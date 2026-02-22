Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Top Stories From ComicsPRO Day Three: Daily LITG, 22nd February 2026

Scott Snyder offering issues of Absolute Batman to Greg Capullo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

Scott Snyder offering issues of Absolute Batman to Greg Capullo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO came to an end. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Cover image for MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 GREG CAPULLO WRAPAROUND VARIANT
DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 GREG CAPULLO WRAPAROUND VARIANT

Scott Snyder offering issues of Absolute Batman to Greg Capullo and the top twenty stories from yesterday

  1. Scott Snyder Has Offered Greg Capullo Absolute Batman To Draw
  2. Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure
  3. Robert Kirkman's ComicsPRO Keynote Speech: "I Don't Care For Batman"
  4. The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
  5. Hasbro Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Zanya Set
  6. DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  7. Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  8. Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2026 – Odin, She-Spawn, Destruction
  9. A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
  10. Jim Lee On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Being His Origin Story

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, New Marvel/DC Crossover

Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
Marvel DC crossovers
  1. New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO
  2. DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool
  3. Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025
  4. Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025
  5. ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate
  6. Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville
  7. Godzilla Vs X-Men in Marvel Comics Full May 2025 Solicitations
  8. Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak And Sumit Kumar From Marvel
  9. Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner
  10. Details For Marvel's Bring On The Bad Guys, Revealed
  11. DC General Manager SVP Anne Leung DePies' Keynote Speech to ComicsPRO
  12. ComicsPRO: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Sixth Printing
  13. ComicsPRO: The Future Is… The Best Comic Presentation I Ever Saw
  14. Nick Barrucci Talks Diamond And Dynamite, Past, Present And Future
  15. ComicsPRO: Bad Idea Comics Joins Lunar Distribution for Planet Death
  16. PrintWatch: Doom Academy, Venom, Ultimate Wolverine, Lucky Devils
  17. Empire Of Blood & Jock's Dredd in 2000AD/Rebellion May 2025 Solicits
  18. Abin Sur Comes To The Absolute DC Comics Solicits for May 2025
  19. Galactic #1 by Curt Pires & Amilcar Pinna in Dstlry May 2025 Solicits
  20. Goddamn Tragedy And Dark Regards in Oni Press' May 2025 Solicits
  21. Gargoyles: Demona & ThunderCats in Dynamite's May 2025 Solicits
  22. Archie Does The Killing Joke in Archie Comics May 2025 Solicits
  23. 3D Stranger Tales In Dark Horse Comics' June 2025 Solicitations
  24. Killer Affairs Of The State II in Boom Studios' May 2025 Solicits
  25. Jonathan Hickman's Imperial in The Daily LITG, 21st of February 2025

LITG two years ago…  Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full

Marvel May 2024 Solicits In Full
Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024
  1. Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
  2. Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?
  3. Marvel's Big Plans For Madame Web In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
  4. Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
  5. Why Does Amanda Waller Want Dreamer Anyway? (Major DC Comics Spoilers)
  6. Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Studios: Good News for "Agatha," Bad News for "Ironheart"
  8. Time-Traveling X-Men Cable Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure
  9. Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today
  10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years 
  11. Gannibal: Ablaze Launches Cult Manga Horror Masterpiece in April 2024
  12. Fighting for Love on the Cover of Romantic Hearts #9, Up for Auction
  13. John Constantine, Rewriting Sandman, Hellblazer & TS Eliot (Spoilers)
  14. Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios
  15. In The Sauna With The Ultimate J Jonah Jameson & Uncle Ben (Spoilers)
  16. Star Wars To Tell New Phantom Menace Stories In May 2024
  17. The Big Gay X-Men Wedding Of Mystique & Destiny For Pride Month
  18. Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor
  19. Marv Wolfman & Nikesh Shukla Join Zeb Wells For Amazing Spider-Man #50
  20. Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024

LITG three years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

Warty Towels in The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2023
(Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 1 The Night Owl Images, Overview Released
  3. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scen
  4. Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
  5. Superman's New Future At DC Comics Confirmed (Spoilers)
  6. Amanda Waller Gets a Caption Logo For DC Comics- Is She The Baddy?
  7. Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise
  8. Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
  9. DC Comics Reveals Reason Dick Grayson Became Nightwing (Spoilers)
  10. Dan DiDio's Rule For DC Was Only A Third Of Comics Should Be Batman 
  11. Livewire Is Now The Joe Rogan Of The DC Comics Universe
  12. The Atomic Debut of American Crusader in Thrilling Comics, at Auction
  13. Could This Year's Hellfire Gala Burn Down The X-Men's Treehouse?
  14. Lex Luthor's Problems Are Now Superman's Problems (SuperSpoilers)
  15. ComicsPRO: Sierra Hahn Quits Boom To Be Oni Press Editor-In-Chief
  16. Alex Schomburg Covers the Mysterious Miss Masque, Up for Auction
  17. Three Words That Establish Lois Lane As Daily Planet's Editor-In-Chief
  18. DC Asks What If Zack Snyder Took Over DC Studios, Not James Gunn?

