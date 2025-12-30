Posted in: Comics | Tagged: R.E. Burke, top 100

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2025

The story of R.E. Burke being detained in the USA topped the Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2025 list

Article Summary Discover the Top 100 Most-Read Stories on Bleeding Cool in 2025 and previous years in one epic roundup

Major headlines include R.E. Burke's US detainment, Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy, and more

Explore yearly rankings that reveal the biggest comic, TV, and pop culture moments since 2009

See which controversies, exclusives, and geek obsessions lit up fandom and drove the most traffic

The year 2025 ends with a look back at the top 100 most-read stories of the year on Bleeding Cool, followed by the top stories of every year on Bleeding Cool going back to 2009. And the most read of them all was the story of comic book creator R.E. Burke being detained by US authorities for twenty days at the beginning of the year, when she was attempting to leave the US. She is turning the experience, or rather the experiences of her fellow detainees, into a graphic novel to be published next year. The year also saw the bankruptcy of Diamond Comic Distributors… here's a look back at what you read on Bleeding Cool in 2025.

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2025

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2024

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2023

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2021

The 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2020

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2019

The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2018

The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2017

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2016

The 20 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2015

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2014

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2013

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2012

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2011

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2010

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2009

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!