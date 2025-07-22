Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john byrne, newlitg
John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? Daily LITG, 22nd Of July, 2025
John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- John Byrne rumored to return to Marvel for X-Men, sparking major buzz across the comics community
- Lying In The Gutters highlights top trending stories from yesterday and years past in comic culture
- Explore hot topics, industry gossip, and comics news, including DC, Marvel, and SDCC reveals
- Stay updated with major comic anniversaries, birthdays, and subscribe to daily LitG mailing list
John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen – Finally Coming To Marvel Comics?
- Transformers Begins, Void Rivals Ends in Energon October 2025 Solicits
- A New DC Universe History For Cyborg, Justice League & Teen Titans
- Superman Surprise Reveal Promises A DC Event is Coming (SuperSpoilers)
- Ravensburger Brings Disney Lorcana & More to Gen Con as Co-Sponsor
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025
- DC Comics Now States That There Never Was A Justice League Of America
- Absolute Catwoman Has Wolverine-Style Claws, Pouches And A Magic Tail
- Setting Post Malone's Big Rig Blind Bagged Variant Comics On Fire
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- What It's Like To See 50,000 Comics (And Your Home) Burn, At SDCC
- Dave Elliott, Mechanical Cake & Hyde Announcement For Hall H At SDCC
- Three Toxic Avengers & A Thanksgiving In Ahoy's October 2025 Solicits
- Black Mirror's Butcher Billy Joins The Comic Book Adaptations
- Never Was A Justice League Of America – Daily LITG, 21st Of July, 2025
LITG one year ago, The Krakoan Of NYX
- The Krakoan Of NYX Revealed (XSpoilers)
- Venom Joins Walmart's 2024 Collector Con with New Retro Release
- DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare
- Changing Amanda Waller's Origin For Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- A New Look At The Big, Big, Absolute Batman
- Exclusive Marvel Legends Warlord (Professor X) Figure Coming Soon
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade In July 2024
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicitations For October 2024
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Secret Lair x Brain Dead
- Hasbro Surprises Marvel Legends Fans with Magik Re-Release
- Star Wars Bounty Hunters Vs Ewoks For 2024
- Blackstone and the Water Wizards, Super Magician Comics at Auction
- From Canto To The Feeding by David M Booher & Drew Zucker
- Michael Walsh Writes And Draws Nullhunter, Sacred Damned, Frankenstein
- Dark Untold Strange Detective #1 in Scout Comics October 2024 Solicits
- Toxic Avenger #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' October 2024 Solicits
- Cavan Scott's Night Of The Slashers, Magma Comix October 2024 Solicits
- Neil Gaiman's William Shakespeare in The Daily LITG, 21st of July 2024
LITG two years ago, Superman #850
- DC Comics To Publish Superman #850 In October, But Do They Realise?
- Magic: The Gathering Showed Off The Doctor Who Cards At SDCC
- Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala
- Image Comics Full October 2023 Solicits Includes Transformers #1
- Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends at SDCC 2023 Breakfast Meet-Up
- The Eisner Awards 2023, Live And Updating
- Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman
- Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe
- Tom Taylor Announces Beast World Event From Titans & Nightwing Comics
- Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
- Metropolis Too Small For Both Supergirl And Power Girl At DC Comics
- Will Marvel Fans Accept A Blonde Punisher?
- J. Michael Straczynski To Write New Superhero Comics From Dark Horse
- Marvel Unveils Peach Momoko Nightmare Variant Program at SDCC
- Aftershock Comics Coming Out Of Bankruptcy At San Diego Comic-Con
- Oni Press Forced To Allocate Copies Of Dwellings #1 To Comic Shops
- Greg Capullo & Rob Liefeld at Marvel- Major X, Wolverine & Deadpool
- Secret Wars: Battleworld From Marvel Comics For 40th Anniversary
- Marvel Celebrates 50 Years of Howard the Duck in November
- Marvel To Launch Daredevil: Black Armor by Dan Chichester & Netho Diaz
- Todd McFarlane Auctions Off His San Diego Comic-Con Booth Bit By Bit
- Captain America #750 Joe Quesada Cover Free At Marvel's SDCC Panel
- Dave Sim's Cerebus Does Jim Lee's WildCATS to Tackle Wild Pig Menace
- David Dastmalchian's Knights Vs Samurai Announced at SDCC With Todd
- Todd McFarlane Announces 5 New Spawn Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
- Vampirella and Alice Cooper in Dynamite's October 2023 Solicits
- Rick And Morty's Fricky Friday in Oni Press October 2023 Solicits
- Beyond Real & Something Crawled Out in Vault's October 2023 Solicits
- Jonathan Glapion & Daniel Henriques' New Spawn About Billy Kincaid
- My Little Pony: Black White & Blue in IDW October 2023 Solicits
- Slow Burn, Ranger Academy & Abbott 1979 in Boom October 2023 Solicits
- Cyberpunk 2077 XOXO & Canary in Dark Horse Full October 2023 Solicits
- Rebellion/2000AD Launch Paul Grist's Smash! in October 2023 Solicits
- The Biggest DC Batman & Knight Terrors Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con
- Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong- The Daily LITG 21st July 2023
LITG three years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return
