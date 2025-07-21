Posted in: Comics | Tagged: justice league of america, newlitg
Never Was A Justice League Of America – Daily LITG, 21st Of July, 2025
There never was a Justice League Of America now, according to DC Comics - The Daily LITG for the 21st of July, 2025
Article Summary
- DC Comics rewrites history, now claiming there never was a Justice League Of America in current canon
- The story tops comic news, sparking heated debate among longtime Justice League Of America fans
- Catch up on the hottest pop culture and comics stories from the past day, year, and beyond
- Stay updated on breaking changes at DC, including other major event teasers and character overhauls
Never Was A Justice League Of America was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Never Was A Justice League Of America and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics Now States That There Never Was A Justice League Of America
- Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025
- Superman Surprise Reveal Promises A DC Event is Coming (SuperSpoilers)
- Absolute Catwoman Has Wolverine-Style Claws, Pouches And A Magic Tail
- Damian Wayne And Bane In This Week's Batman #161 (BatSpoilers)
- Bryan Danielson Calls WWE a Parody of Wrestling in Hateful Rant
- Batman Now Uses His Own Bodily Fluids (And Solids) To Fight The Joker
- New History of the DC Universe #2 Preview: Heroes Unite, Chaos Ensues
- NECA Debuts TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition
- TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview: Complete Guide to TNA's Resurgent PPV
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Nick Dragotta And David Brothers' Good Devils From Image In October
- UK Government Does Deal With The Fantastic Four – It's Lobbying Time!
- Absolute Catwoman In The Daily LITG For The 20th Of July, 2025
LITG one year ago, DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
- DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
- Venom Joins Walmart's 2024 Collector Con with New Retro Release
- DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More
- Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery
- Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens
- That DC All-In Double Splash Page Without Being Scanned In
- Phoenix #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals' Solicits For September 2024
- A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits
- Madame .44's Attempt to Save DC Comics' All-Star Western, at Auction
- Changing Amanda Waller's Origin For Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- The Krakoan Of NYX Revealed (XSpoilers)
- Danilo Beyruth's Hour Of The Wolf in Mad Cave October 2024 Solicits
- Comic Store In Your Future – My Comic Shop Country, Five Years Later
- Godfather Of Hell, Cavan Scott & Pius Bak, Vault October 2024 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Phoenix, Hello Darkness, Department Of Truth, Somna
- Karma Sees Dan Wickline And Carlos Reno Come Back For Seconds
- Vicarious And Creeping Below in Boom Studios' October 2024 Solicits
- Sectaurs, Skin Police, Rick & Morty in Oni Press October 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics October 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 20th of July 2024
LITG two years ago, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
- DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Comics' October 2023 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
- The Big Marvel X-Men Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends at SDCC 2023 Breakfast Meet-Up
- DC Confirms That's A Version of Planetary's Drummer in The Outsiders
- Fantagraphics Publish Braba Edited by Rafael Grampá & Janaína de Luna
- Marvel Teases The New X-Men For 2024 At San Diego Comic-Con
- X-Men Blue: Origins Reveals The Truth Of Nightcrawler's Birth
- Kodansha USA Commissions Its Own Manga, Blood Blade, For Reader Portal
- Ram V Goes Exclusive For DC Comics, Announced at San Diego Comic-Con
- Titan Manga Picks Up The Poetry Of Ran and Tengen Hero Wars
- Batwoman & Batwing Lead a New Planetary-Style Outsiders Comic From DC
- American Psycho To Get A Comic Book Sequel
- DSTLRY's First Comics Sampler The Devil's Cut Delivers The Goods
- Bad Idea Comics Is To Publish… Valiant 2024?
- Gone by Jock From Dstlry Will Cover Diamond's Previews
- Separated At Birth: The Creator and Descender
- Weird Work's Jordan Thomas & Shaky Kane Jump to Oni for Man From Maybe
- Mike Mignola & Duncan Fegredo on Giant Robot Hellboy and the Sketches
- More Art for Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
- Neil Gaiman Collaborates With Mark Wheatley For Nucleus X
- Inferno Girl Red Launches Book Two On Kickstarter
- DC Comics To Publish Superman #850 In October, But Do They Realise?
- It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 20th July 2023
LITG three years ago, The Death Of A Mutant
- Permanent Death Of One Of The First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo
- Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
- Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks
- Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
- Marvel Legends: Check Out The Unboxing Of The HasLab Galactus
- Hilton Bayfront Staff Strike As SDCC Begins, CBLDF Moves Art Auction
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special Coming in November
- IDW Announces "Spooky" Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island Series
- Marvel To Launch Namor The Sub Mariner For October 2022
- Peter David & Yildiray Cinar Revive Joe Fixit Hulk For 2023
- Rocketship Webcomics' First Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con
- Matt Baker Art Begins on Sheena in Jumbo Comics #69, Up for Auction
- Dan Jurgens & Benito Gallego Launches Tarzan Lord Of The Jungle Comic
- High Republic Relaunches In Marvel Comics Star Wars October Solicits
- Fred Van Lente & William Shakespeare's Jennifer Blood Spinoff Comic
- Overstreet Price Guide Launches Digital Subscription Overstreet Access
- What Does The Ghost Ronin Ride? Avengers #58 Spoilers
- San Diego Comic-Con Refused NFT-Related Programming This Year
- Matteo Pizzolo & Black Mask Launch Rogue State at SDCC With 50 Ashcans
- Dynamite Grabs King Kong of Skull Island License From Boom & Legendary
- Which Loki Do We Get For Defenders Beyond? Spoilers)
- Archie Comics Horror With Salem & Madam Satan – October 2022 Solicits
- Being a Pleasant Ol' Sausage in The Daily LITG July 20th 2022
LITG four years ago – Bad Boy Damian
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
- NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
- Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
- Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
- Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
- What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things
- Gail Simone On Red Sonja, Ahead Of Her Return With Walter Geovani
- Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)
- Valiant Names Rob Levin Executive Editor, Announces Brand New Era
- The Daughter That Dick Grayson's Dad Had Under His Mother's Nose
- Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades
- Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca Revive Purgatori From Dynamite
- Will House Of Slaughter #1 Be James Tynion IV's Biggest Launch Yet?
- Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking
- The DC Multiverse, Today – What Is Or Is Not A Crisis? (Spoilers)
- Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
- CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot
- Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021
LITG five years ago, WWE to IDW
I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…
- WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
- Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
- Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
- DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
- Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
- IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October
LITG six years ago, San Diego Comic-Con
- New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
- [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
- Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
- Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
- Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
- Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
- Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
- Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
- Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Bill Knapp, artist on The Furies, American Splendor, Green Hornet and Mythography
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Justice League Of America, Justice League Of America, Justice League Of America, Justice League Of America, Justice League Of America, Justice League Of America,