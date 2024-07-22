Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Krakoan, newlitg, nyx

The Krakoan of NYX Revealed in the Daily LITG, 22nd of July 2024

The Krakoan of NYX being revealed by Marvel Comics' distribution foul-ups topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Krakoan of NYX being revealed by Marvel Comics' distribution foul-ups topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Superman #850

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG three years ago – CM Punk

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Ted Cruz

I just can't believe that the leading Dave Bautista article didn't mention Guardians Of The Galaxy once or try and frame it as a Drax vs Rorschach contest. I mean, how else am I meant to know what's going on?

LITG five years ago… it was San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Rockwitz , comic book colourist.

, comic book colourist. Paula Sohn of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems

of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems Michael Fitzgerald or Desert City Comics, Tacoma.

or Desert City Comics, Tacoma. Heidi Meeley of Comics Fair Play

of Comics Fair Play Guillermo Ortego , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Danilo Deninotti, writer, Topolino, and Kurt Cobain: When I Was An Alien

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

