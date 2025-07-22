Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john byrne, newlitg

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? Daily LITG, 22nd Of July, 2025

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Krakoan Of NYX

LITG two years ago, Superman #850

LITG three years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG four years ago – CM Punk

LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Ted Cruz

I just can't believe that the leading Dave Bautista article didn't mention Guardians Of The Galaxy once or try and frame it as a Drax vs Rorschach contest. I mean, how else am I meant to know what's going on?

LITG six years ago… it was San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Rockwitz , comic book colourist.

, comic book colourist. Paula Sohn of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems

of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems Michael Fitzgerald or Desert City Comics, Tacoma.

or Desert City Comics, Tacoma. Heidi Meeley of Comics Fair Play

of Comics Fair Play Guillermo Ortego , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Danilo Deninotti, writer, Topolino, and Kurt Cobain: When I Was An Alien

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

