Top 25 Stories From ComicsPRO Day One: Daily LITG, 20th February 2026
The Top 25 Stories From ComicsPRO Day One, from Star Trek to White Sky for the Daily LITG, for the 20th of February 2026
Article Summary
- Unveiling the Top 25 biggest stories from Day One of ComicsPRO 2026, including Star Trek and White Sky
- Marvel and DC's major 2026 events, new series, and exclusive announcements revealed during ComicsPRO
- Daily LITG flashbacks highlight the last seven years of comic industry hot stories and trends
- Comic book creators' birthdays plus links to more industry news, previews, and LITG email signup
A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday as ComicsPRO kicked off everywhere. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Star Trek and the top twenty stories from yesterday
- A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
- DC Next Level: Doom Patrol, Teen Titans, Deadman And More
- DC Announces Absolute Event For 2026, Catwoman & Green Arrow Solicits
- Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
- Marvel Returns The X-Men to Australia With X-Men Outback in June
- A New Black Wonder Man For The Marvel Universe In 2026
- Marvel Teases Spider-Man, Wolverine And Captain Marvel For Armageddon
- BitSummit Vol. 6 Announces the 2018 Award Nominees
- Armageddon Outta Here – Captain America, Wolverine & Doom (Spoilers)
- A Look Through Vertigo Wave Two, And The Comic That Contains A Secret
- Marvel Brings Back What If, For Cyclops' Marriage, Kraven & Cassandra
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson To Launch Hulk War In 2027
- Now Batman #163 By Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Is Delayed Till End Of May 2026
- Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth For Queen In Black
- Chip Zdarsky On Avengers Armageddon And Something Never Done Before
- Marvel Comics To Publish Wiccan And Hulking: Raid Of Ultron In 2026
- Marvel to Reveal the Details of Doctor Doom's Birth in Doom: Day One
- It's High Noon with the New G.I. Joe Classified Series Sundown
- Peter Parker And Clark Kent, Together Again For Superman/Spider-Man
- ComicsPRO Attendees Wake Up To Something Under Their Hotel Room Doors
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Official Trailer And Poster Released
- The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics
- The Queen In Black Will Be A Cosmic, Symbiote Version Of Civil War
- Is White Sky #1 The New D'Orc? Selling For Over $50 On Day Of Release
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Oni Press' May 2026 Full Solicits For The End Of Rick And Morty
- Bat Seeds: A Batman And Gotham Event For 2026, With Mayor Poison Ivy
- Marvel Launches Changes For Blind Bags And Mystery Bags For 2026
- Star Wars Rogue One One-Shots From Marvel Comics In 2026
- The Return Of Paul Chadwick's Concrete For His Fortieth Anniversary
- IDW Launches First Hello Kitty Comic Book… But She's Lost Her Bow
- Marvel Suggests The Death Of Dylan Brock At The Hands Of Torment
- Jay And Silent Bob Joins Marvel, But Can You Find All 10 Appearances?
- 2000 AD Will Arrive Weekly In The USA Via Lunar Distribution
- The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
- TMNT #300 Gets A Blind Bag For This Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird Cover
- Conan Crossover With Dragonaro In Titan Comics May 2026 Full Solicits
- Terry Moore Takes Strangers In Paradise To Dark Horse For New Imprint
- Nancy A. Collins Writes Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: To Lose Is To Win
- Lake Como Portfolio Prints by Louw, Maguire, Maynet, Blair and Okazaki
- Batman #163 Nine Month Delay in The Daily LITG, 19th February 2026
LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion
- Marvel To Publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion in June 2025
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To Arakko In Today's X-Men XSpoilers
- The Umbrella Academy Returns In June 2025 With "Plan B"
- The Death Of The Silver Surfer From Marvel Comics in June 2025
- Giant-Size X-Men To Rewrite Marvel Comics Continuity
- Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Sequel To Be Spider-Man & Wolverine
- DC All In Crossover, We Are Yesterday, Continues into May 2025
- Wonder Woman Vs The White House (Spoilers)
- Monster Season 3: Suzanna Son Joins Ryan Murphy, Netflix Series Cast
- Absolute Flash #1 Preview by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles & Adriano Lucas
- IDW Launches The Kai-Sei Era, A New Godzilla Universe
- Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens in IDW's May 2025 Solicitations
- Mister Sinister Has The Greatest Xenomorph Aliens Weapon Of All Time
- Bloomsbury To Publish The Marvel Age Of Comics Series
- Gargoyles: Demona by Greg Weisman & Frank Paur from Dynamite in May
- One Wordle Under Doom – This Week's Marvel Crossovers (Spoilers)
- This Scene Does Not Appear Inside This Comic – Daredevil #18 Spoilers
- The Immortal Thor To Die In May 2025… Possibly
- Umbrella Academy Returns in The Daily LITG, 19th February 2025
LITG two years ago… The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town
- The Boys Season 5 Listed to Start Production This & Wait, What?!?
