Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2026, diamond

Court Extends Diamond Comics' Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Into 2026

Court extends Diamond Comics Distributors, Inc's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan into 2026

The US Bankruptcy Court has granted Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., the debtors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, additional time to craft and solicit support for a bankruptcy reorganisation plan, making the third extension of the company's exclusivity periods since it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. And it has set a new cutoff deadline for the 13th of January. They approved Diamond's request to push its exclusive deadline to file a Chapter 11 plan by 90 days, as well as extending Diamond's exclusive right to solicit votes on that plan to the 16th of March, 2026, a 91-day extension. The order also explicitly leaves the door open for Diamond to return and ask for even more time if needed, stating the ruling is "without prejudice" to future extension requests.

The extension allows Diamond to remain the only party permitted to propose and market a restructuring plan during the revised timeline. US courts may grant such extensions when doing so is deemed in the best interests of creditors and the estate. The judge wrote that granting the extension was "in the best interests of the Debtors, their creditors and all parties in interest," finding that Diamond had shown "just cause" for additional time.

The approval keeps competing plans off the table and gives Diamond more time to stabilise finances, negotiate with stakeholders, and draft the framework for its long-term restructuring. It also leaves the door open for future extensions, with the judge explicitly stating that the ruling is "without prejudice to the Debtors' right to seek a further extension of the Exclusive Periods."

Bleeding Cool will continue to report on the Diamond bankruptcy as it prepares to enter its second year.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!