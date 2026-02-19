Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman #163, H2SH, newlitg
Batman #163 Nine Month Delay in The Daily LITG, 19th February 2026
The Batman #163 Nine Month Delay was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Batman #163 faces a major nine-month delay, pushing its release to the end of May 2026
- Latest headlines include DC, Marvel, Star Trek, and big TV and comic book updates
- Historical LITG recaps cover top stories, comic trends, and industry news from past years
- Comic community birthdays and ways to subscribe for daily LITG updates and industry scoops
The Batman #163 Nine Month Delay was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Batman #163 Nine Month Delay and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Now Batman #163 By Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Is Delayed Till End Of May 2026
- House of the Dragon Season 3 Poster Released; Teaser This Thursday
- A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
- So How Will Terra Be Joining The New Titans Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Human Experimentation And The Ultimate Spider-Man #24 (Spoilers)
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Checks In, Offers Quick Health Update
- The Truth About Martha Wayne In Absolute Batman #17 (Spoilers)
- 'R' Dick Grayson, Jason Todd Or Harley Quinn On Absolute Batman #20?
- Ultimate Spider-Man #24 – The End Of Great Responsibility? (Spoilers)
- Armageddon Outta Here – Captain America, Wolverine & Doom (Spoilers)
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- D'Orc #2 Gets Over 70,000 Orders, #1 Gets Third Printing
- Is White Sky #1 The New D'Orc? Selling For Over $50 On Day Of Release
- Party Late At ComicsPRO, From Ignition To Vertigo To Massive-Verse
- Battle Beast Gets Sixth Printing, Image Sends Invincible Back To Print
- Kevin Eastman Writes TMNT: Last Ronin Prequel & Threequel
- Spider-Man To Save Norman Osborn From Tony Stark In Iron Man #6
- Ghost Machine Launches The Trillion Dollar Kid for The Unbelievables
- Oni Press Puts Recent Archie Comics Into Compact And Deluxe Volumes
- Nightwing #135, Endings, Beginnings And Broken Bones (Spoilers)
- First Look: Superman/Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2026
LITG one year ago, The Umbrella Academy
- The Umbrella Academy Returns In June 2025 With "Plan B"
- Marvel Launches A New Spider-Girl Series In June 2025
- Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Sequel To Be Spider-Man & Wolverine
- Marvel Launches Giant-Size X-Men #1 In May 2025
- Marvel To Launch A New Gwenpool Series In May 2025
- Marvel Comics' One World Under Doom May 2025 Crossover Solicits
- Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser
- Night Court: Eden Sher on Larroquette, Malick, "The Middle" & More
- Marvel Launches Emma Frost: The White Queen Series In June 2025
- How Citizen V Ties One World Under Doom To The MCU (Spoilers)
- Predator: Black, White & Blood with Joe Kelly in May 2025
- Eight Deaths of Spider-Man Minus Four in Amazing Spider-Man #68
- Dynamite Comics No Longer On Diamond's Final Order Cut-Off FOC List
- Now Universal Distribution Is Setting Up In The USA As Well?
- Mr Terrific: Year One #1 by Al Letson and Valentine De Landro in May
- Harley Quinn/Elvira Crossover Comic by Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti
- Venom: Original Sin by Steve Orlando & Scott Koblish Goes To Print
- Marvel To Launch Godzilla Vs Avengers In June
- First Teaser for Ransom Canyon in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2025
LITG two years ago… Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics
- Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50
- The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
- What's in a Superhero Secret Identity? Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Spoilers
- Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics in the Daily LITG, 18th February 2024
- Will Rob Liefeld Reveal The Fate Of Bloodstrike's Missing Member?
- Comic Store In Your Future, Worth $300K According To My Wife's Lawyer
- Joe Casey & Paul Fry Spinoff Dutch Into Blood Squad Seven From Image
- Lies! Tony Khan Covers Up Jeff Hardy Incident on AEW Rampage
- Doctor Who: BBC Making Sure BFF Disney Knows Who's The Boss?
- Stranger Things 5: Linda Hamilton on How Casting "Ruined" Show for Her
- How The Joker Begins In This Week's Batman #144 (Spoilers)
- Chip Zdarsky & Kris Anka Return To The White Trees With Whisper Queen
LITG three years ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool
- 8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films
- Michael Connelly Discusses "Bosch Universe," Updates Spinoffs & More
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More
- The Venture Bros. 20th Anniv: Publick Shares How Brock Samson's Doing
- DC Comics Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations Includes Batman #900
- Punisher No More: Frank Castle to Get a New Career in May?
