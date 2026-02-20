Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Top 25 Stories From ComicsPRO Day One: Daily LITG, 20th February 2026

The Top 25 Stories From ComicsPRO Day One, from Star Trek to White Sky for the Daily LITG, for the 20th of February 2026

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Unveiling the Top 25 biggest stories from Day One of ComicsPRO 2026, including Star Trek and White Sky
  • Marvel and DC's major 2026 events, new series, and exclusive announcements revealed during ComicsPRO
  • Daily LITG flashbacks highlight the last seven years of comic industry hot stories and trends
  • Comic book creators' birthdays plus links to more industry news, previews, and LITG email signup

A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Star Trek, IDW
Star Trek, IDW

Star Trek and the top twenty stories from yesterday

  1. A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
  2. DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More
  3. DC Announces Absolute Event For 2026, Catwoman & Green Arrow Solicits
  4. Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  5. The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
  6. Marvel Returns The X-Men to Australia With X-Men Outback in June
  7. A New Black Wonder Man For The Marvel Universe In 2026
  8. Marvel Teases Spider-Man, Wolverine And Captain Marvel For Armageddon
  9. BitSummit Vol. 6 Announces the 2018 Award Nominees
  10. Armageddon Outta Here – Captain America, Wolverine & Doom (Spoilers)
  11. A Look Through Vertigo Wave Two, And The Comic That Contains A Secret
  12. Marvel Brings Back What If, For Cyclops' Marriage, Kraven & Cassandra
  13. Phillip Kennedy Johnson To Launch Hulk War In 2027
  14. Now Batman #163 By Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Is Delayed Till End Of May 2026
  15. Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth For Queen In Black
  16. Chip Zdarsky On Avengers Armageddon And Something Never Done Before
  17. Marvel Comics To Publish Wiccan And Hulking: Raid Of Ultron In 2026
  18. Marvel to Reveal the Details of Doctor Doom's Birth in Doom: Day One
  19. It's High Noon with the New G.I. Joe Classified Series Sundown
  20. Peter Parker And Clark Kent, Together Again For Superman/Spider-Man
  21. ComicsPRO Attendees Wake Up To Something Under Their Hotel Room Doors
  22. Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Official Trailer And Poster Released 
  23. The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics
  24. The Queen In Black Will Be A Cosmic, Symbiote Version Of Civil War
  25. Is White Sky #1 The New D'Orc? Selling For Over $50 On Day Of Release

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion

Star Trek, IDW
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1
  1. Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025
  2. Jonathan Hickman Returns To Arakko In Today's X-Men XSpoilers
  3. The Umbrella Academy Returns In June 2025 With "Plan B"
  4. The Death Of The Silver Surfer From Marvel Comics in June 2025
  5. Giant-Size X-Men To Rewrite Marvel Comics Continuity
  6. Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Sequel To Be Spider-Man & Wolverine
  7. DC All In Crossover, We Are Yesterday, Continues into May 2025
  8. Wonder Woman Vs The White House (Spoilers)
  9. Monster Season 3: Suzanna Son Joins Ryan Murphy, Netflix Series Cast
  10. Absolute Flash #1 Preview by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles & Adriano Lucas
  11. IDW Launches The Kai-Sei Era, A New Godzilla Universe
  12. Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens in IDW's May 2025 Solicitations
  13. Mister Sinister Has The Greatest Xenomorph Aliens Weapon Of All Time
  14. Bloomsbury To Publish The Marvel Age Of Comics Series
  15. Gargoyles: Demona by Greg Weisman & Frank Paur from Dynamite in May
  16. One Wordle Under Doom – This Week's Marvel Crossovers (Spoilers)
  17. This Scene Does Not Appear Inside This Comic – Daredevil #18 Spoilers
  18. The Immortal Thor To Die In May 2025… Possibly
  19. Umbrella Academy Returns in The Daily LITG, 19th February 2025

LITG two years ago… The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town

The Boys
The Boys, Image: Prime Video Screencap
  1. The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
  2. Uncanny X-Men #1 is Coming in the Daily LITG, 19th February 2024
  3. Damian Wayne Defeated Darkseid By Himself In Final Crisis? (Spoilers)
  4. David Tennant Jabs Donald Trump During BAFTA Film Awards Monologue
  5. Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50 
  7. This Week's Wonder Woman #6 Has A Two-Month Cliffhanger (Spoilers)
  8. Todd McFarlane Launches Monolith in Spawn Solicits, Still $2.99 Each
  9. Jason Aaron, Lee Bermejo & Fiends Create New EC Comics For Oni Press
  10. More Creators Oni Press EC Comics Revival Include Brian Azzarello
  11. How The Joker Begins In This Week's Batman #144 (Spoilers)
  12. Chip Zdarsky & Kris Anka Return To The White Trees With Whisper Queen
  13. Bad Boy Lex Luther Spoilers In The DC Universe
  14. Jane & the Thunderbolt in Simon & Kirby's Young Romance 12, at Auction
  15. Jack Kirby and the Regret of Young Love #12, Up for Auction
  16. Battle Quest Announces Double-Sized Return To ComicsPRO Next Week
  17. Amy Jo Johnson Spoils The Ending Of Her Debut Power Rangers Comic
  18. Bear McCreary's Graphic Novel The Singularity For May 2024
  19. Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson & Moreno Dinisio's Grommets
  20. Geiger, Redcoat & Rook: Exodus in Ghost Machine May 2024 Solicits