- New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
- Permanent Death Of One Of The First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Superman: Speed Bullets Batman Figure
- Alan Grant, Comics Legend Behind Judge Dredd & Lobo Has Died Aged 73
- Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
- It's a Miracle, Full Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicitations
- Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
- The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks
- Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Dark Crisis Adds Super Swamp Thing, Ram V, Mark Waid & Alex Paknadel
- Mr Mxyzptlk's Son Mickey Built Young Justice: Dark Crisis Toxic World
- SDCC Reveals Dark Crisis Is Actually Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths
- Che Grayson and Kelsey Ramsay Join Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces at IDW
- Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice Take Power Rangers into New Era
- Amy Chu & Soo Lee's Comic Based On The Original Vampire, Carmilla
- New Power Rangers/Turtles Crossover From Ryan Parrott & Dan Mora
- Dark Horse & Fantagor Publish Richard Corben's Library WIth New Stuff
- Tom King's Turn To Bring Back Slam Bradley In Gotham City Year One
- Scout Comics Exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con SDCC
- Hilton Bayfront Strike Over, Eisners & Indigo Ballroom Unaffected
- SDCC Attendees Get DC Universe Infinite App For $50, Here's The Code
- Bill Sienkiewicz Cover For Stan Lee's Alliances Orphans Graphic Novel
- Devil's Due Publish New Comics by Chuck Satterlee & Neil Van Antwerpen
- DC Comics At San Diego Comic-Con – And Not At San Diego Comic-Con
- Overstreet Access To Take On Key Collector App
- The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
LITG four years ago – CM Punk
- CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
- Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report
- Tonight Is Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2021
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
- Marvel Comics October 2021 Solicitations, 57 Titles Frankensteined
- Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- An Old Villain Returns To Marvel Comics Before TV & Films Get Him
- Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
- Joshua Dysart In Conflict With Valiant Over Harbinger
- Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021
- Archie to Make Comics Based on Netflix Show Based on Comics
- Comics Designer and Letterer, Bill Tortolini, Dies At 46
- ABLAZE Announces Versus Fighting Story and Crueler Than Dead Manga
- Transformers Wreckers Tread & Circuits Brings Wreck & Rule Back
- A Love and Rockets Original by Jaime Hernandez Hits Auction
- Meet Valg, The Big New Thor Villian From Another Dimension (Spoilers)
- Marvel Promises New Status Quo for Star Wars Comics With Boba Fett
- Joshua Dysart In Conflict With Valiant Over Harbinger
- ABLAZE Launches Two New Comics by Maria Llovet
- Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy Takes On China Over Uyghur Muslims
- Yen Press Announces Kingdom Hearts: The Novel Collector's Edition
- Moon Knight #1 Gets Its Hunter's Moon With Doctor Badr (Spoilers)
- Hellfire Gala Hangover Of Dead Bodies, Clones & Loopholes (Spoilers)
- Coca-Cola Runs Free Comic Book Day Ads In Comics This Week
- Bad Boy Damian – The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021
LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Ted Cruz
I just can't believe that the leading Dave Bautista article didn't mention Guardians Of The Galaxy once or try and frame it as a Drax vs Rorschach contest. I mean, how else am I meant to know what's going on?
- WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
- DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
- The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
- Marvel Legends SDCC 2020 Exclusives Revealed by Hasbro
- Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
- Hasbro Gives an Update on the Marvel Legends Sentinel HasLabs Figure
- Today's Oddish Spotlight Hour Celebrates Pokémon GO's Summer Event
- Hasbro Announces New X-Men Marvel Legends Bundle Packs
- Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
- Shiny New Batsuit Debuts in Batman #95 – But Who Made It? (Spoilers)
LITG six years ago… it was San Diego Comic-Con.
- All the Uncanny X-Men Deaths Jonathan Hickman Has Already Undone
- PewDiePie & Jack Black Team Up For "Minecraft" Mental Health Charity
- Jane Foster as Thor #1 Just Sold for $55 on eBay
- Jonathan Hickman Says Only Dream Projects After X-Men Are At DC Comics
- Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic Con Hall H Presentation Blows Up Comics on eBay
- James Gunn Explains Why "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Was Absent from the Marvel Hall H Panel
- [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Shows Off "Black Widow" Footage
- Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
- Superman to Become President of the Earth?
- New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mike Rockwitz, comic book colourist.
- Paula Sohn of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems
- Michael Fitzgerald or Desert City Comics, Tacoma.
- Heidi Meeley of Comics Fair Play
- Guillermo Ortego, comic book inker.
- Danilo Deninotti, writer, Topolino, and Kurt Cobain: When I Was An Alien
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
John Byrne, John Byrne, John Byrne, John Byrne, John Byrne, John Byrne, John Byrne,