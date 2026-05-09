Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, newlitg
Batman: Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo In The Daily LITG, 9th of May, 2026
Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Batman: Bad Seeds gets its logo and tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading today’s Daily LITG roundup.
- Catch the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Bad Seeds and Marvel horror scoops to Superman and Image news.
- Dig into more comics coverage, including Absolute Batman delays, DC variants, Pulitzer winners, and July solicits.
- Look back through seven years of LITG highlights, from CIA and X-Men spoilers to Marvel #1000 and comics birthdays.
Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The 2026 Batman Event, Bad Seeds, Gets Its Logo… And It Rocks
- Boston Blue S01E18: "Personal Foul" Preview: College Hoops Threat
- Speculator Corner: Jonathan Hickman's First Marvel Comic, Living Mummy
- Gotham Awaits with LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler
- Kevin Smith To Write The Exorcism Of Bruce Banner For Marvel Comics
- SCOOP: Midnight is Marvel's Absolute Horror Line With Jonathan Hickman
- We See The Absolute Joker Cave In Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Spider-Man Is Still Dead In Ultimate Endgame #4 (Spoilers)
- Superman Returns To The Kingdom Of Zod Crossover Event At DC In 2026
- Rick Remender & Steve Epting Bring A Hammerfist Down On Image Comics
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Absolute Batman, Absolute Martian Manhunter & Barbara Gordon Defects?
- Absolute Batman #21 Is Late Because Of Absolute Catwoman #1 Print Run
- The Queen In Black Is Coming, Where Is Everyone Next Week? (Spoilers)
- The Two Comic Book Publishers That Won Pulitzer Prizes This Year
- CoverWatch: John Giang's DC Comics Variants For AAPI Heritage Month
- Kevin Eastman Joins Comic Publishing Summit At MCM London Comic Con
- Coverwatch: Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt & Brian Hurtt
- Even Stranger Things With Austin Janowsky's Zombies: We're Human Too
- John Carpenter's Night Terrors in Storm King's July 2026 Full Solicits
- Recess Pieces & Side Quests in Cosmic Lion July 2026 Full Solicits
- Midnight, Marvel's Absolute Horror in The Daily LITG, 8th of May, 2026
- The UK Local Elections, Party Games, Cartoons And Anti-Semitism
LITG one year ago, CIA with Tom Ellis
- CIA: CBS Releases Teaser for Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Universe Series
- Jonathan Hickman Confirms Ultimate Universe Was Meant For Donny Cates
- Mary Jane And Paul, No Longer… Doing It (All-New Venom #6 Spoilers)
- Jeph Loeb Writes An Age Of Apocalypse Sequel, X-Men Of The Apocalypse
- LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set
- The Threads Of The Absolute Universe Intertwine This Week (Spoilers)
- Giant Size Amazing Spider-Man Debuts Rapid, And Kid Venom In The 616
- BCW Comic Book Bags And Boards Being Hit By 150% Tariffs
- Elsbeth Season 2 Finale: Our Updated S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" Preview
- Marvel Changes Name Of New Thunderbolts* Comic To New Avengers As Well
- Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb On Batman H2SH – Jacked Riddler, Damian And H3SH
- ThunderCats Delayed For Fourth Arc As Cheetara Takes Over From Lion-O
- A Look Inside The French Wonder Woman And Harley Quinn Graphic Novel
- Fletcher Chu-Fong Launches Fletch-A-Sketch Talent Representation
- An Extended Excerpt Of Owlin's New Graphic Novel, That Sexy Bear!
- PrintWatch: DC X Sonic, Absolute Batman, Free Planet, Adventure Time
- Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin In The Daily LITG, 8th Of May 2025
LITG two years ago, X-Men Spoilers
- X-Men Spoilers As The Fall Of The X Penultimate Issues Begin To Drop
- Doctor Strange Not Ripped In Half? Today's Blood Hunt Spoilers
- Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See
- Copies Of DC One Million #1 Hoovered Up on eBay After James Gunn Post
- Wolverine #1 Relaunches With Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo
- Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli
- Justice Society of America #10 Delayed Again- But What Comes Next?
