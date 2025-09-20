Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, ultimate

Ultimate Endings in The Daily LITG, 20th September 2025

Ultimate Endings was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Highlighting Ultimate Endings as the most-read story, signaling big changes in Marvel's Ultimate Universe

Counting down the top ten trending comic stories, including Marvel, DC, and industry shakeups

Looking back at the hottest comic news from the past seven years, tracing Ultimate's ongoing legacy

Celebrating comic creators' birthdays and inviting readers to subscribe for daily LITG updates

Ultimate Endings was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Ultimate Endings and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

LITG three years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification

LITG four years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something

LITG five years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys

LITG six years ago, we were promised a different 2020

LITG seven years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow

President of ComicWow Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics

of MPH Comics Jason Walz , comic creator of Last Pick.

, comic creator of Last Pick. Comic book illustrator Job Yamen

Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art

of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art Comic writer B. Alex Thompson

Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate, Ultimate

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!