John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? Daily LITG, 23rd Of July, 2025

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen – Finally Coming To Marvel Comics?
  2. Tim Drake: Robin Stays With Batman Post H2SH, Anyone Else? (Spoilers)
  3. Scott Snyder Wants To Explain DC's K.O. To You, Then Buy You Breakfast
  4. A New DC Universe History For Cyborg, Justice League & Teen Titans
  5. Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025
  6. Firefly Star Morena Baccarin Discusses Revival Chances, Joss Whedon 
  7. The Walking Dead Universe Spotlights Rick & Michonne in SDCC Promos
  8. Transformers Begins, Void Rivals Ends in Energon October 2025 Solicits
  9. King Spawn #50 Kicks Off A Crossover, in Spawn October 2025 Solicits
  10. Frankenstein Has His Own Dark Universe Exclusive NECA Figure  

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, not getting Absolute Aquaman

Not Getting Absolute Aquaman in The Daily LITG, 23rd of July, 2024

  1. Okay, So We Are Not Getting An Absolute Aquaman Any Time Soon
  2. Absolute Power And Batman Gossip, The Night Before SDCC (Spoilers)
  3. Diamond Comic Distributors Sells Directly To Consumers As FandomWorld
  4. Did Someone Give Jim Lee $20,000 To Draw Bluey With A Lightsaber?
  5. DC All In & Absolute Universe To Be Sold Through Walmart And Target?
  6. Marvel To Announce A New Psylocke Comic At San Diego Comic-Con
  7. Ike Perlmutter Sells All His Marvel/Disney Shares For $3 Billion
  8. Massive-Verse Announcements, Freebies, Solicits at San Diego Comic-Con
  9. 239 Exclusive Comics At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 This Week
  10. Deadpool & Wolverine Review: A Fandom Feast, A Newcomer Famine
  11. San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Dates – And Registration Dates – Announced
  12. New Terminator Comic by Declan Shalvey & Luke Sparrow, Announced
  13. The Saint & Lev Gleason's Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Crowdstrike Hits Guests Flying To San Diego Comic-Con With Delta
  15. The Final Bleeding Cool Ultimate San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Party List
  16. Gail Simone Joins Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats at San Diego Comic-Con
  17. Execution Posse Picks Up Killtown From Scout in October 2024 Solicits
  18. Critical Entertainment Joins CEX For October/November 2024 Solicits
  19. President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2024

LITG two years ago, Black Widow as the New Venom

  1. Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
  2. San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
  3. Immortal Moon Knight & Old Luke Cage Come To Marvel's Timeless 2023
  4. Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala
  5. Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
  6. Uzumaki: Adult Swim Previews Anime Adapt of Junji Ito Horror Manga 
  7. Batman 1966 Gets His Robin with New Beast Kingdom Figure Release 
  8. Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman
  9. Image/Skybound Will Reprint Marvel & IDW Transformers & GI Joe Comics
  10. Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe
  11. Conan to Sell 100,000, as Savage Sword Of Conan Returns in 2024
  12. Jennifer Pierce Gets Own Comic, Batman & Robin & Howard Gets Sequel
  13. Spider-Gwen And The Mary Janes Get Their Own Marvel Comic On Tour
  14. Rogue & Gambit, Kate Bishop & Valkyrie- The Women Of Marvel Unlimited
  15. FanX/Salt Lake Comic Con Co-Founder Guilty of Making Bomb Threats
  16. Frank Frazetta's Beyond The Grave in Opus October 2023 Solicits
  17. Riverdale As The Stepford Wives in Archie October 2023 Solicits
  18. What's Inside Cullen Bunn's Body Bag in Massive October 2023 Solicits
  19. Ninjak – Still One Comic Per Month in Valiant's October 2023 Solicits
  20. The Devil Wears David Pepose's Face in Mad Cave October 2023 Solicits
  21. Pat Shand Takes On Mercy Sparx From Devil's Due This Winter
  22. She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023

LITG three years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

IDW's Star Trek #1 With Ramon Rosanas, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

  1. New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
  2. Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
  3. The Eisner Awards Winners 2022, As Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
  4. Marvel Announces New Event For 2023, Cold War, Bring Back Nomad
  5. Black Adam Takes Center Stage: Warner Bros. Panel Liveblog
  6. William Shatner Takes Big, Steamy "Shat" on Star Wars, Nu-Star Trek
  7. X-Men Red Shows What Happens to Magneto on Judgment Day (Spoilers)
  8. First Look At Marvel's Spider-Man/X-Men/Venom Crossover, Dark Web
  9. Marvel Legends Reveals From Today's SDCC Panel
  10. SDCC Gossip Over Mark Millar Poaching Marvel & DC Artists For Nemesis
  11. Sina Grace Creates Superman: The Harvests Of Youth DC Graphic Novel
  12. Blade, Sheriff Of The Vampire Nation, Gets A Marvel One-Shot
  13. Marvel Finishes Off X-Men, Avengers, Eternals With Judgment Day Omega
  14. Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's 2023 Marvel Thing- Eternity Saga?
  15. New Fantastic Four Team, Ryan North and… Matthew Southworth?
  16. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Series Launches – Marvel's Next Big Thing
  17. Jason Aaron & Bryan Hitch On "Avengers Assemble" Event Crossover
  18. Dark Web by Zeb Wells & Adam Kubert Spins Off Gold Goblin In December
  19. Matt Baker's Kid Kane and the Mystery of Atomic Comics #4, at Auction
  20. Marvel To Remaster The Original Marvel Masterworks Volumes Next Year
  21. TMNT: The Last Ronin Sequel on the Way in November: The Lost Years
  22. Valiant SDCC Retailer Lunch Showed Off Jon Davis-Hunt & Liam Sharp
  23. Details On Gotham Knights Prequel Comics' Digital Game Downloads
  24. Boom Studios Wants To Relearn Old Habits SDCC Retailer Lunch
  25. AfterShock Retailer SDCC Lunch – It's Still A Fight To Survive
  26. Diamond Comics' SCCC Retailer Lunch Presentation Had Exclusive Swag
  27. Rob Liefeld Previewing Long-Lost Deadpool: Badder Blood At San Diego
  28. Far Cry 6 Prequel, Esperanza's Tears, From Ablaze In October 2022
  29. Benjamin Sisko & Data Return in The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2022

