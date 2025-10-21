Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john cassaday, newlitg
An Injury To Eye Motif in The Daily LITG, 21st October, 2025
As this goes live, I am currently unconscious, going under the knife and receiving eye surgery at Kingston Hospital.
Article Summary
- Undergoing eye surgery while preparing for MCM London Comic Con and comic book events this week
- Highlighting yesterday’s most-read comics news, with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s zombie story topping
- Reviewing top trending comic and pop culture stories from the last seven years of Lying In The Gutters
- Celebrating comic book creator birthdays and inviting readers to join the LitG daily mailing list
Anyway… John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction To Help His Family
- New History of the DC Universe #4 Preview: Darkseid Takes a Bow
- SNL, Sabrina Carpenter Get Off to A Late Start and Never Recover
- Grant Morrison's New Frank Quitely Zombies Comic & Vaster Than Empires
- Grant Morrison On Batman Vs Deadpool, Amalgam And What's Next
- Grant Morrison On Why Batman Doesn't Kill, Even When He Does
- The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Doing Right by Fans, Mom; Casting Rumors
- The Price Of Being Absolute Wonder Woman #13 (Spoilers)
- Detective Comics #1102 Preview: Batman Goes Viral
- What Happens To Barbara Gordon In Justice Unlimited #12? Spoilers
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Back Rian Hughes' Typeractive Kickstarter And He'll Design You A Logo
- Grant Morrison On Alien Abduction In Kathmandu In 1994, Again
- Science Comics: Computers by Perry E. Metzger and Penelope Spector
- Saturday Night Losers in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2025
LITG one year ago, Fight Over Peach Momoko
- Fight Breaks Out At New York Comic Con Over Peach Momoko Spawn Cover
- Marvel Creators Visit Set Of Fantastic Four- But No Jonathan Hickman?
- Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con
- What Really Happened At The Peach Momoko Spawn Variant NYCC Fist Fight
- James Gunn Gives Update on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at NYCC
- Stephen King: Holly Gibney "Will Be Back for at Least One More Encore"
- DC Confirms Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb On Batman Ongoing Comic For Hush 2
- Eddie Brock Is Now The New Carnage At Marvel Comics
- DC Comics Confirms They Are Bringing Back Vertigo Imprint
- Batman: Hush 2 Will Begin With Batman #158 in March 2025
- Vince Napoli on Where Comic Horror Comes From in Beware 12, at Auction
- Joseph Meyers and the Strange Origins of Avon Publications
- Marvel Teases Spider-Verse Vs VenomVerse For May 2025
- The Miranda Brothers Drop "We Live" For "Blade Forger" From Mad Cave
- Marvel Launch Sequel to Strange Academy, Doom Academy in February 2025
- Women of Marvel: She-Devils by Stephanie Phillips & Alison Sampson
- Three Spoilers For GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson & Tom Reilly
- Marvel's First Spider-Man? Human Spider of Man Comics 26, at Auction
- Patton Oswalt Joins Money Shot in Vault Comics' January 2025 Solicits
- Papa Duke #1 in Execution Posse Holdings' January 2025 Solicits
- Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- The Moon And Serpent Political Party Named After Alan Moore
- Fist Fights at New York Comic Con in The Daily LITG 20th October, 2024
LITG two years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man
- So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
- Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024
- DC Comics Full January 2024 Solicits… Not Just Batman
- Marvel Comics January 2024 Solicits In Full (And A Bit Of February)
- Image Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits as Ghost Machine Launches Big
- Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume And More (Spoilers)
- Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For January 2024
- For Béla Lugosi's Birthday, Matt Wagner & Kelly Jones' Dracula
- Marvel Cancels Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Replaced By Jango Fett
- Magdalene Visaggio Writes Official Prequel To Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon
- Dynamite January 2024 Solicits For James Bond 007 Have Just One Cover
- An Extra Helping Of Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 In January 2024
- Kill All Immortals in Dark Horse Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits
- Boom Studios' Full January 2024 Solicits Launches Pine And Merrimac
- Jill And The Killers #1 Launch in Oni Press January 2024 Full Solicits
- Saturday Morning Adventures D&D Return in IDW January 2024 Solicits
- Peter Sanderson Gets Added To Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Creator Credits
- Lilo & Stitch & Archangel on Covers of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- So, Next Weekend I'll be Interviewing Pete Townshend on the MCM Stage
- Marvel Comics Solicits Drop in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2023
LITG three years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa
- Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney
- First Appearance Alert: Mistress Vile Debut In MMPR #101
- Billie Lourd Offers AHS: NYC Fans Something Better Than A Trailer
- What Is The Best Way To Complete A Pokemon TCG Set?
