Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, newlitg, One World Under Doom, Will Of Doom

The Will Of Doom, Revealed In The Daily LITG, 20th November, 2025

The Will Of Doom, Revealed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Will Of Doom revealed with big Marvel spoilers as the top-read story on Bleeding Cool

Explore the most popular comic news and industry gossip from the last seven years

Highlights from daily and yearly Lying In The Gutters, plus upcoming releases and anniversaries

Comic creator birthdays, fresh titles, and how to subscribe for daily LitG updates

The Will Of Doom, Revealed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Will Of Doom, Revealed and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics

LITG two years ago, Clothes Off For DC Comics

LITG three years ago, Bend It Like Waterbenders

LITG four years ago, Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts

LITG five years ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, All Hail Kevin Feige

And no more Batman from Bale.

LITG seven years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything

And solicitations were coming.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

Jill Thompson , creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.

, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist. Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes

Rian Hughes , comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.

, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo. Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.

Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.

creator of Snarf. Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.

Mahmud Asrar , Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.

, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist. Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!