LITG three years ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool

8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films (Feb. 17)
8 DC Heroes We'd Like to See in Future Films | DC Comics
  1. 8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films
  2. Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
  3. The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
  4. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Is A Great Star Wars Film {Review}
  5. Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More 
  6. X-Men '97, Warrior Nun, Ironheart, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
  8. Mattel Announces Target Exclusive Jurassic Park 93' Retro Collection
  9. Superman: Space Age #3 Preview: Welcome to the Hall of Justice
  10. Pokemon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaquaval Ex
  11. Ghost Rider & Galactus OneShot from Juan Ferreyra & Eduardo Ferreyra?
  12. Casino Royale Contributor on Thrilling Comics Woman in Red, at Auction
  13. Separated At Birth: Abigail Harding & Astro Inferno
  14. Marc Guggenheim & Howard Chaykin's Too Dead To Die Actually On Sale
  15. David Hazan & Cecillia Lo Valvo's Monomyth- Mad Cave May 2023 Solicits
  16. Marvel's Nova #1 From 1976 Back Under The Spotlight

LITG four years ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology

Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
  1. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  2. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  3. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  4. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  5. Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
  6. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  7. Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More For Survivors Of The Void DLC
  8. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  9. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family
  10. Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"
  11. The Atomic Secrets of Flash Comics #3, Up for Auction
  12. First Appearance of Agatha Harkness in Fantastic Four #94, at Auction
  13. All Harlequin, All The Time in Green Lantern #29, Up for Auction
  14. Peter David Kickstarts Mash-Up Of A Comic Cons & The Canterbury Tales
  15. Forbidden Planet Opens New Store In Wolverhampton
  16. Jenn Woodall's Space Trash in Oni Press May 2022 Solicits
  17. Neverender #1 & Blind Alley #1 in Behemoth Comics May 2022 Solicits
  18. Barbaric Back For A One-Shot In Vault Comics May 2022 Solicitations
  19. GWAR, Mötley Crüe, Bobby Digital & RZA in Z2 Comics May 2022 Solicits
  20. An Elusive CGC 9.9 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction
  21. Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing- The Daily LITG 19th February 2022

LITG five years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer

The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer - The Daily LITG 20th February 2021
Instagram screencap

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Passes on Reboot Plans
  3. Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
  4. Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
  5. Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
  6. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  7. Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
  8. The New Shining Fates Pokémon TCG Set Hits Shelves Today
  9. The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
  10. Titans Season 3 Preview: Conor Leslie Goes Gollum (We Think?) on Set
  11. Justice League Comic Gets Zack Snyder Cut Covers From DC For $1 Extra
  12. Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Copies Up For Auction
  13. Ultrachatter About Ultramega As James Harren's #1 Heads To FOC
  14. After 29 Years At DC Comics, Vince Letterio Joins Dynamite
  15. Matthew Rosenberg Has Rekindled His Feud with the Post Office
  16. Rush Limbaugh Biographical Comic Book Rushed Out For Tomorrow
  17. The Department Of Truth To Be A TV Series – Honest (UPDATE)
  18. Speculation Corner: Captain Marvel #1 1989 Giant-Size Special
  19. Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021
  20. Carnage and Curse Of Man-Thing Both Have Messy Creative Changes
  21. Six Launches From Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2021
  22. Marvel Comics Creates New Trading Cards Packs For Heroes Reborn
  23. Silver City Launches, Babyteeth Returns, Aftershock May 2021 Solicits
  24. Everything You Knew About Buffy Was Wrong in Boom May 2021 Solicts
  25. Dave Sim Versus Disney Over Baby Yoda Cerebus?
  26. V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0 In Titan Comics May 2021 Solicitations
  27. Die: Image Announces The Series' Final Story Arc, "Bleed"
  28. Looper Meets Saga- Declan Shalvey Writes Time Before Time From Image
  29. Dark Horse Comics May 2021 Solicits Launch Orville, Witcher, Hellboy
  30. Binc Gave Almost $3 Million To Bookstores And Comic Shops In 2020
  31. Red Sonja and Babyteeth Finale On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
  32. Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Moritat Launch Invincible Red Sonja
  33. Dynamite Hires DC's Jim Sokolowski and Diamond's Nick Pentz

LITG six years ago –  Umbrella Academy were coming back

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

  1. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
  2. Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
  3. Wally West Joining Up The Dots Between Heroes In Crisis, Rebirth, Doomsday Clock in Flash Forward #6 – 5G Next? (Spoilers)
  4. The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
  5. Krakoan Crack, Fight Scenes and Jim Lee Impressions (New Mutants #7, Wolverine #1 and Marauders #8 Spoilers)
  6. The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
  7. Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
  8. Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
  9. Batman's Wonderful New Toys, Harley Quinn's Plan For The Joker, Very Little Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
  10. Fast Food Industry Doesn't Understand Why Comic Book Website Keeps Writing Articles About It

LITG seven years ago – always Sunny

And mobile Warhammer.

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
  2. 'Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest' Brings Classic Warhammer to Mobile
  3. Big Announcements From DC Comics Coming This Week
  4. Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
  5. Frankensteining Marvel Comics May 2019 Solicitations

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steve Oliff, comics colourist
  • Justin Jordan, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.
  • Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.
  • Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles
  • Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.