- Uncanny X-Men #1 is Coming in the Daily LITG, 19th February 2024
- Damian Wayne Defeated Darkseid By Himself In Final Crisis? (Spoilers)
- David Tennant Jabs Donald Trump During BAFTA Film Awards Monologue
- Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50
- This Week's Wonder Woman #6 Has A Two-Month Cliffhanger (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Launches Monolith in Spawn Solicits, Still $2.99 Each
- Jason Aaron, Lee Bermejo & Fiends Create New EC Comics For Oni Press
- More Creators Oni Press EC Comics Revival Include Brian Azzarello
- How The Joker Begins In This Week's Batman #144 (Spoilers)
- Chip Zdarsky & Kris Anka Return To The White Trees With Whisper Queen
- Bad Boy Lex Luther Spoilers In The DC Universe
- Jane & the Thunderbolt in Simon & Kirby's Young Romance 12, at Auction
- Jack Kirby and the Regret of Young Love #12, Up for Auction
- Battle Quest Announces Double-Sized Return To ComicsPRO Next Week
- Amy Jo Johnson Spoils The Ending Of Her Debut Power Rangers Comic
- Bear McCreary's Graphic Novel The Singularity For May 2024
- Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson & Moreno Dinisio's Grommets
- Geiger, Redcoat & Rook: Exodus in Ghost Machine May 2024 Solicits
LITG three years ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool
- 8 DC Heroes We Hope to See in Live-Action Films
- Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Roadmap For Year 8 Content
- The Future Of Superman At DC Comics (Super Spoilers)
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Is A Great Star Wars Film {Review}
- Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More
- X-Men '97, Warrior Nun, Ironheart, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E02 Preview: Last Chance at First Contact?
- Mattel Announces Target Exclusive Jurassic Park 93' Retro Collection
- Superman: Space Age #3 Preview: Welcome to the Hall of Justice
- Pokemon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaquaval Ex
- Ghost Rider & Galactus OneShot from Juan Ferreyra & Eduardo Ferreyra?
- Casino Royale Contributor on Thrilling Comics Woman in Red, at Auction
- Separated At Birth: Abigail Harding & Astro Inferno
- Marc Guggenheim & Howard Chaykin's Too Dead To Die Actually On Sale
- David Hazan & Cecillia Lo Valvo's Monomyth- Mad Cave May 2023 Solicits
- Marvel's Nova #1 From 1976 Back Under The Spotlight
LITG four years ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
- Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More For Survivors Of The Void DLC
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family
- Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"
- The Atomic Secrets of Flash Comics #3, Up for Auction
- First Appearance of Agatha Harkness in Fantastic Four #94, at Auction
- All Harlequin, All The Time in Green Lantern #29, Up for Auction
- Peter David Kickstarts Mash-Up Of A Comic Cons & The Canterbury Tales
- Forbidden Planet Opens New Store In Wolverhampton
- Jenn Woodall's Space Trash in Oni Press May 2022 Solicits
- Neverender #1 & Blind Alley #1 in Behemoth Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Barbaric Back For A One-Shot In Vault Comics May 2022 Solicitations
- GWAR, Mötley Crüe, Bobby Digital & RZA in Z2 Comics May 2022 Solicits
- An Elusive CGC 9.9 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction
- Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing- The Daily LITG 19th February 2022
LITG five years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer
- The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Passes on Reboot Plans
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
- Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
- Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The New Shining Fates Pokémon TCG Set Hits Shelves Today
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Titans Season 3 Preview: Conor Leslie Goes Gollum (We Think?) on Set
- Justice League Comic Gets Zack Snyder Cut Covers From DC For $1 Extra
- Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Copies Up For Auction
- Ultrachatter About Ultramega As James Harren's #1 Heads To FOC
- After 29 Years At DC Comics, Vince Letterio Joins Dynamite
- Matthew Rosenberg Has Rekindled His Feud with the Post Office
- Rush Limbaugh Biographical Comic Book Rushed Out For Tomorrow
- The Department Of Truth To Be A TV Series – Honest (UPDATE)
- Speculation Corner: Captain Marvel #1 1989 Giant-Size Special
- Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021
- Carnage and Curse Of Man-Thing Both Have Messy Creative Changes
- Six Launches From Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2021
- Marvel Comics Creates New Trading Cards Packs For Heroes Reborn
- Silver City Launches, Babyteeth Returns, Aftershock May 2021 Solicits
- Everything You Knew About Buffy Was Wrong in Boom May 2021 Solicts
- Dave Sim Versus Disney Over Baby Yoda Cerebus?
- V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0 In Titan Comics May 2021 Solicitations
- Die: Image Announces The Series' Final Story Arc, "Bleed"
- Looper Meets Saga- Declan Shalvey Writes Time Before Time From Image
- Dark Horse Comics May 2021 Solicits Launch Orville, Witcher, Hellboy
- Binc Gave Almost $3 Million To Bookstores And Comic Shops In 2020
- Red Sonja and Babyteeth Finale On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Moritat Launch Invincible Red Sonja
- Dynamite Hires DC's Jim Sokolowski and Diamond's Nick Pentz
LITG six years ago – Umbrella Academy were coming back
And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.
- "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
- Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Wally West Joining Up The Dots Between Heroes In Crisis, Rebirth, Doomsday Clock in Flash Forward #6 – 5G Next? (Spoilers)
- The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
- Krakoan Crack, Fight Scenes and Jim Lee Impressions (New Mutants #7, Wolverine #1 and Marauders #8 Spoilers)
- The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
- Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
- Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
- Batman's Wonderful New Toys, Harley Quinn's Plan For The Joker, Very Little Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Fast Food Industry Doesn't Understand Why Comic Book Website Keeps Writing Articles About It
LITG seven years ago – always Sunny
And mobile Warhammer.
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
- 'Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest' Brings Classic Warhammer to Mobile
- Big Announcements From DC Comics Coming This Week
- Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics May 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Oliff, comics colourist
- Justin Jordan, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.
- Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.
- Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles
- Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
