The Will Of Doom, Revealed In The Daily LITG, 20th November, 2025

The Will Of Doom, Revealed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Will Of Doom, Revealed (Big Spoilers)

The Will Of Doom, Revealed and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. The Will Of Doom, Revealed Ahead Of Marvel's Armageddon (Big Spoilers)
  2. Smile At SpongeBob SquarePants in IDW Full February 2026 Solicits
  3. Separated At Birth: Frank Quitely, Batman/Deadpool And Longhorns Dance
  4. Wonder Woman #27… Hard Candy And Hard Choices (Spoilers)
  5. Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends X-Men Sentinels (Variants) 2-Pack
  6. Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four From Marvel In 2026
  7. When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
  8. Grant Morrison Talks Batman/Deadpool And Choices They Made (Spoilers)
  9. Gun Honey Returns In June 2026 With Stanley "Artgerm" Lau
  10. Christopher Priest Joins The Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special

In LITG one year ago, Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics

Dan Slott at London Film And Comic Con 2023
Dan Slott at London Film And Comic Con 2023, photo/rich
  1. Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics In 2025?
  2. DC Claims Absolute Batman #1 is 2024's Best-Selling Comic, But Is It?
  3. Angel Wears the Mask in One World Under Doom February Spins Offs
  4. James Tynion IV Wrote a New Comic, But Won't Be Published For 3 Years
  5. A Three-Page Lettered Preview For New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle
  6. James Gunn Comments on "The Batman" Universe Because That's His Job 
  7. Hiya Debuts New The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Rick Grimes
  8. Watchmen: Why Today's The Day to Check Out Both Best Adaptations
  9. Bleeding Cool Unveils New IG-12 TVC for Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy
  10. New Gatchaman, Pop Kills & Dick Tracy- Mad Cave February 2025 Solicits
  11. The New Shadow Cabinet – A Mystical Version Of The Authority
  12. Transformers, GI Joe And Energon Universe Solicits For February 2025
  13. Thundercats Vs Powerpuff Girls in Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Titles
  14. Night Of The Slashers in Magma Comix's February 2025 Solicits
  15. Camgirl And Fight Girls in AWA's February 2025 Solicits
  16. Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Babs- Ahoy Comics February 2025 Solicits
  17. Life Is An Open Door To CEX February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations
  18. Spurious Slow Horses in the Daily LITG, 19th of November, 2024

LITG two years ago, Clothes Off For DC Comics

  1. DC Comics And The Return Of Cover Semi-Nudity In February 2024
  2. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2 Preview: DC's Monster Mash
  3. Clothes Off For DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 19th of November 2023
  4. The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken on Why The CW Series Didn't Work
  5. Marvel Will Fix Hank McCoy In 2024 For Reasons You All Already Know 
  6. New Powers For Beast Boy & Starfire In Titans #5 (Spoilers)
  7. Super-Babysitters and a New Wonder Tot in Wonder Woman #3 (Spoilers)
  8. Rob Liefeld's Captain America Art Sells For Breast Price Of $132,000
  9. Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Honest Answer to "Holiday Special" Question
  10. A Return To Relative Risque in The Daily LITG, 18th of November 2023
  11. J Michael Straczynski's New Project U & I- AWA February 2024 Solicits
  12. Yen Press Announces 11 New Manga, Light Novel Titles at Anime NYC
  13. The Return Of One Punch In Justice League Vs Godzilla (Spoilers)
  14. Anime NYC Sees 3 New Yen Press Audio Titles: Bungo Stray Dogs & More

LITG three years ago, Bend It Like Waterbenders

avatar
Image: Netflix
  1. Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Star Sure She Was A Waterbender
  2. DC Comics Dubs Conner Kent, Superboy, "The Twink Of Steel"
  3. Mike Hawthorne Posts Royalty Statement For Comic Book, Goes Viral
  4. Comic Creators React to Whatever it is Elon Musk is Doing With Twitter
  5. Twin Peaks Star Jan D'Arcy on Series Return, Working with David Lynch
  6. New DC Comics For Jon Kent, Conner Kent, Doom Patrol, Steel & Cyborg
  7. Sergio Aragones Draws He-Man In Dark Horse February 2023 Solicits
  8. Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Begins Today
  9. McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
  10. DC Comics February 2023 Solicits, Not Just Batman, Superman As Well
  11. THE ISSUE: Scientific American and the Hunt for the Invisible Plane
  12. Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special #1 Preview: X-cellent X-Mas?
  13. Kevin VanHook Launches Publisher VISI8 Entertainment in February 2023
  14. Tim Fuller Rewrites The First Graphic Novel For Source Point Press
  15. Christopher Sebela & Ben Hennessy's Godfell in Vault Feb 2023 Solicits
  16. Now Frank Miller Presents… The Djinni by Kevin Vanhook & Jose Luis
  17. Betty The Final Girl of Horror in Archie Comics February 2023 Solicits
  18. Rock & Roll Hell Comes With Music Tape in Sumerian Feb 2023 Solicits
  19. Mike Hawthorne's Royalties in The Daily LITG, 19th November 2022

