TMNT Four Pack in The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2026

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

TMNT Four Pack and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man

LITG two years ago… Amalgam without Gerard Jones

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave

LITG four years ago, A Blast From GI Joe's Past

LITG five years ago, Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret

LITG six years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG seven years ago – DC and Walmart split

And Rodriguez wanted an Alita sequel he would never get.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rick Geary, cartoonist, graphic novelist and publisher.

graphic novelist and publisher. Ari Shapiro , journalist and comic collector

, journalist and comic collector Corey Blake, creator of United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

