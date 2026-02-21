Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Top 30 Stories From ComicsPRO Day Two: Daily LITG, 21st February 2026

DC Comics May 2026 solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere.

Published
by
|
Comments

DC Comics May 2026 solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits and the top twenty stories from yesterday

  1. DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  2. Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  3. A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
  4. The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
  5. Marvel Returns The X-Men to Australia With X-Men Outback in June
  6. Cross the Tracks with Hasbro's New Transformers Astrotrain Figure
  7. Marvel Brings Back What If, For Cyclops' Marriage, Kraven & Cassandra
  8. DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More
  9. A New Black Wonder Man For The Marvel Universe In 2026
  10. Robert Kirkman's ComicsPRO Keynote Speech: "I Don't Care For Batman"
  11. DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More
  12. DC Announces Absolute Event For 2026, Catwoman & Green Arrow Solicits
  13. Chip Zdarsky On Avengers Armageddon And Something Never Done Before
  14. Robert Kirkman Gets Big X-Men Creators To Help Him Create Terminal
  15. Marvel Launches Changes For Blind Bags And Mystery Bags For 2026
  16. BitSummit Vol. 6 Announces the 2018 Award Nominees
  17. Symbie Comes To Amazing Spider-Man, Knull And Queen In Black
  18. Energon Universe Phase Two: M.A.S.K. By Dan Watters and Pye Parr
  19. Energon Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Absolute Has Sold 8 Million
  20. Bat Seeds: A Batman And Gotham Event For 2026, With Mayor Poison Ivy
  21. G.I. Joe Classified Series Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E. Tech) Revealed
  22. Hasbro Unveils Exclusive G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Zanya Set
  23. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 40th Anniversary In Comics & Hoodies
  24. Dark Horse June 2026 Full Solicits – Kelly Sue DeConnick & Gail Simone
  25. IDW Full May 2026 Solicits With Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés' Zorro
  26. The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics
  27. Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth For Queen In Black
  28. Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure
  29. Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Comes To Dark Horse Comics
  30. James Tynion IV & Marguerite Bennett Have Already Written All Of Odin

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago,Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion

Jonathan Hickman's Imperial at ComicsPRO
Jonathan Hickman's Imperial at ComicsPRO
  1. ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate
  2. DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool
  3. Sophie Campbell's Supergirl #1 For May, Costume Designed By Artgerm
  4. Marvel Comics Kills Off Thor
  5. Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025
  6. Your First Look At Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion At ComicsPRO
  7. ComicsPRO: Marvel Announces Bring On The Bad Guys Titles For 2025
  8. IDW Launches The Kai-Sei Era, A New Godzilla Universe
  9. The Death Of The Silver Surfer From Marvel Comics in June 2025
  10. ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky &#038; Valerio Schiti On Captain America #1
  11. Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville
  12. DC Comics Puts Everything Into Krypto: The Last Dog Of Krypton
  13. Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025
  14. ComicsPRO: Gene Ha Is The Artist on Ghost Machine's First Ghost
  15. Valiant Beyond in Valiant and Alien Books' May 2025 Solicitations
  16. James Gunn On A Superman Comic From DC Comics In May
  17. ComicsPRO: Oni's Compact Adventure Time, Rick & Morty Fit On DC Shelf
  18. ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky & Rachael Stott's White House Robot Romances
  19. ComicsPRO: First Look Inside Oni Press' "Absolute" Adventure Time #1
  20. Torunn Grønbekk & André Risso Launch New Spider-Girl Series at Marvel
  21. Jeremy Adams Signs An Exclusive Contract With DC Comics
  22. ComicsPRO: Oni Expands EC, With Catacomb Of Torment & Cruel Universe 2
  23. Alice Darrow's Tramps Of The Apocalypse From Dark Horse Comics
  24. ComicsPRO: Out of Alcatraz #1 Gets Maximized Discount, Returnability
  25. ComicsPRO: Oni Press Most Successful Year, Gives $8000 Retailer Grant
  26. Dark Regards from Dave Hill and Artyom Topilin to Oni Press in May
  27. ComicsPRO: Jeff The Land Shark Gets a 5-Issue Series at Marvel Comics
  28. A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships From Mariah-Rose Marie
  29. Bad Idea Insists People Get Tattoos To Claim Bill Sienkiewicz Comic
  30. Dren Productions Launches Direct Sales To Comic Shops at ComicsPRO
  31. Battle Quest Comics ComicsPRO Presentation with Plaid Hat Games Collab
  32. IDW Hires Kim Estlund, April Venditti & Zane Lomeli, Promotes Many
  33. Rocketship Signs With Lunar, Hires SNL's Danielle Garre As VP

LITG two years ago…  The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town

the boys
The Boys Image: Prime Video Screencap
  1. The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
  2. New Scarlet Witch Launches In June 2024 From Marvel
  3. Transformers Megatron Gets New threezero's Vintage Animation Figure
  4. Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
  5. Daredevil, Back In White, For His Pilgrim's Progress (Spoilers)
  6. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years 
  7. Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Batman #144 Spoilers)
  8. True Detective: Nic Pizzolatto Not Taking "Night Country" Success Well
  9. Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Preview: Goblin's Grand Entrance
  10. Optimus Prime Goes Vintage with threezero's MDLX Transformers Line 
  11. The Elusive Ajax-Farrell Secret Love #1 From 1957, at Auction
  12. The Price of Stardom in Hollywood Secrets #1, Up for Auction
  13. Death Ratio'd by Mark Russell and Laci in AWA May 2024 Solicits
  14. Steve Orlando & Megan Huang's Scale Trade in Magma May 2024 Solicits
  15. Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders in Mad Cave May 2024 Solicits
  16. My Bad Gets Zapped In Ahoy Comics May 2024 Solicits
  17. Fairy Tales And Judgment Days In Archie Comics May 2024 Solicits
  18. The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town in The Daily LITG 20th February 2024

