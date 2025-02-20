Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in The Daily LITG, 20th February 2025

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town

LITG two years ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool

LITG three years ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology

LITG four years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer

LITG five years ago – Umbrella Academy were coming back

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

LITG six years ago – always Sunny

And mobile Warhammer.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Oliff , comics colourist

, comics colourist Justin Jordan , co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.

, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things. Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.

former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy. Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles

Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.