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Is A Great Star Wars Film {Review}
- Boom Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic in TV Continuity
- Heath Ledger's Joker Returns as McFarlane Toys Newest Figure Arrives
- "I Thought We'd Have More Time"- Fallout Of Amazon & Comixology Part 3
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the Seinfeld Of Superhero Movies
- Woman in Red and Black Terror in America's Best Comics #1, at Auction
- Yen Press Announces 16 New Titles for Release in August 2023
- Benjamin W. Morse's We Are Scarlet Twilight in Red 5 May 2023 Solicits
- President Joe Biden Vs AOC Comic Book in Keenspot May 2023 Solicits
- Just One Comic From Valiant In May 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #3
- Barbaric Spin-Off Queen Of Swords in Vault May 2023 Solicits
- Frank Frazetta's Mothman Joins Frazettaverse in Opus May 2023 Solicits
- Mark Bertolini & Darryl Knickrehm Feeder in Sumerian May 2023 Solicits
- Ancient Enemies & Pandora in Frank Miller Presents May 2023 Solicits
LITG four years ago, Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing
- Full DC Comics May 2022 Solicitations – More Than Just Batman
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Law & Order Season 21 Official Trailer Brings Back Our OG "Dun-Dun"
- Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
- Pam & Tommy: "America's Ass" Chris Evans Almost Lee's "Crüe Member"
- George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
- Image Comics Full May 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Titan Comics To Tell Doctor Who's Origins In May 2022 Solicits
- Comic Book Writer Tom Veitch Dies, Aged 81, RIP
- The Spider-Man Villain Who Became Scorpion and then Venom, at Auction
- Spider-Man and Human Torch in Strange Tales Annual #2, Up for Auction
- Paul Cornell & Mike Hawthorne Revive George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards
- Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"
- Archer & Armstrong Forever #1 Launches In Valiant May 2022 Solicits
- Eric Powell Launches Albatross Exploding Funnybooks #1 In May 2022
- First Appearance of Kilowog in Green Lantern #201, Up for Auction
- Bunny Mask & Dogs Of London in AfterShock Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Ben Percy's Devil's Highway Returns In AWA May 2022 Solicitations
- Rorschach Creative Team Reunites for Danger Street on DC Black Label
- PrintWatch: House Of Slaughter, Avengers, Hulk, Iron Fist, Venom, Thor
- Red Sitha Gets Mirka Andolfo Spinoff In Dynamite May 2022 Solicits
- Dune And Grim Launch in Boom Studios Full May 2022 Solicitations
- My Little Pony Comic Sequel To Netflix Film In IDW May 2022 Solicits
- New James Cameron Avatar Comic In Dark Horse May 2022 Full Solicits
- Tim Seeley & Angel Hernandez are Disturbed in Opus' May 2022 Solicits
- Bone Orchard & Shaolin Cowboy On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps Daily LITG 18th February 2022
LITG five years ago, King In Black, Rick And Morty, Pokémon GO
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Todd McFarlane Announces Spawn's Universe, Launching 4 New Comics
- Stargirl Season 2: John Wesley Shipp's The Flash Set to Appear
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- The First Immortal Hulk 10,000 Years Ago, From Marvel In May 2021
- The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Seven
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Spawn's The Scorched #1 In October
- Archie & Friends: Superheroes in Archie Comics May 2021 Solicits
- Todd McFarlane Talks About Gunslinger Spawn #1 In October
- Bad Idea Video Presentation To ComicsPRO Today To Make $8.7 Million
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About King Spawn #1 In August
- Todd McFarlane Talks To Bleeding Cool About Spawn's Universe
- Denny O'Neil's Personally Bound Copies Of Epic Illustrated On Auction
- Rest Area 51: Steven Universe Artist, TMNT Writer Launch Tapas Comic
- Marvel Sends Graphic Novels Back To Print Because Of WandaVision
- X-Men to Solve Erectile Dysfunction in Curse of the Man-Thing Finale
- Todd McFarlane Talks About The Spawn Movies – Yes, Movies
- ComicsPro: Boom Studios Announce Two New Comics, Eve & Dark Blood
- ComicsPRO: What Is Boom Studios' Magic: The Gathering Surprise?
- ComicsPRO: Boom Studios Increased Sales To Comic Shops By 22%
- US Weather And Power Outs Will Delay Comics For Months To Come
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Rush Limbaugh
- Wizard Magazine Returns To Celebrate Most Dangerous Comic Con Ever
- Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event is Thinly Veiled Wealth Redistribution
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Event In 6 Marvel Comics in May
- Marvel Comics Full May 2021 Solicits – Heroes Reborn Begins Again
- Dwayne McDuffie Award For Diversity In Comics Announcing On Saturday
- Diamond Comic Distributors Closes New Memphis Warehouse
- Evil Genius Magazine: Rebellion Announces tie-in to Upcoming Game
- Diamond Reduces Publishers Ability To Make Variant Covers Returnable
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 130,000 Orders Are An All-Time Record For IDW
- IDW Solicitations For May 2021 Launch Star Wars: Weapon of a Jedi #1
LITG six years ago – The Batman Who Laughs, Animated
And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.
- The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
- Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
- Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
- Marvel Superheroes vs. Darkseid in Valkyrie #8? [Preview]
- "Home Improvement": Tim Allen Shares Thoughts on ABC Sitcom Revival
- Comic Store In Your Future – "Customer Feedback On Empyre Is Lukewarm At Best"
- Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
- Ben Affleck Talks About Why He Exited 'The Batman'
- Rob Liefeld and the Fanboy Rampagulous Evisceration of One Harley Quinn's Wardrobe
- Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
LITG seven years ago – scooping DC solicits
And when Flash Year One was a thing.
- Full DC Comics May 2019 Catalog Solicits – From Year Of The Villain to The Last Knight On Earth (UPDATED)
- The Flash Year One Starts Running in May
- Bruce Wayne Was Never Batman and Black Label's Last Knight On Earth No Longer Over-Sized
- Doomsday Clock #11 Will Reveal the Truth About DC Rebirth – With Nukes on the Cover
- Brian Bendis and Continuity in DC Comics May 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mico Suayan, artist on Injustice, Bloodshot, X-Men Legacy
- John Cei Douglas, comics creator of Show Me The Map To Your Heart
- Richard A Scott, artist on FemForce
- Jason Gonzalez, artist on The Adventures Of Spawn
- Anthony Marques, DC Comics editor
- Simon Gough, comics colourist
- Tom Yeates, artist on Prince Valiant and Zorro
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.