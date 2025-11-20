Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, newlitg, One World Under Doom, Will Of Doom
The Will Of Doom, Revealed In The Daily LITG, 20th November, 2025
The Will Of Doom, Revealed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The Will Of Doom, Revealed was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
The Will Of Doom, Revealed and the top ten stories from yesterday
- The Will Of Doom, Revealed Ahead Of Marvel's Armageddon (Big Spoilers)
- Smile At SpongeBob SquarePants in IDW Full February 2026 Solicits
- Separated At Birth: Frank Quitely, Batman/Deadpool And Longhorns Dance
- Wonder Woman #27… Hard Candy And Hard Choices (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends X-Men Sentinels (Variants) 2-Pack
- Planet Of The Apes Vs Fantastic Four From Marvel In 2026
- When Everyone Is An Asylum Seeker For DC's K.O. And Titans #29
- Grant Morrison Talks Batman/Deadpool And Choices They Made (Spoilers)
- Gun Honey Returns In June 2026 With Stanley "Artgerm" Lau
- Christopher Priest Joins The Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Blindbagonomics: Image Comics Does Christmas Blind Bags With Gonkbonk
- Valiant's February (And March) 2026 Solicits With The N64 Shadowman
- Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck's Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man
- Santa Stitch Is Coming to Town in Marvel's December Variant Covers
- Tyler Boss & Martin Simmonds' Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera
- A Batman/Deadpool Amalgam in The Daily LITG, 19th November, 2025
- Jeremy Corbyn's Party & Ian McKellen on James Corden in Wicked Witches
In LITG one year ago, Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics
- Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics In 2025?
- DC Claims Absolute Batman #1 is 2024's Best-Selling Comic, But Is It?
- Angel Wears the Mask in One World Under Doom February Spins Offs
- James Tynion IV Wrote a New Comic, But Won't Be Published For 3 Years
- A Three-Page Lettered Preview For New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle
- James Gunn Comments on "The Batman" Universe Because That's His Job
- Hiya Debuts New The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Rick Grimes
- Watchmen: Why Today's The Day to Check Out Both Best Adaptations
- Bleeding Cool Unveils New IG-12 TVC for Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy
- New Gatchaman, Pop Kills & Dick Tracy- Mad Cave February 2025 Solicits
- The New Shadow Cabinet – A Mystical Version Of The Authority
- Transformers, GI Joe And Energon Universe Solicits For February 2025
- Thundercats Vs Powerpuff Girls in Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Titles
- Night Of The Slashers in Magma Comix's February 2025 Solicits
- Camgirl And Fight Girls in AWA's February 2025 Solicits
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Babs- Ahoy Comics February 2025 Solicits
- Life Is An Open Door To CEX February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations
- Spurious Slow Horses in the Daily LITG, 19th of November, 2024
LITG two years ago, Clothes Off For DC Comics
- DC Comics And The Return Of Cover Semi-Nudity In February 2024
- Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #2 Preview: DC's Monster Mash
- Clothes Off For DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 19th of November 2023
- The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken on Why The CW Series Didn't Work
- Marvel Will Fix Hank McCoy In 2024 For Reasons You All Already Know
- New Powers For Beast Boy & Starfire In Titans #5 (Spoilers)
- Super-Babysitters and a New Wonder Tot in Wonder Woman #3 (Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld's Captain America Art Sells For Breast Price Of $132,000
- Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Honest Answer to "Holiday Special" Question
- A Return To Relative Risque in The Daily LITG, 18th of November 2023
- J Michael Straczynski's New Project U & I- AWA February 2024 Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 11 New Manga, Light Novel Titles at Anime NYC
- The Return Of One Punch In Justice League Vs Godzilla (Spoilers)
- Anime NYC Sees 3 New Yen Press Audio Titles: Bungo Stray Dogs & More
LITG three years ago, Bend It Like Waterbenders
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Star Sure She Was A Waterbender
- DC Comics Dubs Conner Kent, Superboy, "The Twink Of Steel"
- Mike Hawthorne Posts Royalty Statement For Comic Book, Goes Viral
- Comic Creators React to Whatever it is Elon Musk is Doing With Twitter
- Twin Peaks Star Jan D'Arcy on Series Return, Working with David Lynch
- New DC Comics For Jon Kent, Conner Kent, Doom Patrol, Steel & Cyborg
- Sergio Aragones Draws He-Man In Dark Horse February 2023 Solicits
- Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Begins Today
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
- DC Comics February 2023 Solicits, Not Just Batman, Superman As Well
- THE ISSUE: Scientific American and the Hunt for the Invisible Plane
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special #1 Preview: X-cellent X-Mas?
