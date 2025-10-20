Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, snl

Saturday Night Losers in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2025

Something about SNL was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary SNL’s latest episode with Sabrina Carpenter tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list for October 20, 2025

Breakdown of the top ten trending pop culture stories, comics news, and TV buzz from the week

Flashbacks to what was hot in comics and geek news this week going back seven years

Celebrating comic book creator birthdays and inviting readers to join the Daily LITG mailing list

Something about Saturday Night Live was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Saturday Night Losers and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics solicits for January 2025

LITG two years ago, Marvel Solicits

LITG three years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

LITG four years ago, Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS

LITG six years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was going through the change.

LITG seven years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.

And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.

writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America. Len Kaminski , writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.

, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange. Paul Fricke , co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.

, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo. Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!