LITG four years ago, Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts

always sunny
LITG Image: Simplecast
  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
  2. Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
  3. Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today
  4. Full DC Comics Solicitations For February 2022 – Not Just Batman
  5. AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
  6. Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update – Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
  7. Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Plans Raises Questions
  8. Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls
  9. Image Comics Crossover Finally Happening In February 2022 Solicits
  10. The Walking Dead: WB & Fear the Walking Dead Face CRM Threats
  11. Promise Collection 1948: Gunmen and Goddesses
  12. Antarctic Press Launches Spectreman Heroes in February 2022 Solicits
  13. Supermassive & Destro On Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover
  14. Marvel Releases Trailer for X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine
  15. Garth Ennis & PJ Holden's Lion & Eagle – AfterShock Feb 2022 Solicits
  16. Blade Runner, Doctor Who & Cowboy Bebop- Titan February 2022 Solicits
  17. Nightwing to Be Top and Bottom in New Vertical Connecting Variants
  18. Third Rick & Morty Vs Dungeons & Dragons In IDW February 2022 Solicits
  19. Eco-Conscious Marvel Recycles 90s Art for Spider-Man Variants
  20. Dr. Brain: Apple TV+ TV Series' Original Webcomic Now on Tapas Media
  21. Norse Mythology III Begins – Dark Horse Comics February 2022 Solicits
  22. Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
  23. Dave Sim Guarantees Cerebus' New Black Costume Is Not A Symbiote
  24. Hawkeye, X-Men, X-Force Delayed At Diamond But Not From PRH
  25. Liv Morgan Vs Becky Lynch in the Daily LITG, 19th November 2021
  26. Vampirella & Red Sonja Get Valentine Sozomaika Specials In February

LITG five years ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney

  1. Demands For Disney To Pay Alan Dean Foster Over Star Wars Increase
  2. Marvel Comics Full Solicitations For February 2021
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party Won't Eat Your Babies
  4. Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
  5. Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
  6. Supernatural Finale Preview: Sam Gets One Last Thing in Under the Wire
  7. Geoff Johns and Gary Franks' Batman Earth One Vol 3 For October 2021
  8. Cowboy Bebop: John Cho-Starring Live-Action Netflix Adapt Adds to Cast
  9. Unseen Jim Lee X-Men Art Created Over Ten Years, Goes To Auction
  10. Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  11. Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
  12. Arune Singh Leaves Boom Studios Next Month
  13. Chris Claremont Describes the Ultimate X-Men What If? Project
  14. 2000AD Announces More All-Ages Issues for 2021
  15. We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells Out Twice In One Week
  16. Auctioning Off Three Copies Of Amazing Fantasy #15 At Once
  17. TMNT #1 First Print At Heritage Auctions Today, How High Will It Go?
  18. Archie Guide To Dating in Archie Comics February 2021 Solicitations
  19. Runaways Returns In February With Pandemic, Election, Tik-Tok & X-Men
  20. Marvel Launches New Morbius Series – What Happened To The Last One?

LITG six years ago, All Hail Kevin Feige

  1. Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
  2. "Batman": Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Film Because of Nolan
  3. "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
  4. Gossip: Is Chip Zdarsky Writing a New Namor The Sub Mariner X-Men Comic?
  5. Alan Moore On His "Grouchiness" and "Cantankerousness"
  6. Have a Load of Hulk Issues Disappeared From Marvel Unlimited For You?
  7. Freddie Mercury Figures Gets Preorder and You Can't Stop Him Now￼￼
  8. Rob Liefeld's Struggle With Clothing Policies in Saudi Arabia
  9. Marvel Comics February 2020 Solicitations – Force Works to Dark Agnes, Darth Vader to Wolverine, Frankensteined
  10. Batman and Alfred Have Dinner Together in Batman #83 [Preview]

LITG seven years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything

  1. Three Nukes Crashed the Fallout 76 Server in Spectacular Fashion
  2. Image Comics Issues Mandatory Recall Of Dead Rabbit #1 and #2… Over Trademark?
  3. 'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know What Fear Is
  4. Ezra Miller Had "Serious Meltdown" About THAT 'Fantastic Beasts' Spoiler
  5. DC Comics Cancels Dan DiDio and Kenneth Rocafort's Sideways

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

  • Jill Thompson, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.
  • Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes
  • Rian Hughes, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.
  • Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.
  • Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.
  • Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons,  Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.
  • Mahmud AsrarDynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.
  • Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

