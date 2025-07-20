Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg
Absolute Catwoman In The Daily LITG For The 20th Of July, 2025
Absolute Catwoman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Catwoman and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Absolute Catwoman Has Wolverine-Style Claws, Pouches And A Magic Tail
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025
- Supernatural Returns To Comics In Dynamite October 2025 Full Solicits
- No, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Writer Of Red Hood, Has Not Read H2SH
- Image Comics Full October 2025 Solicits Includes Spawn: The Dark Ages
- NECA Debuts TMNT: The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution Collector's Edition
- James Gunn Not Writing Creature Commandos Season 2; Writers' Room
- New History of the DC Universe #2 Preview: Heroes Unite, Chaos Ensues
- Absolute Takes The Top Two In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Bad Idea October 2025 Solicits: Save Now #1 Has 1:250 Exclusive Ending
- Barbaric: The Black Knight in Vault Comics' October 2025 Solicits
- Disavowed & Astrobots in Massive Publishing October 2025 Full Solicits
- Speed Racer Tales From The Road in Mad Cave October 2025 Full Solicits
- Daniel Noah's High Strangeness in Oni Press Full October 2025 Solicits
- Judge Death Mega-Special In Rebellion's October 2025 Lunar Solicits
LITG one year ago, DC Comics October 2024 solicits and solicitations
- DC Comics October 2024 Solicits In Full, All In, Absolute And More
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits
- That DC All-In Double Splash Page Without Being Scanned In
- Absolute Power #4 Finale Goes Beyond Multiverse, Brings Back Justice
- Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens
- The New Superwoman IS Lois Lane… And It's All Amanda Waller's Fault
- A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
- Wally West Evolves Into a New Form for DC All-In With The Flash #14
- DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
- Batman: Caped Crusader Poster Spotlights Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery
- Vintage Paper Expert John Adcock of Yesterday's Papers Dead at Age 74
- The Mafia Nanny, From Webtoon To Print Publication In 2025
- Mutupo: Tokyopop to Launch Noir Caesar Graphic Novel Series in Aug
- The Return Of Shadowman – And Punk Mambo – From Valiant
- Army Of Darkness Forever Gets A #13 Finale
- Separated At Birth: Alessandro Miracolo, Phoenix And Olivier Coipel
- Hack/Slash Crosses Over With Body Bags From Image Comics
- Multiversus Gives Us Bugs Batman And Super Shaggy From DC Comics
- Powerpuff Girls Artist Paulina Ganucheau Will Write The Comic As Well
- Exclusive: PSA to Add Comic Book Grading Division in Early 2025
- Elliott Kaplan & Mindy Lee Take Over Harley Quinn For DC All In
- Poison Ivy & Swamp Thing Crossover With G Willow Wilson & Mike Perkins
- David Dastmalchian Writes The Creature Commandos For DC All In
- Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman – Daily LITG, 19th July 2024
- Full Solicits For Batman #153 And #154 For October 2024
LITG two years ago, It's Always Sunny on Hold
- The Always Sunny Podcast "Has Been Put On Hold For Now": Details
- Steve Foxe's Trigger Warning For Dark X-Men, Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Drops In November 2023
- Rob Liefeld Genderflips More X-Characters in Deadpool
- New Neil Gaiman Sandman Story Launches at San Diego Comic-Con for $750
- DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
- DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
- X-Men Red Prepares For The Coming Of Orchis To Krakoa
- An Actual Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- Marvel Confirms New She-Hulk Series To Launch In October
- Rich Douek and Alex Cormack Drive Like Hell to Dark Horse Comics
- Once More Into The Crypt Of Shadows From Marvel for Halloween
- Spine-Tingling Spider-Man & Superior Spider-Man For October
- Dan Panosian, Alessio Petillo & Francesco Segala's Savage Red Sonja
- San Diego Comic-Con To Launch A Comic-Con Cruise From $990 Each
- Rom Omnibus (Or Romnibus) Volume 2 Comes To Town In 2024
- Oni Press Asks "Who is Shaky Kane?" For San Diego Comic-Con
- Garbage Pail Kids Teach You Everything About Time Travel
- Torunn Grønbekk To Write Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Star Trek: Day Of Blood Crews, Complete With Pronouns
- Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna Create a New Alice Cooper #1 Comic
- Michelangelo & Chun-Li, The New Couple From TMNT Vs Street Fighter?
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E05
- San Diego Comic-Con Begins Today in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2023
LITG three years ago, July In July
- Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
- Tonight Is Staryu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
- Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline
- Frank Frazetta Had No Input On Fire And Ice, Says Gerry Conway
- GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7
- Why Batman Hasn't Learnt Magic…. And Why He Must (Bat Spoilers)
- On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)
- The Bleeding Cool Final San Diego Comic-Con SDCC Party List For 2022.
- David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, Erica Henderson Join Creepshow #2
- HS Tak and Isabella Mazzanti Visit Feudal Japan for Hitomi in October
- Posehn, Duggan, Koblish Ruin Trick or Treating with Halloween Party
- Alice Cooper Vs Prince Of Darkness, Rodney Barnes' New Graphic Novel
- Steve Niles, David Dastmalchian Pen Horror Crossover at Dark Horse
- Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
- Will Jeremy Haun Beat His Boom Studios Record With The Approach?
- Jeff Parker & Joseph Cooper Bring Back Cat-Man & Kitten
- Speculator Corner: Irredeemable Kickstarter Covers Are Very Redeemable
- Hairology Is Paying For Comic Book Stories About Hair
- Why Bill Schanes Won't Be At San Diego Comic-Con This Year
- Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau Tell Origin of Peter Cannon Thunderbolt
- Adam F. Goldberg, Not Art Spiegelman, on a Garbage Pail Kids Origin Comic
- Maggie Sawyer, The New Police Commissioner Of Blüdhaven (Spoilers)
- Karen Darboe Draws Marvel Crypt Of Shadows- Daily LITG July 19th 2022
LITG four years ago – Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
- Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
- For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
- NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
- The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
- Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
- Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
- The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?
- Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction
- Eat The Rich #1 To Debut In Boom's 50K Club, No Longer Returnable
- Diamond Comic Distributors Joins The Stupid Culture Wars
- Eduardo Risso, Damian Connelly, And More Have A New Zombie Anthology
- Batman: Long Halloween Sequel To Reveal Truth Behind Holiday Killer?
- Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici Launch New Jennifer Blood Series
- Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics
- Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions
- Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Sells Ten Times The Top Manga In US Bookstores
- Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula
- Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage
- No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021
LITG five years ago, Venom to Dynamite
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
- Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
- Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
- Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
- Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
- Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
- Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
- Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
- Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
