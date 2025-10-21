Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

An Injury To Eye Motif in The Daily LITG, 21st October, 2025

As this goes live, I am currently unconscious, going under the knife and receiving eye surgery at Kingston Hospital.

  • Undergoing eye surgery while preparing for MCM London Comic Con and comic book events this week
  • Highlighting yesterday’s most-read comics news, with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s zombie story topping
  • Reviewing top trending comic and pop culture stories from the last seven years of Lying In The Gutters
  • Celebrating comic book creator birthdays and inviting readers to join the LitG daily mailing list

As this goes live, I am currently unconscious, going under the knife and receiving eye surgery at Kingston Hospital. I'm not happy about this, but there you go. I am also meant to be going to MCM London Comic Con this weekend, and attending a comic book soiree on the Thursday night before. I think I may have to cosplay as Nick Fury. Anyway… John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction To Help His Family
  2. New History of the DC Universe #4 Preview: Darkseid Takes a Bow
  3. SNL, Sabrina Carpenter Get Off to A Late Start and Never Recover
  4. Grant Morrison's New Frank Quitely Zombies Comic & Vaster Than Empires
  5. Grant Morrison On Batman Vs Deadpool, Amalgam And What's Next
  6. Grant Morrison On Why Batman Doesn't Kill, Even When He Does
  7. The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Doing Right by Fans, Mom; Casting Rumors
  8. The Price Of Being Absolute Wonder Woman #13 (Spoilers)
  9. Detective Comics #1102 Preview: Batman Goes Viral
  10. What Happens To Barbara Gordon In Justice Unlimited #12? Spoilers

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Fight Over Peach Momoko

  1. Fight Breaks Out At New York Comic Con Over Peach Momoko Spawn Cover
  2. Marvel Creators Visit Set Of Fantastic Four- But No Jonathan Hickman?
  3. Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con
  4. What Really Happened At The Peach Momoko Spawn Variant NYCC Fist Fight
  5. James Gunn Gives Update on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at NYCC
  6. Stephen King: Holly Gibney "Will Be Back for at Least One More Encore"
  7. DC Confirms Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb On Batman Ongoing Comic For Hush 2
  8. Eddie Brock Is Now The New Carnage At Marvel Comics 
  9. DC Comics Confirms They Are Bringing Back Vertigo Imprint
  10. Batman: Hush 2 Will Begin With Batman #158 in March 2025
  11. Vince Napoli on Where Comic Horror Comes From in Beware 12, at Auction
  12. Joseph Meyers and the Strange Origins of Avon Publications
  13. Marvel Teases Spider-Verse Vs VenomVerse For May 2025
  14. The Miranda Brothers Drop "We Live" For "Blade Forger" From Mad Cave
  15. Marvel Launch Sequel to Strange Academy, Doom Academy in February 2025
  16. Women of Marvel: She-Devils by Stephanie Phillips & Alison Sampson
  17. Three Spoilers For GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson & Tom Reilly
  18. Marvel's First Spider-Man? Human Spider of Man Comics 26, at Auction
  19. Patton Oswalt Joins Money Shot in Vault Comics' January 2025 Solicits
  20. Papa Duke #1 in Execution Posse Holdings' January 2025 Solicits
  21. Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  22. The Moon And Serpent Political Party Named After Alan Moore
  23. Fist Fights at New York Comic Con in The Daily LITG 20th October, 2024

LITG two years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man

  1. So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
  2. Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024
  3. DC Comics Full January 2024 Solicits… Not Just Batman
  4. Marvel Comics January 2024 Solicits In Full (And A Bit Of February)
  5. Image Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits as Ghost Machine Launches Big
  6. Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
  7. Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume And More (Spoilers)
  8. Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For January 2024
  9. For Béla Lugosi's Birthday, Matt Wagner & Kelly Jones' Dracula
  10. Marvel Cancels Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Replaced By Jango Fett
  11. Magdalene Visaggio Writes Official Prequel To Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon
  12. Dynamite January 2024 Solicits For James Bond 007 Have Just One Cover
  13. An Extra Helping Of Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 In January 2024
  14. Kill All Immortals in Dark Horse Comics' Full January 2024 Solicits
  15. Boom Studios' Full January 2024 Solicits Launches Pine And Merrimac
  16. Jill And The Killers #1 Launch in Oni Press January 2024 Full Solicits
  17. Saturday Morning Adventures D&D Return in IDW January 2024 Solicits
  18. Peter Sanderson Gets Added To Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Creator Credits
  19. Lilo & Stitch & Archangel on Covers of Next Week's Diamond Previews
  20. So, Next Weekend I'll be Interviewing Pete Townshend on the MCM Stage
  21. Marvel Comics Solicits Drop in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2023

