentine Terror in February 2023 Solicits
- Matt Ringel & Henry Ponciano's Fallen #1 in Red 5 Feb 2023 Solicits
- Bend It Like Waterbenders in The Daily LITG, 20th November 2022
LITG four years ago, Doctorin the TARDIS
I appear to be forty-nine years old. How odd.
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- GI Joe Straight Arm 9 Back Snake Eyes Up For Auction
- Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today
- Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
- National Taco Bell Commercial Features Live-Action Version Of Saga
- Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls
- Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
- AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
- Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update – Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
- Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Needs to Lead with Series 14
- Harbinger #5 and Shadowman #6 in Valiant February 2022 Solicitations
- Tim Pilcher, New Comics Head Of Showmasters' London Film & Comic Con
- Silver Surfer #4 Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Indiana School Shuts Down Over V For Vendetta Protest
- Joker's First Origin Is Restored & On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- TKO Studios Launches TKO Rogue Imprint to Publish Novels
- Diamond Looks To Returning Closer To Normal After Ransomware Attack
- Bryan Hitch Started Drawing The Ultimates Twenty Years Ago
- Brian Bolland Spins 2000AD 45th Anniversary in February 2022 Solicits
- Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts in the Daily LITG, 20th November 2021
LITG five years ago, Snowboards and shoplifters
- PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
- The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Looks Forward to Welcoming You to Texas
- Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
- Nightwing #76 Review: At Last, It's Over
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
- Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons
- AWA Has a Casual Fling – and Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List
- 2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits
- New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021
- Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits
- James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off
- The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover
LITG six years ago, Ric was on his way out
But it would still take another year.
- Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
- How Did Bruce Wayne Kill Alfred Pennyworth? Batman #83 Spoilers
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Is Wally West Going to Sit Down on Brainiac Then? Justice League #36 and Flash Forward Spoilers…
- MST3K Announces Their Own 24/7 Twitch Channel
- Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting – For The First Time in Over 40 Years – For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn
- Castlevania Is Ready for Your Return to Fight Dracula in New Statue
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 Wrap; Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Outta Here"
- "Watchmen": Moore & Gibbons' Veidt NOT Damon Lindelof's [OPINION]
LITG seven years ago, bars were suing comic shops
They won as well.
- New York Bar Sues Image Comics and Forbidden Planet For $2 Million Over Dead Rabbit Trademark
- Cyclops and Wolverine Rebuild the X-Men in February, Starting With Another 8 Dollar Issue
- Who Does Marvel Believe Your Least Favorite X-Man Is?
- How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics?
- So… How Are You Meant To Count Avengers Issue Numbers Now?
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Former Head Of Content at Webtoon, and of Graphite, now at Rocketship, Tom Akel.
- Vault PR man David Dissanayake.
- Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.
- Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .
- Comico's Dennis LaSorda.
- Me.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