LITG four years ago – Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk?

cm punk
LITG Image: STARZ
  1. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
  2. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
  3. The Pokémon TCG Debuts Celebrations Products In Zoom Livestream
  4. Brian K Vaughan Tells Comic Shops That Exciting SAGA News Is Coming
  5. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
  6. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
  7. DC Comics To Reveal That Tim Drake, Robin, Is Bisexual?
  8. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
  9. Marvel Comics Full October 2021 Solicits And Solicitations
  10. John Ridley To Change The Fox Family And DC Universe Forever in 2022
  11. Hal Foster's Prince Valiant in Feature Book #26, Up for Auction
  12. The Eisner Awards 2021 Results In Full From San Diego Comic-Con@Home
  13. Todd McFarlane On The Future Of Spawn in Comics, Toys, TV and Movies
  14. Coca-Cola Augmented Reality Art Galleries In Comic Stores For FCBD
  15. Minimates, HeroClix and Mondo Cancel For Free Comic Book Day 2021
  16. Kang The Conqueror Gets A Comic? Thank FOC It's Friday
  17. Jim Shooter and David Lapham Never Received Royalties For Harbinger?
  18. Radio Apocalypse (Finally) From Vault Comics In October 2021 Solicits
  19. V.E. Schwab Signs Extraordinary HCs in Titan October 2021 Solicits
  20. A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance in Image Comics October 2021 Solicits
  21. Super Cerebus Vs The Virus Vs Neal Adams From Dave Sim in October
  22. Vampirella, Purgatori & James Bond in Dynamite October 2021 Solicits
  23. Rick And Morty's Snuffles Gets Own Comic In Oni Press 2021 Solicits
  24. The Promise Collection 1939/1940: It Begins With Batman
  25. Buffy, Firefly & Slaughter in Boom Studios Full October 2021 Solicits
  26. Gold Digger Will End With #300- Antarctic Press October 2021 Solicits
  27. Rob Williams and Will Conrad's Out Is Out From AWA In October 2021
  28. Aftershock Launch Party&Prey, Chicken Devil, Cross To Bear, After Dark
  29.  Gunslinger Spawn #1- Todd McFarlane, Ales Kot, Brett Booth in October
  30. Star Trek: Mirror War & Gunslinger Spawn on Previews Covers Next Week
  31. IDW October 2021 Full Solicits – Launching Star Trek Mirror War
  32. Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021

LITG five years ago, Funko at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.

  1. Funko Answers Your SDCC 2020 Questions for the Big Day
  2. McFarlane Toys Debuts New Toy Line Raw 10 That Unleashes the Beast
  3. WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
  4. Grant Morrison Calls XX "The Best Genre Book Of The Last 25 Years"
  5. Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  6. Marvel Comics October 2020 Solicitations – X of Swords, ASM 50, More
  7. Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
  8. USS Orville Starship Collection Comes To Comic-Con@Home
  9. Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1
  10. Place Your Bets For Permanent Status Quo Change in Fantastic Four #25

LITG six years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

  1. Tuk The Caveboy Responsible For The X-Men? Franklin Richards as the New Galactus? Two Histories Of The Marvel Universe, Tomorrow…
  2. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Dolph Lundgren in… "Crime Stinks II"?
  3. Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
  4. Fearless #1 is an Actual Feminist Polemic – But Marvel Fanboys Will Want This Anyway (Major Spoilers)
  5. A New Look for Mania in Tomorrow's Venom Funeral Pyre, Kicking Off Absolute Carnage (Spoilers)
  6. Death Comes to Jane Foster: Valkyrie #1 – If Only They'd Listened to Shang Chi… (Spoilers)
  7. Death Comes to the Nova Corps in Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 (Spoilers)
  8. Unpublished John Byrne Captain America, Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips on Darwyn Cooke's Last Call and Steve Ditko's Wishes at IDW San Diego Comic-Con Panel
  9. So… I Just Bought a TARDIS… Help?
  10. Games Workshop Shares Awesome Sisters Repentia for "Warhammer 40K"

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jeremy Day, creator of 3 In A Bed.
  • Trevor Von Eeden, co-creator of Black Lightning.
  • Aubrey Sitterson, writer on GI Joe.
  • John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.
  • Colleen Doran, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.
  • Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.
  • Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.
  • Bob Greenberger, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.
  • Helen Vesik, comics colourist.
  • Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


