"You're Fired!" Rob Liefeld in The Daily LITG, 23rd of April, 2025
Rob Liefeld calling for Marvel Comics executives to be fired was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- Rob Liefeld demands Marvel execs be fired, stirring industry-wide debate.
- Jonathan Hickman launches Cosmic Marvel line in 2025.
- Superman merchandise makes a big splash with new Fortress playset.
- Kickstarter controversy over Don Simpson's Megaton Man campaign.
Rob Liefeld calling for Marvel Comics executives to be fired was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Rob Liefeld calling for Marvel Comics executives to be fired in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Rob Liefeld – Marvel, Fire Dan Buckley, David Bogart & David Gabriel!
- Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Spins Off New Cosmic Marvel Line For 2025
- Superman's Fortress of Solitude Arrives with New Super Powers Playset
- Will Trent S03E15: "The Most Beautiful" Preview; Season 3 Update
- Stephen Platt Returns To Moon Knight With #250. Or #10, Your Call
- Titan Comics Vs Diamond Comic Distributors Over What Happens Next
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure
- How Gorilla Grodd Brought Back The Legion Of Doom (JLU Spoilers)
- Kickstarter Suspends Don Simpson's Megaton Man Over Iranian Artist
- Kickstarter Reverses Policy On Don Simpson's Megaton Man Fundraiser
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing & Nanoblock Pokemon for Free Comic Book Day
- The 2024 Contract Between Titan & Diamond Comic Distributors, Revealed
- Toxic Avenger Comics #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' July 2025 Solicits
- Massive's July 2025 Solicits With Pinupocalypse & Detective Kaiju
- Stryfe Returns As The Good Guy in Deadpool/Wolverine #4? (Spoilers)
- Don Simpson's Megaton Man Kickstopped, The Daily LITG 22nd April 2025
LITG one year ago… something about wrestling
- Bullet Club Gold Unifies Trios Titles, Stabbing Triple H in the Back
- Original Beetlejuice Star Says She Doesn't Have a Cameo in the Sequel
- DC Comics Pulls And Replaces Covers Accused Of Being Generated By AI
- Split Scott Koblish X-Men #1 Connecting Cover Into Manageable Slivers
- Power Girl's Top Heavy Crossover With House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)
- Invincible: Skybound Responds to Animation Sketch/North Korea Rumor
- ThunderCats Gets a Spinoff, Cheetara by Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone
- William Shatner's New Children's Album Under Fire Over Use Of AI
- Unofficial Marvel Zombies/Walking Dead Crossover From Image Comics?
- Rob Liefeld Talks About Drawing Feet Again
- A Trailer For Ibrahim Moustafa's New Graphic Novel, Cyn
- Jan Bazaldua Joins Al Ewing on Immortal Thor With #13
- Image Publish Artists' Edition-Style Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon
- DC Comics Publish Mark Millar's Swamp Thing Omnibus, With Phil Hester
- Kelly Thompson & Paulina Ganucheau's 25th Anniversary PowerPuff Girls
- Boom Studios Can't Stop Saying Hello To Comic Creators On Social Media
- Maria Llovet's All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night, From Image
- DC Comics And AI, Still, in The Daily LITG, 22nd of April, 2024
LITG two years ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August
- Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
- Star Trek: Patrick Stewart "Made 2 Conditions" Before "Picard" Return
- Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
- Street Fighter Swimsuit Special In Udon's July 2023 Solicits
- DC Comics Full July 2023 Solicits – With Much Less Batman
- Star Trek: Picard Cast Reacts to Michelle Yeoh's "Section 31" Return
- Star Trek: Picard Finale Will Live Long, Prosper in Our Hearts: Review
- The Rookie Season 5 Finale "Under Seige" Images: No One Is Safe
- Midnight Western Theatre & Scout Back Together For July 2023 Solicits
- Golden Age Daredevil Is Very Different From The Marvel Comics Version
- DC Comics Thinks That Oslo Is In Sweden
- Damian Connelly's The Duchenne Smile in Blood Moon July 2023 Solicits
- Magneto Beats Jeri Ryan in The Daily LITG, 22nd of April, 2023
LITG three years ago, Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit
- Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
- The Dishonesty Of The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
- Hasbro Changes Marvel Legends Packaging with Windowless Design
- First Look: Tenth Doctor Returns for Doctor Who 2022 Special
- Cullen Bunn's Bloodborne Lady Of Lanterns in Titan July 2022 Solicits
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Klaus/Alphonso: UA/SA Number Fours
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Reminds Fans How Long He's Had to Wait
