Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, newlitg

Batman: Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo In The Daily LITG, 9th of May, 2026

Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds gets its logo and tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading today’s Daily LITG roundup.

Catch the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Bad Seeds and Marvel horror scoops to Superman and Image news.

Dig into more comics coverage, including Absolute Batman delays, DC variants, Pulitzer winners, and July solicits.

Look back through seven years of LITG highlights, from CIA and X-Men spoilers to Marvel #1000 and comics birthdays.

Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Bad Seeds Gets Its Logo and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, CIA with Tom Ellis

LITG two years ago, X-Men Spoilers

LITG three years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG four years ago, Flash Funeral

LITG five years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG six years ago – Bechdel, BBC, Baron Corbin

LITG continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with Alison Bechdel combined with Rick And Morty to take the top spot. Who knew?.

LITG seven years ago – Marvel #1000

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame one year ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Laming , artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk



, artist on Six Degrees, Planet Hulk Dennis Crisostomo , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Ty Templeton , creator of Stig's Inferno.

, creator of Stig's Inferno. Barbara Slate , creator of Yuppies From Hell

, creator of Yuppies From Hell David Campiti , CEO of Glass House Graphics

, CEO of Glass House Graphics Pinguino Kolb , comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace.

, comics photojournalist, creator of Penguin Palace. Tony Barletta, director of Comics Programming at Dragon Con

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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