- Kevin VanHook Launches Publisher VISI8 Entertainment in February 2023
- Tim Fuller Rewrites The First Graphic Novel For Source Point Press
- Christopher Sebela & Ben Hennessy's Godfell in Vault Feb 2023 Solicits
- Now Frank Miller Presents… The Djinni by Kevin Vanhook & Jose Luis
- Betty The Final Girl of Horror in Archie Comics February 2023 Solicits
- Rock & Roll Hell Comes With Music Tape in Sumerian Feb 2023 Solicits
- Mike Hawthorne's Royalties in The Daily LITG, 19th November 2022
LITG four years ago, Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
- Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today
- Full DC Comics Solicitations For February 2022 – Not Just Batman
- AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
- Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update – Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
- Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Plans Raises Questions
- Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls
- Image Comics Crossover Finally Happening In February 2022 Solicits
- The Walking Dead: WB & Fear the Walking Dead Face CRM Threats
- Promise Collection 1948: Gunmen and Goddesses
- Antarctic Press Launches Spectreman Heroes in February 2022 Solicits
- Supermassive & Destro On Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover
- Marvel Releases Trailer for X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine
- Garth Ennis & PJ Holden's Lion & Eagle – AfterShock Feb 2022 Solicits
- Blade Runner, Doctor Who & Cowboy Bebop- Titan February 2022 Solicits
- Nightwing to Be Top and Bottom in New Vertical Connecting Variants
- Third Rick & Morty Vs Dungeons & Dragons In IDW February 2022 Solicits
- Eco-Conscious Marvel Recycles 90s Art for Spider-Man Variants
- Dr. Brain: Apple TV+ TV Series' Original Webcomic Now on Tapas Media
- Norse Mythology III Begins – Dark Horse Comics February 2022 Solicits
- Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
- Dave Sim Guarantees Cerebus' New Black Costume Is Not A Symbiote
- Hawkeye, X-Men, X-Force Delayed At Diamond But Not From PRH
- Liv Morgan Vs Becky Lynch in the Daily LITG, 19th November 2021
- Vampirella & Red Sonja Get Valentine Sozomaika Specials In February
LITG five years ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Demands For Disney To Pay Alan Dean Foster Over Star Wars Increase
- Marvel Comics Full Solicitations For February 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party Won't Eat Your Babies
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural Finale Preview: Sam Gets One Last Thing in Under the Wire
- Geoff Johns and Gary Franks' Batman Earth One Vol 3 For October 2021
- Cowboy Bebop: John Cho-Starring Live-Action Netflix Adapt Adds to Cast
- Unseen Jim Lee X-Men Art Created Over Ten Years, Goes To Auction
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Arune Singh Leaves Boom Studios Next Month
- Chris Claremont Describes the Ultimate X-Men What If? Project
- 2000AD Announces More All-Ages Issues for 2021
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells Out Twice In One Week
- Auctioning Off Three Copies Of Amazing Fantasy #15 At Once
- TMNT #1 First Print At Heritage Auctions Today, How High Will It Go?
- Archie Guide To Dating in Archie Comics February 2021 Solicitations
- Runaways Returns In February With Pandemic, Election, Tik-Tok & X-Men
- Marvel Launches New Morbius Series – What Happened To The Last One?
LITG six years ago, All Hail Kevin Feige
And no more Batman from Bale.
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Batman": Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Film Because of Nolan
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Gossip: Is Chip Zdarsky Writing a New Namor The Sub Mariner X-Men Comic?
- Alan Moore On His "Grouchiness" and "Cantankerousness"
- Have a Load of Hulk Issues Disappeared From Marvel Unlimited For You?
- Freddie Mercury Figures Gets Preorder and You Can't Stop Him Now￼￼
- Rob Liefeld's Struggle With Clothing Policies in Saudi Arabia
- Marvel Comics February 2020 Solicitations – Force Works to Dark Agnes, Darth Vader to Wolverine, Frankensteined
- Batman and Alfred Have Dinner Together in Batman #83 [Preview]
LITG seven years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything
And solicitations were coming.
- Three Nukes Crashed the Fallout 76 Server in Spectacular Fashion
- Image Comics Issues Mandatory Recall Of Dead Rabbit #1 and #2… Over Trademark?
- 'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know What Fear Is
- Ezra Miller Had "Serious Meltdown" About THAT 'Fantastic Beasts' Spoiler
- DC Comics Cancels Dan DiDio and Kenneth Rocafort's Sideways
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…
- Jill Thompson, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.
- Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes
- Rian Hughes, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.
- Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.
- Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.
- Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.
- Mahmud Asrar, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.
- Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