- Batman: White Knight Gold Label Batmobile Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Being Re-Released
- DC Versus Marvel and Amalgam Age Omnibus Now Both Seven Weeks Late
- Colourist Brad Anderson & Letterer Rob Leigh Get Ghost Machine Equity
LITG three years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends
- S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Picard Opened Door for Shatner Return
- Whatever Happened To Mary Jane Watson… And Her Children? (Spoilers)
- Upcoming Disney LGBTQ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging
- A Brand New Oath for A Brand New Green Lantern #1 (Spoilers)
- Wolverine #33 Preview: Weapons of the Weapons of X
- Blossom Return Pilot Written; "All of the Cast Is On Board": Bialik
- Burger King Launches New Spider-Man Themed Whopper
- Spider-Man 2 FCBD And The No Good, Rotten Decision By Sony & Marvel
- Is This The End For Cyclops And Jean Grey? (X-Men #24 #XSpoilers)
- Mike Mignola To Launch A New Non-Hellboy Universe
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets Its Own Comic
- Lucas Soto & Samuel Soto-Saines' Street King- a Debut YA Graphic Novel
- Brigitta Blair Auctions Debut Graphic Novel Cramming, to Little Brown
- Separated At Birth: Joe Glass & Dai Laffyn, Welsh Joker? (Spoilers)
- Megan Wagner Lloyd & Erin Kubo Auction Empty House YA Graphic Novel
- The Return of the Muslim Batman, Nightrunner, to DC Comics (Spoilers)
- YouTube & TikTok Trailers For Disney's Gargoyles: Here In Manhattan
LITG four years ago, Flash Funeral
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request
- 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
- X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Joe Rogan vs Batman: Cartoon Character Loses to Comic Book Character
- Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW
- Mighty Morphin #19 Preview: Ego Burst for (Some Guy)
- Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
- Amazing Spider-Man #1 Review: Back To Basics Still Works
- DC Pride and The Closet… Thank FOC It's The 8th Of May 2022
- The Ambition of Rural Home's Cannonball Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Classic Schomburg Robot Cover on Brick Bradford #6, Up for Auction
- Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird's Gobbledygook At Auction For $66 So Far
- Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero Becomes a Cover Star, at Auction
- Liked Doctor Strange 2? Here Are 5 Comics That Helped Inspire It
- The First Asian-American Superhero? The Green Turtle at Auction
- San Diego Free Comic Book Day Event; Report & Pictures
- Superboy, Green Arrow, Aquaman in Adventure Comics #103, at Auction
- Twice The Star Wars: Halcyon #3 Preview Than Elsewhere – And More!
- Godzilla Stomps Into Comics With CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions
- First Furry Beast in Amazing Adventures #11 Has Bids Of $324
- Funeral For A Flash In The Daily LITG, 8th May 2022
LITG five years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- DC Changes Digital-First Policy For Their Upcoming Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #25, Bigger Than Seasons 5-7 [Preview]
- Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
- Klaus Janson On The X-Men Books And More Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- Now That's How You Kill Galactus – Heroes Reborn #2 [Preview]
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- No More Mutant Laser Crap – Heroes Reborn: Hyperion #1 [Preview]
- VERSE: Sam Beck's YA Fantasy Graphic Novel Coming from Wonderbound
- Celebrating The Legacy Of Action Force On Kickstarter
- The Witcher: Witch's Lament Gets Limited Edition Print and Comic
- Eve #1 Review: Brilliant Foreshadowing
- The First Mile High Comics Catolog Is Now Itself Being Auctioned
- Grab a Page Of George Perez Teen Titans #19 Original Art From 1982
- Where The Weird Things Are – 15 Years Of Process by Lewis Campbell
- Would You Buy a Doctor Doom Love Doll? Fantastic Four #32 [Preview]
- The Final Fate of Elon Musk in Seven Secrets #8? [Preview]
- Jim Gordon Gets Naked in This Preview of Joker #3
- Cassandra Cain, Silent But Deadly – DC Festival of Heroes [Preview]
- Here You Go, Powerbronies: A Preview of Mighty Morphin #7
- SuBlime Releases Manga Titles in Time for Pride Month
- From EIC To Interns – Bleeding Cool Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch
- Planeswalkers vs. Anti-Vaxxers in Magic the Gathering #2 [Preview]
- Sophie Burrows Sells Crushing Graphic Novel To David Fickling Press
- Here You Go, Firebronies: A Preview of Firefly Brand New Verse #3
- FCBD Preview: Assassin's Creed Valhalla & Destiny Free Comic Book Day
- Magic: The Walmart Gathering – The Daily LITG 8th May 2021
LITG six years ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin
LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.
- Mansplaining The Bechdel Test To Rick And Morty Fans
- Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
- Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
- You Could Win A Game Of Dungeons & Dragons With Joe Manganiello
- Baron Corbin Spills the Coffee Beans as Renee Young Makes Corn Soup
- Youngblood #2 Hits $100 on eBay After Prophet/Marc Guggenheim News
- Spawn Kickstarter Campaign Has Less than 24 Hours Left
LITG seven years ago – Marvel #1000
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
- The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marc Laming, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk
- Dennis Crisostomo, comic book inker.
- Ty Templeton, creator of Stig's Inferno.
- Barbara Slate, creator of Yuppies From Hell
- David Campiti, CEO of Glass House Graphics
- Pinguino Kolb, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.
- Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.