LITG three years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

John Cleese Guilts BBC into Restoring Fawlty Towers to Streaming (Image: BBC)
(Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
  3. Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise 
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
  5. Rick and Morty: Evil Morty's Meta Mind Blower Key to Everything?
  6. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scene
  7. Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
  8. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Gets A Visitor 
  9. AEW Rampage Slam Dunk: Keith Lee Returns on Very Disrespectful Show 
  10. Nightwing #101 Preview: Time to Meet the New Titans
  11. Pyroman vs the Snake Cult in Startling Comics #20, Up for Auction
  12. Lazarus Planet Does Not End With Omega – That's What Batman Is For
  13. DC Turns Batman: The Killing Joke Into A Movie? (Batman Spoilers)
  14. Simon & Schuster To Republish Boom Studios' Peanuts Comics
  15. Alex Schomburg Covers the Black Terror #11, Up for Auction
  16. Ed Piskor's Red Room: Crypto Killaz in Fantagraphics May 2023 Solicits
  17. ComicsPRO: Oni Press Teases Upcoming Surprises And Retailer Swag
  18. ComicsPRO: Gun Honey Gets Spinoff, Heat Seeker, With Artgerm
  19. Doc Strange Channels Superman in Thilling Comics #4, Up for Auction
  20. The Last Jewish Daughter Of Kaifeng in Fairsquare May 2023 Solicits
  21. Octobriana Goes Full Tilt Boogie in Dead Good Comics May 2023 Solicits
  22. Schomburg, Frazetta and Moldoff Work on Black Terror #22, at Auction
  23. AWA Finally Publish Queer Gatsby Graphic Novel in May 2023 Solicits
  24. Chip Kidd Writes Spider-Man: Panel By Panel To Follow Fantastic Four
  25. Scout Comics Launch Ten New Series In May 2023 Solicits
  26. Astro & Inez in CEX Publishing's May 2023 Solicits

LITG four years ago, HBO Shows

westworld
HBO Westworld logo thing
  1. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  2. Predator 2 Shaman Predator, A NECA Toy Fair BC Exclusive Reveal
  3. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  4. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  5. Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss
  6. Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
  7. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  8. James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty
  9. The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie's Commonwealth Concerns
  10. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  11. George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022
  12. Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne
  14. Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits
  15. Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits
  16. Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits
  17. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022

LITG five years ago, The Boys, Ultraviolence and Lucifer

The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer - The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
Instagram screencap
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3
  3. The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)
  4. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  5. Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
  6. The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry
  7. MOTU: Revelation: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Teela, Kevin Smith & More
  8. The Boys Adds A Bit of Star-Bright to Jack Quaid's Starlight
  9. Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
  10. The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer – The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
  11. Original Art Auction- Arthur Suydam, Jock, John Byrne, Marc Silvestri
  12. Gary Frank Original Artwork From Hulk to Doomsday Clock For Auction
  13. WandaVision Adds Allan Heinberg And Jimmy Cheung To Creator Credits
  14. Gung Ho Returns With Anger In Ablaze May 2021 Solicitations
  15. Han Solo-Vibes in Becstar, Launching in Mad Cave May 2021 Solicits
  16. Long Knives Returns In Print in Black Mask May 2021 Solicits
  17. Chris Claremont Has A Happy Ending For WandaVision In Mind
  18. 11 New DC Comics From DC Middle Ages To Elseworld To Deathstroke Inc
  19. Invincible Red Sonja #1 Leads Dynamite's May 2021 Solicits

LITG six years ago –  Supergirl was the canary in the cage.

And straightwashing met the statues.

  1. Twenty-Eight DC Comics Selling Fewer Copies Than Supergirl
  2. The Straightwashing Of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Continues In Statue Form?
  3. Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
  4. "Rebuild of Evangelion" Characters Get New States from Bandai
  5. Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
  6. The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
  7. "The Blacklist": Red & Liz Accept NBC's Season 8 Renewal Mission
  8. The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
  9. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
  10. "Walker": "PLL" Alum Keegan Allen Cast as Jared Padalecki's Brother

LITG seven years ago Critical Role split

And Brian Bendis gave Superman super-beard growth.

  1. Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
  2. Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
  4. This New Chinese Poster for Alita: Battle Angel is Gorgeous
  5. Doctor Who's Mandip Gill: Cool with "Thasmin," Doctor-Yaz Shipping

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Diamond Comic Distributor's VP – Retailer Services, Chris Powell
  • Former Marvel financial VP, Barry Kaplan
  • Frank Brunner, horror writer/artist on Doctor Strange, Howard The Duck, Conan and head of character design for Fox animated X-Men series .
  • Cartoonist Brian Douglas Ahern of Pigboys
  • Joseph M. Monks, co-creator of Cry For Dawn.
  • Cartoonist Mark Brewer 
  • Douglas Franchin, artist on Halo and X-Men Blue
  • Greg Carter, writer of Love Is In The Blood

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.