LITG four years ago, Westworldworld

westworld
HBO Westworld logo thing
  1. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  2. Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore
  3. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  4. Peacemaker: John Cena Congratulates Gunn & Holland On Engagement
  5. Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
  6. What We Do in the Shadows: Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby on Guest-Starring
  7. You Have Not Bought Your ComiXology Comics – You "Acquired" Them
  8. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  9. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  10. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  11. New Tarzan Collection by Roy Thomas, Pablo Marcos Coming This Year
  12. Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book Coming This Fall
  13. Lady Luck's Takeover of Smash Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Liam Sharp Draws New X-O Manowar As Valiant Announce Three New Comics
  15. Marvel Heroes Comment on Olympic Skier's Frozen Penis
  16. Iconic Jose Gonzalez Vampirella in CGC 9.8, Up for Auction
  17. Comic Store In Your Future: Do People Actually Read Comics?
  18. "The Galaxy's Greatest: 2000 AD at 45" Online Con Coming in March
  19. When Dan DiDio Visited George Pérez
  20. One-Star Squadron #3 Review: Melancholy and Malaise
  21. An Epic Golden Age Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
  22. Peach Momoko's We Have Demons #1 Variant Signed By Scott & Greg
  23. The Matrix Comic Book Preview CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions Today
  24. Will Something Is Killing The Children #21 Be The #1 Comic In March?
  25. New Masters #1 Review: A Grand Tapestry
  26. ALF The Result Of Aardvark/Seal Action In May 2022's Cerebus In Hell
  27. Robocop Takes On The Terminator, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  28. All Twelve Issues Of Watchmen 9.8 CGC Auctioned Individually Today
  29. Skybound Presents Afterschool: Teen Horror Anthology Launches in June
  30. Ben Bender's Beorn Launches In Red 5 Comics' May 2022 Solicits
  31. Max Bemis & Rodney Buchemi's Belit & Valeria- Ablaze May 2022 Solicits
  32. HBO Shows In The Daily LITG, 21st February 2022

LITG five years ago, The Boys, Buffy and Ultraviolence

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  3. Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3
  4. The Kanto Celebration Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
  5. Titans: Conor Leslie Confirms That Was Gollum; Lord of the Rings Fan
  6. Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
  7. The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry
  8. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  9. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Forces of Nature
  10. The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)
  11. Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Smash-Up #1
  12. The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
  13. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 21st, 2021
  14. Sunday Spoilers: Big First Appearances In Batman: Black And White #3
  15. Vault Comics' Hollow Heart is the Best Thing About February
  16. Batman/Catwoman Beats King In Black in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  17. Scout Comics Launches Four New Titles In May 2021 Solicitations
  18. Blood, Skulls And Chrome In Second Sight May 2021 Solicits
  19. Barking: A Bold and Personal Journey Through Mental Illness
  20. Captain Canuck Gets A Prose Novel In Lev Gleason May 2021 Solicits

LITG six years ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics

And everyone reacted

  1. Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
  2. Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
  3. Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
  4. Monopoly Grants Brands License for 85th Anniversary
  5. Batman #89 Misprint Sells For $700
  6. Wizards of the Coast Announces "Jump/Start"- "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Funko Pop New York Toy Fair 2020 Reveals – "Marvel's Avengers"
  8. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  9. "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Ascension of the Cybermen" [FIRST LOOK]
  10. A "Happy Ending" for The Immortal Hulk in May? Or an Even Happier Relaunch?
  11. The Straightwashing Of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Continues In Statue Form?

LITG seven years ago – DC was cutting back

And Critical Role split.

  1. Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
  2. Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
  3. The Only Detective Comics #1000 Cover with the New Arkham Knight On It…
  4. The End of Deadpool, the Beginning of Black Cat and Collected Spider-Man Noir – Marvel at ComicsPRO
  5. Image Comics May 2019 Solicitations – Excellence, Gogor, Copra and Saga

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andy Diggle, writer on The Losers, Green Arrow, The Expanse, former 2000AD editor
  • Denton J. Tipton, IDW comics writer/editor
  • Steve MacManus, writer, artist, 2000AD editor, co-creator of Rogue Trooper.
  • Clifford Meth, comic book publisher, fundraiser
  • Doug Allen, underground cartoonist, on Steven.
  • Eduardo Alpuente, artist on Strangers, Contest Of Champions, Big Town
  • Jeff Parker, writer on Agents of Atlas, X-Men: First Class, and Marvel Adventures The Avengers.
  • Graham Hill, comic shop owner.

