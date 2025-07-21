Posted in: Comics | Tagged: justice league of america, newlitg

Never Was A Justice League Of America – Daily LITG, 21st Of July, 2025

There never was a Justice League Of America now, according to DC Comics - The Daily LITG for the 21st of July, 2025

Article Summary DC Comics rewrites history, now claiming there never was a Justice League Of America in current canon

The story tops comic news, sparking heated debate among longtime Justice League Of America fans

Catch up on the hottest pop culture and comics stories from the past day, year, and beyond

Stay updated on breaking changes at DC, including other major event teasers and character overhauls

Never Was A Justice League Of America and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare

LITG two years ago, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

LITG three years ago, The Death Of A Mutant

LITG four years ago – Bad Boy Damian

