Diamond Comics Partners With Enesco To Create Diamond Select Brands

Diamond Comic Distributors is partnering with its fellow Ad Populum company Enesco to create Diamond Select Brands for 2026

Bleeding Cool reported over Christmas that Diamond Comic Distributors, the comic book distribution business bought by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop in the Diamond Comics bankruptcy sale last year, was announcing significant changes and big plans for 2026. And one day in, we have the first part of that. Diamond has informed accounts that it is partnering with Enesco, a major player in the giftware, home décor, and collectables industry, which was bought in 2025 by Diamond's new owner, Ad Populum, owned by Joel Weinshanker, as well as NECA, Rubies Costumes, and Elvis Presley Enterprises/Graceland. Diamond states;

"We're excited to share an important update. Diamond is partnering with Enesco to update and enhance our systems over the next few weeks. These improvements are designed to modernize key processes and better support your business. You can expect a smoother, more efficient retailer experience. Here's how you can help ensure minimal disruption: Watch for upcoming welcome communication from Enesco Business, it will look similar to this email and come from the same address. Please add Enesco to your safe sender list or address book to ensure you receive all updates. Manually opt-in to the Enesco Business marketing emails, located in the footer of the Enesco Business website."

And using the Diamond Select Brands logo to make the announcement, with the email domain "enescobusiness.com". Diamond Select was originally the Diamond imprint that created its own licensed collectibles to distribute and was also bought by Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop before being shut down. Enesco was founded in 1958 as an import division, with its name derived phonetically from the "N.S.Co." of its original parent company, it has grown into a major designer, manufacturer, and distributor of gifts, figurines, ornaments, and seasonal decorations. Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, with subsidiaries worldwide, it already serves retailers in over 50 countries and these days specialises in sentimental, artist-designed products that celebrate occasions, holidays, and everyday celebrations . It owns or licenses popular lines such as Department 56, Jim Shore Heartwood Creek, Disney, Dr. Seuss, Harry Potter and Peanuts. Previously, private equity firm Balmoral Funds owned Enesco from 2015 to 2023.

