President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2024

Comics folk reacting to American President Joe Biden stepping down from election topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Comics folk reacting to American President Joe Biden stepping down from election topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Which also saw plenty of traffic for an old post by VP Kamala Harris from 2017 where she tweeted a Bleeding Cool article about the driverless trucks in the movie Logan. Because at Bleeding Cool you can always read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Comics Folk react to American President Joe Biden stepping down from election

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel, a new mutant

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG three years ago – CM Punk

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista continues to top the charts as San Diego Comic-Con@Home began with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels…

LITG five years ago… I bought a TARDIS.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kelley Jones , Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist.

, Batman, Sandman, Dracula artist. Mike Vosburg, artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator.

artist on She-Hulk, Bloodshot, Tales From The Crypt illustrator. Frank Fosco, collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton.

collaborator with Erik Larsen, artist on Savage Dragon, TMNT, Fantastic Four, Megaton. Derek McCaw , editor, founder of Fanboy Planet

, editor, founder of Fanboy Planet Kevin Powers, creator of Patriot-1.

creator of Patriot-1. Brandon Bitros , owner of Blackstone Comics

, owner of Blackstone Comics Alan Cowsill, comics creator, dealer and Eaglemoss editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