- Marvel Legends New Windowless Packaging is Growing on Me
- Only a Handful of Launches in Full Marvel Comics January 2023 Solicits
- X-Men #16 Reveals Major Confrontation Between Wolverine And Krakoa
- The Wolverines Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2022
- Warner Bros Discovery: Arrowverse Has Your DCEU Answers, Not Marvel
- Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant
- The Horror of Fawcett's Underworld Crime #7, Up for Auction
- Sitterson and Dougherty Pit Archie vs. The World in January
- Comic Book Folk React To… Boris Johnson Being Prime Minister Again
- A Senate Subcommittee & the Rare Liberty Comics #12, Up for Auction
- Amanda Deibert & Carlo Lauro, Creators Of New Darkwing Duck Comic
- Will Room Service Be James Tynion IV's Hottest Comic To Date?
- Darkwing Duck Gets Its Covers For New Disney Dynamite Comic
- Jason McNamara & Alberto Massaggia's Past Tense From Dark Horse
- Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca Tell Us Purgatori Must Die in January
- 5 Reasons Alan Moore Should Be the Next Prime Minister of the UK
- The Future Of Star Wars, and Ajax Sigma Droid, Teased Next Month
- Endless Space 2 Gets a Graphic Novel in Titan's January 2023 Solicits
- Josh Frankel, Founder Of Z2 Comics, Quits For Something New
- DC Comics' Dark Crisis Gets Its Hardcovers In 2023
- British Comics Folk React To Another Prime Minister Resignation
- Fafhrd & The Gray Mouser Gets an Omnibus Paperback From Dark Horse
- Doctor Brenner Gets A Stranger Things Origin In his Own Comic Book
LITG four years ago, Saturday Night Lasso
- Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- Mattel Creations Reveals $500 The Batman Batmobile Hot Wheel R/C
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
- Marvel Comics Gets A Couple Of Killer Characters Today (Spoilers)
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
- Today, Two Marvel Characters Return From The Dead Missing Memories
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Keeps His Season 6 Updates Simple
- Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cautions Fans to Be Careful What They Wish For
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Delayed One Week — Time To Be Recolored?
- Marvel Just Realised Black Panther #3 Is Also Black Panther #200
- Jim Lee, Sienkiewicz, Simonson, Hughes Art in Ed Asner Charity Auction
- PrintWatch: Many More Printings For Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- What One Editor Is Looking For In Graphic Novel Pitches
- Deadpool's Co-Creator Gets A Kickstarter – No, The Other One
- Daniel Miyares Creates Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Escaping Cuba
- Vampirella #25 Tripled Numbers At FOC, Dynamite Prints 75,000 Copies
- What's The Furthest Place From Here "Definitely" Screen-Optioned
- Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality in The Daily LITG, 20th of October 2021
LITG five years ago, filming under COVID-19 in Los Angeles and Greendale
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
- Shiny Shuppet Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO
- Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?
- Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits – 21 Titles Frankensteined
- Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection
- Funko's NYCC Lottery System – Our Final Judgement
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming Soon
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part One – Triumph & Disaster
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 2 – Missing A Generation
- Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 3 – The Chain Gang
- ShortBox Comics Fair This Weekend – What, How Many And How Much?
- DC Rocks The Vote In This Week's Comics With Representative John Lewis
- Lucius Fox Behind More Wildstorm At DC Comics? (Batman #101 Spoilers)
- The Return Of Timothy Fox To The DC Universe – Is He The Next Batman?
- Jeff Lemire and Jock Working On a New Comic For 2021
LITG six years ago, Jonathan Hickman's plans played back
And Superman was going through the change.
- Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
- Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
- "Cuphead In Carnival Chaos: A Cuphead Novel" Is Debuting March 2020
- More of Marvel's Heroes DCeased in This Preview of Contagion #4 [Preview]
- "Supergirl" Season 5: Kara Really Hates These "Blurred Lines" [PREVIEW]
- James Gunn Explains Why Old Timers Hating on Marvel Movies is Classic Generational Warfare
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 20th October 2019 – "X-Men Swept Past Everything"
- Avast, Lubbers! Here Be Mutants With Personality in Marauders #1 [Preview] [Arrrh]
LITG seven years ago, Halloween was ending.
And Quicksilver didn't make it back for Endgame.
- Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson Comments on Quicksilver's Return for Avengers 4
- Some Details Emerge for 'Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears' Film
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Neal Adams Expresses Concern For Rumoured Comics Royalty Changes
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lee Weeks, Batman artist.
- Comic book inker Rags Morales.
- Paul Levitz, former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer.
- Thundercats comics writer and Illuminati president Ford Lytle Gilmore.
- Owner & Manager at Cosmic Monkey Comics, Adam Healy.
- Comic book creator Jeff Morris.
- Captain America and Punisher 2099 artist Tom Morgan.
- Dexter's Lab, Justice League, Scooby Doo and Marvel Comics Presents inker Jeff Albrecht
