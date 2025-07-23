Posted in: Comics | Tagged: John Byrne. newlitg

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? Daily LITG, 23rd Of July, 2025

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? find out tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con... this is the Daily LITG, 23rd Of July, 2025

John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.

editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