LITG three years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

  1. Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney
  2. First Appearance Alert: Mistress Vile Debut In MMPR #101
  3. Billie Lourd Offers AHS: NYC Fans Something Better Than A Trailer
  4. What Is The Best Way To Complete A Pokemon TCG Set?
  5. Marvel Legends New Windowless Packaging is Growing on Me
  6. Only a Handful of Launches in Full Marvel Comics January 2023 Solicits
  7. X-Men #16 Reveals Major Confrontation Between Wolverine And Krakoa
  8. The Wolverines Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 20th of October, 2022
  9. Warner Bros Discovery: Arrowverse Has Your DCEU Answers, Not Marvel
  10. Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant
  11. The Horror of Fawcett's Underworld Crime #7, Up for Auction
  12. Sitterson and Dougherty Pit Archie vs. The World in January
  13. Comic Book Folk React To… Boris Johnson Being Prime Minister Again
  14. A Senate Subcommittee & the Rare Liberty Comics #12, Up for Auction
  15. Amanda Deibert & Carlo Lauro, Creators Of New Darkwing Duck Comic
  16. Will Room Service Be James Tynion IV's Hottest Comic To Date?
  17. Darkwing Duck Gets Its Covers For New Disney Dynamite Comic
  18. Jason McNamara & Alberto Massaggia's Past Tense From Dark Horse
  19. Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca Tell Us Purgatori Must Die in January
  20. 5 Reasons Alan Moore Should Be the Next Prime Minister of the UK
  21. The Future Of Star Wars, and Ajax Sigma Droid, Teased Next Month
  22. Endless Space 2 Gets a Graphic Novel in Titan's January 2023 Solicits
  23. Josh Frankel, Founder Of Z2 Comics, Quits For Something New
  24. DC Comics' Dark Crisis Gets Its Hardcovers In 2023
  25. British Comics Folk React To Another Prime Minister Resignation
  26. Fafhrd & The Gray Mouser Gets an Omnibus Paperback From Dark Horse
  27. Doctor Brenner Gets A Stranger Things Origin In his Own Comic Book

LITG four years ago, Saturday Night Lasso

Saturday Night Ted Lasso in The Daily LITG, 21st of October 2021
  1. Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
  2. Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
  3. Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
  4. Mattel Creations Reveals $500 The Batman Batmobile Hot Wheel R/C
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
  6. Marvel Comics Gets A Couple Of Killer Characters Today (Spoilers)
  7. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  8. Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
  9. Today, Two Marvel Characters Return From The Dead Missing Memories
  10. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Keeps His Season 6 Updates Simple
  11. Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cautions Fans to Be Careful What They Wish For
  12. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Delayed One Week — Time To Be Recolored?
  13. Marvel Just Realised Black Panther #3 Is Also Black Panther #200
  14. Jim Lee, Sienkiewicz, Simonson, Hughes Art in Ed Asner Charity Auction
  15. PrintWatch: Many More Printings For Superman: Son Of Kal-El
  16. What One Editor Is Looking For In Graphic Novel Pitches
  17. Deadpool's Co-Creator Gets A Kickstarter – No, The Other One
  18. Daniel Miyares Creates Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Escaping Cuba
  19. Vampirella #25 Tripled Numbers At FOC, Dynamite Prints 75,000 Copies
  20. What's The Furthest Place From Here "Definitely" Screen-Optioned
  21. Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality in The Daily LITG, 20th of October 2021

LITG five years ago, filming under COVID-19 in Los Angeles and Greendale

  1. Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
  2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
  3. Shiny Shuppet Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO
  4. Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
  5. Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
  6. James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?
  7. Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits – 21 Titles Frankensteined
  8. Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection
  9. Funko's NYCC Lottery System – Our Final Judgement
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming Soon
  11. Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part One – Triumph & Disaster
  12. Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 2 – Missing A Generation
  13. Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part 3 – The Chain Gang
  14. ShortBox Comics Fair This Weekend – What, How Many And How Much?
  15. DC Rocks The Vote In This Week's Comics With Representative John Lewis
  16. Lucius Fox Behind More Wildstorm At DC Comics? (Batman #101 Spoilers)
  17. The Return Of Timothy Fox To The DC Universe – Is He The Next Batman?
  18. Jeff Lemire and Jock Working On a New Comic For 2021

LITG six years ago, Jonathan Hickman's plans played back

And Superman was going through the change.

  1. Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
  2. Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
  3. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
  4. Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
  5. "Cuphead In Carnival Chaos: A Cuphead Novel" Is Debuting March 2020
  6. More of Marvel's Heroes DCeased in This Preview of Contagion #4 [Preview]
  7. "Supergirl" Season 5: Kara Really Hates These "Blurred Lines" [PREVIEW]
  8. James Gunn Explains Why Old Timers Hating on Marvel Movies is Classic Generational Warfare
  9. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 20th October 2019 – "X-Men Swept Past Everything"
  10. Avast, Lubbers! Here Be Mutants With Personality in Marauders #1 [Preview] [Arrrh]

LITG seven years ago, Halloween was ending.

And Quicksilver didn't make it back for Endgame.

  1. Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
  2. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Comments on Quicksilver's Return for Avengers 4
  3. Some Details Emerge for 'Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears' Film
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. Neal Adams Expresses Concern For Rumoured Comics Royalty Changes

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Lee WeeksBatman artist.
  • Comic book inker Rags Morales.
  • Paul Levitz, former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer.
  • Thundercats comics writer and Illuminati president Ford Lytle Gilmore.
  • Owner & Manager at Cosmic Monkey Comics, Adam Healy.
  • Comic book creator Jeff Morris.
  • Captain America and Punisher 2099 artist Tom Morgan.
  • Dexter's LabJustice League, Scooby Doo and Marvel Comics Presents inker Jeff Albrecht

