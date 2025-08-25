Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Crystal Lightsaber, newlitg

Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2025

Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, No More American Horror Story

LITG two years ago, The X-Men

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman Is God, Again

LITG four years ago, Magic's Secret Lair

LITG five years ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic

LITG six years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.

DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel

Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,

of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation, Jim Scancarelli, cartoonist on Gasoline Alley.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