- The Walking Dead Fans Want Answers to Carol/Daryl Spinoff Concerns
- A Rogue's Gallery In Image Comics July 2022 Solicitations
- Marvel Comics' Dark Web Is X-Men Inferno Meets Spider-Man Clone Saga
- Rare Non-Downloadable Item Revealed for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1
- DC Comics To Celebrate George Pérez's 68th Birthday in June
- The Story Behind That Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT & Image Comics
- Priest Launches Entropy #1 in Heavy Metal's July 2022 Solicits
- Free Spider-Man, Iron Man, Wolverine Items With Fortnite Marvel Comic
- Priest Launches Vampirella: Year One in Dynamite July 2022 Solicits
- Christopher Sebela & Hayden Sherman Launch Blink #1 From Oni in July
- Flavor Girls & Hollow Launch in Boom Studios July 2022 Solicits
- Cullen Bunn Launches Book Of Shadows #1 in Valiant July 2022 Solicits
- Uncrucifiable Cerebus Goes To A Gay Bar From Dave Sim in July 2022,
- Transformers, GI Joe, Rocketeer & TMNT in Full IDW July 2022 Solicits
- Ablaze's Animal Castle on Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover
- A Gift From Norman Osborn in The Daily LITG, 22nd Of April 2022
LITG four years ago, Bye Bye Hawkeye
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
- Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
- 100,000 Disloyal WWE Fans Tuned Out of WWE Raw This Week
- First Look at Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire's Wonder Girl
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
- New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
- DC Cancels Superman in July; Will Replace With Younger Model
- Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual
- Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw's Crossover Has [Redacted By Legal] Guests
- IDW Publishing Full Solicits and Solicitations For July 2021
- Years After Its First Announcement, Groo Meets Tarzan in July
- Dark Horse Comics July 2021 Full Solicits and Solicitations
- Chip Zdarsky & Pasqual Ferry's Spider's Shadow Gets Added Issue
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel
- John Layman and Dan Boultwood's Chu Returns From Image In July
- J.M. DeMatteis, More Bring Back Justice League Unlimited as a Comic
- Dejah Thoris Vs John Carter Of Mars from Dynamite in July
- Symbiote Spider-Man Reaches a Crossroads With Peter David's Hulk Run
- Dynamite Jumps On The Black, White & Red Bandwagon With Red Sonja
- EPHK Brings Mawrth Valliis Graphic Novel To Image Comics
- There Was A Ghost Rider In Conan's Time Too… On A Giant Spider
- Extreme Carnage: Can Anything Stop Marvel's Never-Ending Crossovers?
- Lourdes Chantel Returns To X-Men After 34 Years In July's Marauders
- Kindred's Role In Spider-Man's Sinister War, Confirmed
- Cover Silhouette Mystery in Marvel Comics' Gamma Flight #2
- It's Shang-Chi Vs. Wolverine From Marvel in July
- Magic: The Gathering #1 Tops 100,000 Orders From Boom Studios
- Marvel Meow: Marvel and Viz Media Begin Official Manga Collaboration
- Assassin's Creed Universe: New Stories Across New Forms of Media
- What If Archie Published A Comic Called What If? July 2021 Solicits?
- PrintWatch: Joker, Magic, Radiant Black, You Promised Me Darkness
- Cancelled Superman In The Daily LITG, 22nd April 2021
LITG five years ago, Dennis Barger, Jesse James, and Yen
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there was normality from Yen Press.
- Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- Yen Press Announces May 2020 Manga and Light Novel Solicitations
- Preston Poulter Trademarks Comicsgate
- Evangelion Activates Beast Mode with New Infinity Studio Statue
- Cinderella Gets a New Statue from the J. Scott Campbell Collection
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Lunar Distribution Has More Generous FOC Dates Than UCS For DC Comics
- Buddy Saunders of MyComicShop, Staying The Course With Diamond
- DC Direct Creates New Zoom Backgrounds Featuring Statues & Figures
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Khandie Khisses, burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic
- Roxanne Starr, comic book letterer.
- Stephanie Phillips, co-creator of Grim, A Man Among Ye, Artemis And The Assassin and The Butcher Of Paris, writer on Harley Quinn, Rogue & Gambit, Phoenix
- Zan Christensen, co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within.
- Antonio Solinas, editor at Panini Comics.
- Ben Kahn, writer of Renegade Rule.
- Francisco Paronzini, artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon.
- Sergio Cariello, artist on Superman, Batman.
- David Bower, owner of Time Warp Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
