The Eisner Awards 2025 In The Daily LITG, 27th Of July, 2025
The Results Of The Eisner Awards 2025 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Results Of The Eisner Awards 2025 and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Results Of The 2025 Eisner Awards As They Were Announced (Updating)
- SDCC: Robert Kirkman Relaunches Invincible Universe Comic, Capes
- John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC
- Marvel Launches 1776, a New Series by JMS, at San Diego Comic-Con
- Mephisto Returns As Hasbro Unveils New Made-to-Order Marvel Legends
- Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' 2-Packs (Exclusive)
- SDCC: Ultimate Spider-Man Ends With #24 For Ultimate Endgame
- SDCC: Alfred Pennyworth As An A.I. For Batman #1? The Gotham Panel
- SDCC: Frank Miller Draws Wolverine Vs Batman For DC/Marvel
- SDCC: The Redemption Of Superboy Prime Is Still In Play
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Steve Ditko Spider-Man & George Perez Teen Titans Artist's Editions
- SDCC: Absolute Batman Will Be Beating Up White Nationalists
- SDCC: Welcome To The San De-LEGO Comic-Con
- Mike Deodato & Elton John do Ultimate Oz in AWA October 2025 Solicits
- SDCC: The San Diego Ferris Wheel And Block Party Of Abbott Elementary
- Furrlough #200 in Antarctic Press October 2025 Solicits
- SDCC: Secrets Of Swag At The Thunderbolts Ice Cream Truck
- Savager #1 Launches in Panick Entertainment's October 2025
- SDCC: The Star Wars X Coca-Cola Holocreator At San Diego Comic-Con
- SDCC: Twisted Metal's Bump Scares At San Diego Comic-Con
- SDCC: Inside The IGN One Piece Party At San Diego Comic-Con
- DC Takes The Top Three in The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- SDCC: Godzilla: Kai-Sei Era #1 Gets 80,000 Orders (Spoilers)
- More Details On John Byrne's Fanfic Turned Non-Fanfic, X-Men Elsewhen
- Valiant October 2025 Solicits – Bloodshot, X-O, Shadowman & Harbinger
- Robert Kirkman's Capes in The Daily LITG, 26th Of July, 2025
LITG one year ago, Ultimate One Year Later
- Marvel To Launch a New Ultimate Monthly and Ultimate One Year Later
- Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
- Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman at SDCC
- Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid & Dan Mora, But What Of The JSA?
- DC Comics Bringing Back The Old Logo? Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Launch a New Young Superhero Team in 2025 to Change The World
- Marvel Launch a Brand New Fantastic Four Team at San Diego Comic-Con
- Comic Book Industry Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con Bars: Part One
- DC Confirms Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay
- DC Comics Announces Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles
- The Results Of The 2024 Eisner Awards, As They Are Announced
- The Massive-Verse's No/One Gets a Movie Deal to Continue The Story
- Rob Levin Is The New Editor Of Batman At DC Comics
- Does One World Under Doom Marvel Event Confirm Bleeding Cool Gossip?
- Mackenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám Create Dogpool Comic For Marvel
- West Coast Avengers #1 by Gerry Duggan & Danny Kim Announced at SDCC
- Steve Foxe & Amand Bodnar's Beastly Buddies For Marvel
- Marvel Launches TVA #1 in December With Captain Carter, Gambit & Loki
- DC Comics Confirms That The New DC Logo Is The Old DC Logo
- Marvel Comics Run Doom & Thing Variants As Well As Surprise FF Comics
- Marvel Extend Facsimiles to Fantastic Four #1-12 & Death Of Phoenix
- Marvel Comics To Launch A Brand New Spider-Girl Character
- Marvel To Kill Off Deadpool And Replace Him With A Woman, Ellie Wilson
- Tom Hardy & Mike Mignola Launches In Dark Horse October 2024 Solicits
- Jock & Scott Snyder Promise You Won't Feel A Thing From Dstlry at SDCC
- Devil's Due Just Can't Let Go Of GI Joe Comics- The Disavowed At SDCC
- The First Man of the Atom Emerges in Headline Comics, Up for Auction
- Ultraman/Spider-Man, Rooster Fighter Get VIZ Media Spotlight at SDCC
- Creeping Below & Terminator On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- Image Comics Teases Special Giveaway At San Diego Comic-Con Today
- Terminator And Barbarella in Dynamite October 2024 Solicits
- Hall Of Justice, in Parker, Colorado Wins Image Comics Retailer Award
- Dynamite's Herculoids, Ben 10, Captain Planet, Dynomutt, Blue Falcon
- Hero Outage Gets A Comic Book in Bad Egg's October 2024 Solicits
- Garth Ennis' Rogue Trooper in Rebellion/2000AD October 2024 Solicits
- Titan Publish RuneScape Comics With RuneCoins in October 2024 Solicits
- Guardians Of The Galaxy's Sean Gunn Writes Graphic Novel, Shepherds
LITG two years ago, the Hellfire Gala
- How The Plans Of Orchis Play Out In The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Ms Marvel's Future in the Marvel Universe (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- Juggernaut & The Election of The New X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- The Psychic Defenses Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers
- Wilson Fisk And The X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)
- Firestar as The Great X-Men Traitor in The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- The Great, Great Massacre Of The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- What Comes Next For The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- How Free Comic Book Day X-Men Joins Up With Hellfire Gala & Iron Man
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E06
- TMNT Pizza Xbox Controllers in The Daily LITG 26th of July 2023
- Tom Holland, Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi For Beano 85th Birthday
LITG three years ago, The Death Of Superman
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- Star Trek: Melissa Navia to William Shatner: Do You Even Watch, Bro?
- Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
- Star Trek: Picard S03 EP Confirms Seven's Rank, "Nod" to Tasha Yar
- Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
- Doctor Who: When a 60th Anniversary Logo ISN'T an Anniversary Logo
- DC Comics Super Powers Vehicles Arriving from McFarlane Toys
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
- Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles
- Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?
- Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits
- Drug Running and Double Crosses in The Perfect Crime, Up for Auction
- Creator Of 2000AD Pat Mills Launches NFT of Judge Dredd Secret History
- The Penguin Gets A Gun For His Killing Joke One Bad Day
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- The Pre-Code Horror of Superior Comics Title Mysteries, Up for Auction
- Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?
- Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats
- The Mystery Ends, The Tales Begin in Marvel Tales #93, Up for Auction
- Ryan Sook Dark Crisis Batman The Night Is Very RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction
- The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction
- The Cost Of American Comics In The UK To Go Up 7.5% Next Week
- Star Wars Black Series Halloween Figures in Daily LITG 25th July 2022
LITG four years ago – Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four
- How Doctor Doom Changes A Fantastic Four Member – Forever! (Spoilers)
- Ash Greninja, Primal Forms, & More Found In Pokémon GO Code
- Tom Taylor's Words In Damian Wayne's Mouth In Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Magic: The Gathering JumpStart: Historic Horizons "In The Machine"
- Boob Window Argument To Return To DC Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Englishman Who Walked Up Marble Arch Mound And Came Down £5 Poorer
- Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Kurt Busiek's Astro City, And Others, Return To Image Comics
- Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
- First Conan, Cthulhu and Earliest Weird Tales, Up for Auction
- Scott Snyder Launches New Creator-Owned Line Through ComiXology
- Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari
- Star Wars Kanan #1 CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- DC's DEO Gets Deadly New Mission In Infinite Frontier #3 (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Signs And Numbers King Spawn #1 1:250 Variant Covers
- SilverHawks #1 CGC Graded 9.6 Copy Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Oni Buys Amanda Weidman's Graphic Novel Mari And The Cloud Princess
- Minh Lê's New Graphic Novels, Enlighten Me & The New Immortals, Sold
- Chasing Chevy- The Daily LITG, 26th July 2021
LITG five years ago, Luigi and Jae Lee
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Dialga, Palkia, Giratina Raids Take Over Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day Two
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics Cancels Amazing Mary Jane?
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Daredevil Star Peter Shinkoda Accuses Jeph Loeb of Racist Comments
- Could Mysterious X Of Swords Character Be Ashake From New Mutants?
- New Injustice: Gods Among Us With Batman From Tom Taylor?
- Matt Kindt Talks BRZRKR & Keanu Reeves Acting Out His Dialogue #SDCC
- V.E. Schwab Villain Series to Become Extraordinary Graphic Novels
- Sabaa Tahir Announces Second Ember In The Ashes Graphic Novel #SDCC
LITG six years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- "Arrow": No, Marc Guggenheim is NOT "Divorcing" Oliver & Felicity
- Marvel's Champions Canceled with October's Champions #10
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
