Top 30 Stories From ComicsPRO Day Two: Daily LITG, 21st February 2026
DC Comics May 2026 solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere.
DC Comics May 2026 solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits and the top twenty stories from yesterday
- DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
- The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
- Marvel Returns The X-Men to Australia With X-Men Outback in June
- Cross the Tracks with Hasbro's New Transformers Astrotrain Figure
- Marvel Brings Back What If, For Cyclops' Marriage, Kraven & Cassandra
- DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More
- A New Black Wonder Man For The Marvel Universe In 2026
- Robert Kirkman's ComicsPRO Keynote Speech: "I Don't Care For Batman"
- DC Announces Absolute Event For 2026, Catwoman & Green Arrow Solicits
- Chip Zdarsky On Avengers Armageddon And Something Never Done Before
- Robert Kirkman Gets Big X-Men Creators To Help Him Create Terminal
- Marvel Launches Changes For Blind Bags And Mystery Bags For 2026
- BitSummit Vol. 6 Announces the 2018 Award Nominees
- Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man, Knull And Queen In Black
- Energon Universe Phase Two: M.A.S.K. By Dan Watters and Pye Parr
- Energon Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Absolute Has Sold 8 Million
- Bat Seeds: A Batman And Gotham Event For 2026, With Mayor Poison Ivy
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E. Tech) Revealed
- Hasbro Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Zanya Set
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary In Comics & Hoodies
- Dark Horse June 2026 Full Solicits – Kelly Sue DeConnick & Gail Simone
- IDW Full May 2026 Solicits With Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés' Zorro
- The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics
- Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth For Queen In Black
- Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure
- Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Comes To Dark Horse Comics
- James Tynion IV & Marguerite Bennett Have Already Written All Of Odin
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Top 25 Stories From ComicsPRO Day One: Daily LITG, 20th February 2026
LITG one year ago,Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion
- ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate
- DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool
- Sophie Campbell's Supergirl #1 For May, Costume Designed By Artgerm
- Marvel Comics Kills Off Thor
- Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025
- Your First Look At Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion At ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Marvel Announces Bring On The Bad Guys Titles For 2025
- IDW Launches The Kai-Sei Era, A New Godzilla Universe
- The Death Of The Silver Surfer From Marvel Comics in June 2025
- ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky & Valerio Schiti On Captain America #1
- Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville
- DC Comics Puts Everything Into Krypto: The Last Dog Of Krypton
- Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025
- ComicsPRO: Gene Ha Is The Artist on Ghost Machine's First Ghost
- Valiant Beyond in Valiant and Alien Books' May 2025 Solicitations
- James Gunn On A Superman Comic From DC Comics In May
- ComicsPRO: Oni's Compact Adventure Time, Rick & Morty Fit On DC Shelf
- ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky & Rachael Stott's White House Robot Romances
- ComicsPRO: First Look Inside Oni Press' "Absolute" Adventure Time #1
- Torunn Grønbekk & André Risso Launch New Spider-Girl Series at Marvel
- Jeremy Adams Signs An Exclusive Contract With DC Comics
- ComicsPRO: Oni Expands EC, With Catacomb Of Torment & Cruel Universe 2
- Alice Darrow's Tramps Of The Apocalypse From Dark Horse Comics
- ComicsPRO: Out of Alcatraz #1 Gets Maximized Discount, Returnability
- ComicsPRO: Oni Press Most Successful Year, Gives $8000 Retailer Grant
- Dark Regards from Dave Hill and Artyom Topilin to Oni Press in May
- ComicsPRO: Jeff The Land Shark Gets a 5-Issue Series at Marvel Comics
- A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships From Mariah-Rose Marie
- Bad Idea Insists People Get Tattoos To Claim Bill Sienkiewicz Comic
- Dren Productions Launches Direct Sales To Comic Shops at ComicsPRO
- Battle Quest Comics ComicsPRO Presentation with Plaid Hat Games Collab
- IDW Hires Kim Estlund, April Venditti & Zane Lomeli, Promotes Many
- Rocketship Signs With Lunar, Hires SNL's Danielle Garre As VP
LITG two years ago… The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town
- The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
- New Scarlet Witch Launches In June 2024 From Marvel
- Transformers Megatron Gets New threezero's Vintage Animation Figure
- Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
- Daredevil, Back In White, For His Pilgrim's Progress (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years
- Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Batman #144 Spoilers)
- True Detective: Nic Pizzolatto Not Taking "Night Country" Success Well
- Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Preview: Goblin's Grand Entrance
- Optimus Prime Goes Vintage with threezero's MDLX Transformers Line
- The Elusive Ajax-Farrell Secret Love #1 From 1957, at Auction
- The Price of Stardom in Hollywood Secrets #1, Up for Auction
- Death Ratio'd by Mark Russell and Laci in AWA May 2024 Solicits
- Steve Orlando & Megan Huang's Scale Trade in Magma May 2024 Solicits
- Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders in Mad Cave May 2024 Solicits
- My Bad Gets Zapped In Ahoy Comics May 2024 Solicits
- Fairy Tales And Judgment Days In Archie Comics May 2024 Solicits
- The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town in The Daily LITG 20th February 2024
LITG three years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
- John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter
- The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
- Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
- Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Meta Mind Blower Key to Everything?
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scene
- Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Gets A Visitor
- AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show
- Nightwing #101 Preview: Time to Meet the New Titans
- Pyroman vs the Snake Cult in Startling Comics #20, Up for Auction
- Lazarus Planet Does Not End With Omega – That's What Batman Is For
- DC Turns Batman: The Killing Joke Into A Movie? (Batman Spoilers)
- Simon & Schuster To Republish Boom Studios' Peanuts Comics
- Alex Schomburg Covers the Black Terror #11, Up for Auction
- Ed Piskor's Red Room: Crypto Killaz in Fantagraphics May 2023 Solicits
- ComicsPRO: Oni Press Teases Upcoming Surprises And Retailer Swag
- ComicsPRO: Gun Honey Gets Spinoff, Heat Seeker, With Artgerm
- Doc Strange Channels Superman in Thilling Comics #4, Up for Auction
- The Last Jewish Daughter Of Kaifeng in Fairsquare May 2023 Solicits
- Octobriana Goes Full Tilt Boogie in Dead Good Comics May 2023 Solicits
- Schomburg, Frazetta and Moldoff Work on Black Terror #22, at Auction
- AWA Finally Publish Queer Gatsby Graphic Novel in May 2023 Solicits
- Chip Kidd Writes Spider-Man: Panel By Panel To Follow Fantastic Four
- Scout Comics Launch Ten New Series In May 2023 Solicits
- Astro & Inez in CEX Publishing's May 2023 Solicits
LITG four years ago, HBO Shows
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- Predator 2 Shaman Predator, A NECA Toy Fair BC Exclusive Reveal
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss
- Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
- Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
- James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie's Commonwealth Concerns
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022
- Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne
- Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits
- Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
LITG five years ago, The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
